Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
32 - 12
FT
34 - 20
FT
19 - 20
FT
35 - 28
FT
37 - 19
FT
21 - 16
FT
19 - 24
FT
25 - 13
FT
59 - 28
FT
42 - 35
FT
21 - 10
FT
32 - 18
FT
10 - 23
FT
34 - 47
FT
18 - 10
FT
United Rugby Championship

'Bloodgate' vs 'Crampgate' - a classic case of rugby's moral panic

(L-R) Tom Williams (Bloodgate) and Jaden Hendrikse (Cramp/winkgate). Williams photo: Dave Rogers/Getty Images

Jaden Hendrikse’s wink has been branded rugby’s most controversial eye-flutter since Tom Williams’s fake blood-soaked face made front-page news 16 years ago. So, let’s compare the two cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibit A: ‘Bloodgate’, 12 April 2009, The Stoop, London.

In the dying minutes of a Heineken Cup quarter-final against Leinster, Harlequins’ replacement winger Tom Williams bit into a fake blood capsule. This theatrical gesture, allegedly ordered by director of rugby Dean Richards, was designed to engineer a tactical substitution. The goal? To bring back Nick Evans, a key playmaker who had already been replaced. Williams, who winked at teammates as he exited the field, later had his lip cut open by a physiotherapist in the changing room to sell the ruse.

Exhibit B: ‘Crampgate’, 31 May 2025, Kings Park Stadium, Durban.

Fast forward to this year’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final between the Sharks and Munster. As the match edged into a kicking shootout, deadlocked at 24-24 after extra time, Jaden Hendrikse, the Sharks’ starting scrum-half, went down with cramp shortly after slotting his second kick. As he lay receiving treatment, Munster fly-half Jack Crowley, who was next up to kick, expressed frustration at the delay. Hendrikse responded with a wink.

Aside from involving eyelids, these two incidents have virtually nothing in common. And placing them side-by-side exposes a fundamental flaw in how we often talk about rugby: the confusion between illegality, unsportsmanlike conduct, and the subjective bounds of acceptable behaviour in a competitive arena.

Here’s the key distinction: one act broke the laws of the game. The other did not.

Related

'It's crazy what you hear on that mic': Jacques Nienaber on 'wink-gate'

Leinster senior coach jacques Nienaber has given his take on the Jaden Hendrikse incident during the Sharks' epic penalty shootout win over Munster.

Read Now

Faking an injury to manipulate substitutions after all permitted changes have been made -as happened in Bloodgate – is explicitly illegal under World Rugby’s laws. In contrast, appearing to exaggerate or play up a cramp (and let’s be clear, Hendrikse’s cramped calf was visibly spasming on replay) is not. There’s no law against winking.

However, if we’re going to dissect intent and ethics, there are two laws worth mentioning.

Law 9.27: “A player must not do anything that is against the spirit of good sportsmanship.”This is a broad clause, often cited in cases of psychological gamesmanship. Think of Joe Marler or Amy Cokayne theatrically counting to five while waiting for an opposing scrum-half to play the ball. Cheeky? Yes. Annoying? Absolutely. Illegal? Not at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

Law 9.7(c): “A player must not do anything that may lead match officials to consider that an opponent has committed an infringement.” This one aims to crack down on simulation or theatrics in the hope of winning a penalty. Stuart Hogg’s infamous flop in the 2015 World Cup against South Africa springs to mind. Referee Nigel Owens’s iconic response – “Come back in two weeks and play,” referencing football’s tenancy at the same venue – perfectly captured rugby’s squeamishness around feigned behaviour and self-righteousness in contrast to other sports.

Rugby’s holier-than-thou self-image has long been a source of internal tension. The belief that rugby is above the kind of play-acting that’s commonplace in football is both arrogant and demonstrably false. The game is filled with grey areas, acts of cunning, and moments that dance on the edge of acceptability.

And yet, the uproar over Hendrikse’s wink, as though he gouged someone’s eye or landed a haymaker, feels like a classic case of rugby’s moral panic. It’s performative outrage. And it’s tiring.
So, can we stop pretending there’s a universal code of right and wrong that exists outside the actual laws of the game?

