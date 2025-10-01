Bath set for much-needed fly-half boost

Bath boss Johann van Graan has confirmed that new signing Santiago Carreras will report for duty at Farleigh House on Monday, fresh from playing in The Rugby Championship.

Carreras signed for Bath from Gloucester but has yet to play for his new club due to his commitments with the Argentina national team.

With Finn Russell serving a mandatory rest period, covering the first two rounds of the PREM season, after his involvement on the Lions tour, Bath have been down to the bare bones at 10.

Ciaran Donoghue, who was earmarked to play fly-half while the two international stars were absent, has undergone surgery after picking up a knee injury in the pre-season friendly against Munster, while Sam Harris is still on the comeback trail.

England U18 star James Linegar played fly-half in the PREM Rugby Cup defeat to Exeter and Max Ojomoh did a very good job filling in there for the win at Harlequins on the opening weekend of the league season. The inside centre is likely to keep the jersey for the visit of Sale Sharks on Friday night.

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 5 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 35 20 First try wins 80% Home team wins 80%

Even so, van Graan will be delighted that, very soon, he will have both Carreras, a class act at full-back as well as fly-half, and the northern hemisphere’s leading 10, Russell, at his disposal.

“That’s the plan, hopefully he is in good shape next weekend, he is certainly in good form,” van Graan said about Russell.

“And we are looking forward to having Thomas (du Toit) and Santi back in on Monday also.

“Ultimately, as a group we want to spend some time together and Monday coming will be the first time we have been together as a group since the Premiership Final, and all the new signings have been in.”

Carreras has been in red-hot form for Los Pumas and is the competition’s leading points scorer with 60 after the first five rounds, with a success rate in front of goal of just over 90%.

Choosing who’ll be the club’s frontline goalkicker when Carreras and Russell are both on the pitch will be the type of headache van Graan won’t mind having.

Argentina’s decision to concede home advantage and play their final match against South Africa at Twickenham has worked in Bath’s favour, as it means Carreras and Springbok tight-head du Toit will only have a short distance to travel home to the West Country.

