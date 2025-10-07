Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
26 - 12
FT
47 - 24
FT
18 - 14
FT
41 - 15
FT
24 - 0
FT
32 - 26
FT
32 - 25
FT
28 - 32
FT
26 - 24
FT
44 - 19
FT
49 - 0
FT
31 - 5
FT
38 - 17
FT
28 - 7
FT
14 - 8
FT
27 - 10
FT
23 - 15
FT
20 - 14
FT
56 - 13
FT
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
01:15
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Saturday
01:15
Saturday
06:45
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
09:00
Saturday
09:05
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
11:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
13:45
Saturday
14:00
Gallagher Premiership

Bath issue update on injured international quartet

BATH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 3: Bath Rugby's Ted Hill during the Gallagher PREM match between Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks at The Recreation Ground on October 3, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Bath will have to negotiate the remainder of the first block of PREM Rugby fixtures without the services of three of their star locks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlie Ewels, Quinn Roux and loose forward Ted Hill were all injured in Friday night’s 28-16 win over Sale Sharks and are set for a spell on the sidelines.

Ross Molony came off the bench to replace Ewels, and after Roux was injured, Hill moved from the blindside to the engine room before limping off himself.

Bath face three of their arch rivals – Gloucester, Leicester and Bristol – on consecutive Saturdays before the league takes a break during the Autumn Internationals, and by the sounds of it, Bath will have to dig deep into the playing resources at lock.

“Charlie will be out for a number of weeks with his knee. Ted has gone for some more specialist opinion; it’s his ankle, so that’ll be a few weeks that he’ll be out. And Quinn is similar, too, he did his knee, so we’ll just take our time and see how long that takes for him to come back,” said Head of Rugby Johann van Graan.

Charlie Ewels
BATH, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 3: Bath Rugby’s Charlie Ewels receives treatment during the Gallagher PREM match between Bath Rugby and Sale Sharks at The Recreation Ground on October 3, 2025 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Van Graan may choose to move PREM Cup-winning captain Ewan Richards into the second row in partnership with Molony, while youngster Harvey Cuckson could be recalled from his loan spell with Worcester. Senior academy players Will Jeanes and Wales U20 international Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi and Jack Bennett are other options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Van Graan added: “That’s just the game and you have got to adapt. Whoever pulls on the jersey will make sure they perform on the weekend.”

As for Will Muir, the England winger might have to wait another week before making his seasonal bow.

Muir, who was capped against Argentina this summer, injured his ankle in the pre-season friendly win against Worcester.

“We’ll make a call later in the week,” said van Graan. “It’s been a bit slower than anticipated, he ran in the session (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the fact that we have got a lot of players available, I am not going to rush him back because the season lasts so long.

“He’s working extremely hard at it, and we’ll make a decision at the back end of the week about whether we go with him this week or the next one.”

Related

The details of Bok Thomas du Toit's end-of-season South Africa return

Springbok tighthead Thomas du Toit is returning home to South Africa when his contract with Bath runs out at the end of the season after signing a four-year contract with his former club, the Sharks.

Read Now
ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Who Dan Carter's son wants to teach him to kick like an All Black

2

Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

38
3

Exeter Chiefs to unleash one of the most potent PREM backlines ever

1
4

RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

6
5

Rugby World Cup hopefuls rock established order with huge upset win

6

'Let him have a summer': Ex-All Black doubts call-up for veteran

11
7

Former All Black joins Carter Gordon in Wallabies' Spring Tour squad

1
8

'I don't understand': Former All Black puzzled by halfback selections

28

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

As Len Ikitau prepares to make his Exeter debut, RugbyPass ranks the top 10 overseas signings to grace England's top flight.

1
LONG READ

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

New Springboks star can't just run, kick and pass - he is doing things that look almost like AI.

47
LONG READ

Harlequins’ Pumas quartet bring South American flavour to south-west London

A welcome barbecue for their new Pumas says as much about Harlequins’ culture as their deepening Argentine connection.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bob Salad II 11 minutes ago
There is no reason why All Blacks can't go unbeaten on tour

From an England perspective, our team should be better than the team that lost to the ABs thrice last year. England have played relatively well this year, some of the positional weaknesses have been improved and England have some very promising strength in depth in a few key positions. There’s also optimism in the back room personnel that have been brought in too.

First 2-years under Borthwick were characterized by dull tactics and a bench that added little and we should see improvement in both these areas in the AIs.



...

9 Go to comments
B
BA 17 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

It’s quite something that Manie was able to make that backline work in 2023 pre Tony Brown. You just have to watch a game where Pollard was 10 in that era to understand how much of a backline mastermind Manie is.

