Bath change 3 from glorious Challenge Cup side for Bristol semi-final

Bath have changed three players from the XV that lifted the Challenge Cup two weeks ago for their Gallagher Premiership semi-final against Bristol Bears at the Rec on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After resting the majority of their squad for the final round of the Premiership season against Saracens last weekend, having already secured first place, Johann van Graan has opted to make few changes from the side that beat Lyon in Cardiff.

One change is enforced, with England flanker Sam Underhill now banned as a result of the yellow card he received in the final. He has been replaced by Guy Pepper at openside flanker.

Another change has been made in the back-row, with Alife Barbeary starting at No.8 this time around, and Miles Reid being deployed from the bench.

Bath Bristol All Stats and Data

The final change to the XV comes in the backs, with the fit-again Cameron Redpath starting in place of Will Butt, who is unlucky to not feature in the matchday 23.

With Pepper now in the starting XV, Josh Bayliss will fill the remaining back-row spot on the bench, which has a 6-2 split.

Bath XV

1 Beno Obano

2 Tom Dunn

3 Will Stuart

4 Quinn Roux

5 Charlie Ewels

6 Ted Hill

7 Guy Pepper

8 Alfie Barbeary

9 Ben Spencer

10 Finn Russell

11 Will Muir

12 Cameron Redpath

13 Max Ojomoh

14 Joe Cokanasiga

15 Tom de Glanville

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements

16 Niall Annett

17 Francois van Wyk

18 Thomas du Toit

19 Ross Molony

20 Miles Reid

21 Tom Carr-Smith

22 Ciaran Donoghue

23 Josh Bayliss