World Rugby’s law book is 21 laws long, with several sub-clauses in each. It’s not perfect, but it’s pretty comprehensive. If something doesn’t break a law, then debate it by all means. But don’t act as if moral consensus is mandatory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, fans are entitled to be annoyed. Get worked up. Build rivalries. Stick a printout of your least favourite player on the dartboard. Grudges are healthy. Needle sells tickets. But don’t mistake personal offence for collective outrage.

Take Peter O’Mahony’s barb at Sam Cane in 2022, calling him a “sh*t Richie McCaw.” Was that respectful? Sportsmanlike? Depends on your colours. That’s the point: offence is in the winking eye of the beholder.

Irish fans and pundits have led the outcry against Hendrikse, stoking a blossoming rivalry with South Africa that has only intensified since the Springboks ended Ireland’s World Cup dreams in 2023. I love it. Bring it on.

Hendrikse in Dublin later this year? Inject it into my veins. Imagine the build-up. The pressers mid-week. The spicy podcast takes. We always hear that rugby needs more marketable characters, more edge, more emotion. And now here we are, clutching our pearls over a wink. For a game that requires immense bravery it sure has a lot of snowflakes.

That wink shows people care. And that’s something the game should celebrate, not scold.

Related

Rassie Erasmus wades into heated debate over Jaden Hendrikse antics

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus has come out to bat for his scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse, who has been faced a barrage of criticism following his antics during the Sharks' penalty shootout victory over Munster in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals.

Read Now

Download the RugbyPass app now!

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

2

'Brainiest' name in rugby handed big chance with URC club

3

Northampton confirm addition of coach with worldwide experience

4

Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

5

Selection shock: Gordon fancied for Wallabies captaincy

6

Jamie George reportedly called into Lions camp

7

Concerning injury forces Springboks to extend squad with new addition

8

Bulls book Leinster URC showdown but injury to Springbok tarnishes win

Comments

20 Comments
I
IkeaBoy 5 days ago

It does somewhat belittle the games female players - who we are lucky to have.


Blood and cramp are often real things they need to deal with during games. And tend to be related. They often tend to be ridiculed or misunderstood by others. Not least men.


Nobody wants the sport to be a closed shop.

H
Hammer Head 5 days ago

🤣

D
DG 5 days ago

Not sure how this article belittles women on their period?

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

In what way does the writers piece belittle the games female players ike? Just not seeing any connection whatsoever…

E
Ed the Duck 5 days ago

Red, the floor is yours. If you’ve got the bottle…

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Fractures appeared again in the Reds front-row in Christchurch, which could have a damning effect on their Lions tour selection hopes.

LONG READ

Underdog to big dog: Joe McCarthy’s journey from college fourth XV to Lions

The Leinster and Ireland lock spent his teenage years on the edge of obscurity, but his quiet determination has paid off.

LONG READ

Is it the end of the one-club man?

Henry Chavancy may not be a household name but the Racing 92 talisman bade farewell after 17 years and one wonders if we'll see his like again

Comments on RugbyPass

Y
YeowNotEven 58 minutes ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Smash em’ Ngani!

2 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

“Oh woe is me”. So many parts of that game in Christchurch produced some of the worst play I have seen from Reds team in ….well probably ever !. And then they produce moments of brilliance. Great piece Nick, but for us up here in Qld. just wish it was not our team providing the fertile ground.


There was just so much that went wrong. Basic skills breaking down, such as Joe Brial dropping an easy pass when not under immediate pressure pressure, or Josh Flook getting a short pass he had to become a lineout leaper to catch. Then lack of knowledge of the laws, as when Tim Ryan did some great work toeing a ball to the line that the covering Will Jordan had to fall on, and had no support anywhere close. . Instead of getting over the ball and lifting, Ryan slid in, playing the man on the ground. Fortunately the referee either did not know, or did not remember the law. But that was a great positional opportunity gone, as the Crusaders got out of jail.


I also thought the Reds players body language was concerning, especially later in the game. In periods off downtime, such as waiting for scrums to set, players in the backline are doing a lot of talking. The Reds where so often just standing still, waiting, no talk.


All in, a very poor final game for the Super season. Now for the Lions !!

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
30 on the trot: Reds the latest victims of Crusaders' playoff fortress

Im 18 mate. Good banter either way though, make sure you watch the trophy parade in Otautahi at the end of the year!

