Bath change 3 from glorious Challenge Cup side for Bristol semi-final
Bath have changed three players from the XV that lifted the Challenge Cup two weeks ago for their Gallagher Premiership semi-final against Bristol Bears at the Rec on Friday.
After resting the majority of their squad for the final round of the Premiership season against Saracens last weekend, having already secured first place, Johann van Graan has opted to make few changes from the side that beat Lyon in Cardiff.
One change is enforced, with England flanker Sam Underhill now banned as a result of the yellow card he received in the final. He has been replaced by Guy Pepper at openside flanker.
Another change has been made in the back-row, with Alife Barbeary starting at No.8 this time around, and Miles Reid being deployed from the bench.
The final change to the XV comes in the backs, with the fit-again Cameron Redpath starting in place of Will Butt, who is unlucky to not feature in the matchday 23.
With Pepper now in the starting XV, Josh Bayliss will fill the remaining back-row spot on the bench, which has a 6-2 split.
Bath XV
1 Beno Obano
2 Tom Dunn
3 Will Stuart
4 Quinn Roux
5 Charlie Ewels
6 Ted Hill
7 Guy Pepper
8 Alfie Barbeary
9 Ben Spencer
10 Finn Russell
11 Will Muir
12 Cameron Redpath
13 Max Ojomoh
14 Joe Cokanasiga
15 Tom de Glanville
Replacements
16 Niall Annett
17 Francois van Wyk
18 Thomas du Toit
19 Ross Molony
20 Miles Reid
21 Tom Carr-Smith
22 Ciaran Donoghue
23 Josh Bayliss