Regardless of whether Sacha looks good or not his backline is locked out of the game. We saw this in the 2 Argentina tests where you wouldn’t know that Cheslin and Hooker were our wingers. It’s nice when it all comes off but on days it doesn’t the team can’t really do much when he is not giving them space to take charge of the game.



...

47 Go to comments
B
BA 24 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Nice article but for me the quadruple threat for a 10 is:

1. Being able to tactically kick well



...

47 Go to comments
Z
ZGF 42 minutes ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Look i hear you, but when specifically, I happened to watch all his games. Hes very tactical with both. In fact hes probably the most tactical kicker around with regards to how he uses kicks. Flat, high, not just for distances but bounces and his artillery for it is kinda scary. Personally I can see it being too showboaty at times and might not bring in others around him effectively. Yet.

But on the kicks ive seen in all his last games since 2023 Dec, kids probably ahead of anyone.



...

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs loss against Australia also came with Manie at 10.

47 Go to comments
S
SteveD 1 hour ago
RWC 2025 final referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of 2 November Tests

Ooh the truth hurts doesn’t it. Whatever you think you wrote, it was misogynistic in the extreme and it’s thanks to people like you who still haven’t worked out in their extended years that for way too long the other gender have had to suffer twisted logic like yours to justify such ridiculous comments.

6 Go to comments
S
SB 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Who said he was?

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
England RWC No.10 battle grows clearer as George Ford decides his future

R360 are very good at making suggestions they have signed all the best players but that facts are starting to stack up against them.

Number 10 is the highest paid position in the Premiership and Finn Russell, Fin Smith, George Ford & Marcus Smith have all signed long term contracts and are most likely the exempt player at each of their clubs.



...

1 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

SBs two biggest wins ever against ABs came with Manie pulling the strings.

47 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

but the SBs look better when SFM plays

47 Go to comments
D
DP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

He’s not the messiah, he’s a very naughty boy!

47 Go to comments
C
CP 1 hour ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

When Sacha plays well, Sacha looks good. When Manie plays well the Sprinboks look good. SFM not the complete player until he learns that rugby is a teamsport.

47 Go to comments
D
Diarmid Encore 2 hours ago
App comment - https://www.rugbypass.com/news/rob-baxter-delivers-blunt-message-to-chiefs-stars-nearing-end-of-deals/

IMO Henry Slade is one of the best rugby players we’ve ever seen. He’s got the whole tool box and has been plying his trade for a decade now. A massively underrated individual.

1 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Eight capped players named in All Blacks XV squad

I’m not sure SA would agree. Man for man, they have higher muscle mass to body fat ratio than NZ rugby players. And few could dispute they are leading the way in fitness and physicality

I’d counter that it’s “easy” to put on too much bulk. A guy like Pledger is naturally a skinny guy, not unlike myself. I tried my hardest to put on bulk through my late teens and twenties, with enormous amounts of time in the gym. I can assure you it was anything but easy. I doubt Pledger would have the ability to look anything like Schwarzenegger without an awful lot of PED help.



...

38 Go to comments
T
TokoRFC 3 hours ago
All Blacks XV selectors resist the 'hype' with Dylan Pledger omission

Ooph, this is so true.

But I don’t think seeing how he goes in Super first is the worst idea. Erasmus bringing some really young guys into training to see the level required but making it clear they are not in the squad is the best of both worlds



...

8 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

No way os Razor anything like doing the right thing by NZ rugby. He is loyal alright. Loyal to Crusaders. You yalk about a 10 going thru to the Liona but it can’t be BB or Mounga and Dmac will be 34.

RAzores is failing to spend a minute on developing a new 10 or two.



...

44 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 3 hours ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'unga for World Cup quest

It always is. Also he only runs sideways apparently.😁😁😁

44 Go to comments
K
KE 3 hours ago
Who is the Gallagher Prem's greatest overseas import?

Gareth Steenson guiding Exeter to the title should have him somewhere near top 10

1 Go to comments
P
PW 4 hours ago
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu - the world’s first quadruple-threat fly-half?

Just wanted to say a quick thank you to everyone who has read my column this month. Cheers, Paul

47 Go to comments
P
PMcD 4 hours ago
England handed mixed news over availability of Curry brothers

The 3x7’s is SB’s favoured game plan to beat the opposition to the breakdown.

If you look at the central contracts he gave them to Curry x2, Earl, Pollock & Willis. There were no contracts for CC-S or Hill which suggests the others go into the squad of 36 ahead of them and they will be more peripheral.



...

11 Go to comments