13 Go to comments
d
dw 1 hour ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Good point. I’m assuming thats Tom hooper for the brumbies but i’ll check. And of course skelton would make a big difference

5 Go to comments
J
JWH 1 hour ago
Former All Black Ngani Laumape signs with Moana Pasifika

Excellent signing

2 Go to comments
t
thewizard 2 hours ago
Former All Blacks weigh in on Rieko Ioane’s social media antics

Not exactly coming from a strong position is he. I would suggest on his form over the last couple of seasons he’ll just be another forgotten ex All Black very soon.

6 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Cheers NB. That semi was a damp squib as the Reds were just not in it physically. There werenot prepared to hit hard in the tackle and go to that place where it hurts at the breakdown. Crusaders were prepared to do that. The Reds can't just relay on the fast ruck attacking game to win these crunch matches they need mongrel to stay in the fight. The Wallaby pack should now be dominated by Brumbies as a couple of Reds played themselves out. Of note Jake Gordon is favoured to be test skipper which looks like Harry Wilson at best will be a sub against the Lions.

5 Go to comments
M
Mike 2 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Never underestimate the impact that the second row have on the scrummage, particularly the tight head lock who ideally should be a physical monster. So I’m guessing it’s teamwork combined with good technique from the Brumbies front 5.

5 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
Noah Lolesio has all the tools necessary thanks to Wallabies icon

No doubt the Brumbies & Loloseo will be competitive for a while but can’t see them repeating what the Blues achieved. Chiefs have lots of firepower and Brumbies defences are fragile at best.

1 Go to comments
d
dw 3 hours ago
The Reds' 'whimpering' exit shows Super Rugby scrums still matter

Thanks Nick. As someone who played very amateur level and was involved in scrums I still find some of it a mystery. Slips and Allan have performed really well this year but neither are huge..is this just pure hard work and technique? Or have the team got some incredible teamwork happening from 1 to 8 to get the shove right?


The qld tight five really struggled but I'd say Nongorr is the 3rd choice at 3 behind Allan and Tupou?

5 Go to comments
W
WI 3 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

I liked the ref statistics a lot. Made it enjoyable to read the article.


As far as judging the quality of his performances, I don’t remember a game in the professional era where the ref wasn’t horrid and missed calls. At least they show up so an organized game can be played.

9 Go to comments
P
PM 4 hours ago
Karl Dickson to referee first Gallagher Premiership final

He generally likes to let the game flow but he is prone to being a bit twitchy in showing cards.

9 Go to comments
J
James 4 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AqDfBE_zHoU&list=PLtLqkC7VnfzZZn3JkLlDZ8HvaRoDQRBZj&index=3


The Good, the Bad and the Rugby ANZ. About 55 mins in

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Thanks for that James, any idea which Pod?


Not surprised, the kid is special, with a different skillset to BB.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Dunno, you have a better chance of asking him than me!😂

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Rassie was clear that the decision was due to financial necessity, not because he wanted wider experience for his players or anything like that.


“I have no doubt we wouldn’t have been able to keep the players in South Africa as we just don’t have the money to. It is reality, and the moment you accept reality and we work with this and we find creative ways around that.”


That’s a direct quote from this very website.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Well that’s certainly not true. If you look at the 1996 squad for instance you have players at Bristol(2), Saints, London Irish(2), Leicester, Newcastle(2), Quins(2) and Sarries. And Ireland were serial wooden spooners in those days!


Fast forward to 2001 when they started a run of second places and there’s only Murphy, Maggs and Easterby overseas. By 2013 there’s none (a temporary exception was made for Sexton after that, but no more.) And that’s when they became serial winners,


Of course I can’t prove a causal link with their success any more that you can prove a causal ling with South Africa’s.

223 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 5 hours ago
Broken hand or not, Richie Mo'unga is still New Zealand's best 10

Someone is always on trial on Ruby Pass!😂

223 Go to comments
M
MC 6 hours ago
アンダードッグからビッグドッグへ:ジョー・マッカーシーの大学4位からライオンズへの道のり

Big Joe really not that big …

1 Go to comments
N
N 7 hours ago
Frustrated village rugby club handed 4,500-mile travel schedule

Good work, RFU.

1 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour Australian-born replacement as Lions lose prop for tour
Search