Blues call on Sam Darry for semi-final as team named for Brumbies

The Blues have called upon young lock Sam Darry to step up and fill the absence of injured captain Patrick Tuipulotu for the side’s semi-final clash with the Brumbies.

The enforced change is only one as the Blues prepare for a home semi-final at Eden Park with a place in the final on the line. The match-up is a repeat of the 2022 semi-final which the Blues won 20-19 at the same ground.

Flanker Dalton Papali’i will fill the captain’s role in Tuipulotu’s absence.

The Blues are on a 14-game winning streak at Eden Parkand when the Brumbies visited earlier in the season they were handed a 46-7 defeat.

But the Brumbies have won their last three games against New Zealand teams, beating the Hurricanes, Crusaders, Highlanders.

Blues head coach Vern Cotter reiterated that the game plan for the home side won’t change much.

“We don’t need to do anything drastically different just because we’re playing a Semi Final,” head coach Vern Cotter said.

“We know what’s served us well this season, strong ball carries, breakdown efficiency and astute decision making – nothing changes on Friday night,” he said.

It will be a special night for Blues loose forward Akira Ioane who has confirmed this season will be his last in blue before heading overseas.

“Aki is a veteran of this team, a man of action and someone who commands respect from both his team mates and his opposition,” said Cotter.

“The boys know this could be the last time he runs out on Eden Park in a Blues jersey and we want to make sure we put in a performance worthy of the occasion,” he said.

“The crowd and atmosphere are everything in these knockout matches.”

Blues semi-final team to play the Brumbies:

1. Ofa Tu’ungafasi

2. Ricky Riccitelli

3. Marcel Renata

4. Sam Darry

5. Josh Beehre

6. Akira Ioane

7. Dalton Papali’i (c)

8. Hoskins Sotutu

9. Finlay Christie

10. Harry Plummer

11. Caleb Clarke

12. AJ Lam

13. Rieko Ioane

14. Mark Tele’a

15. Stephen Perofeta

Reserves:

16. Kurt Eklund

17. Joshua Fusitu’a

18. Angus Ta’avao

19. James Thompson

20. Adrian Choat

21. Taufa Funaki

22. Corey Evans

23. Cole Forbes

Players not considered: Patrick Tuipulotu (knee), Bryce Heem (calf), Jordan Lay (ankle, season), Zarn Sullivan (knee)