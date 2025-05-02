Northern Edition

International

Barbarians set for historic Springboks fixture

Rohan Janse Van Rensburg of South Africa celebrates scoring a try during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians and South Africa at Wembley Stadium on November 5, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Joel Ford/Getty Images)

History will be made in Cape Town when the Barbarians men’s team take to the field for the first time on South African soil for a fixture against world champions South Africa at the DHL Stadium on Saturday, June 28th.

The world famous international invitational side will once again be coached by the experienced Robbie Deans, with the former Australia and Crusaders coach being assisted by Patrice Collazo (Racing 92, France), Atsushi Kanazawa (Saitama Wild Knights, Japan) and former All Black lock Sam Whitelock.

The Barbarians team, consisting of players who ply their trade in the French Top 14, English Premiership, Vodacom United Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, and the Japanese League, will be announced in due course.

The June encounter will be the ninth between the Boks and the famous black-and-white hoops, and the first since November 5th, 2016, when the teams played to a 31-31 draw at Wembley Stadium in London.

“The history between South Africa and the Barbarian F.C stretches back some 70-plus years, yet we will make further history this June with a Barbarians men’s team play on South African soil for the first time,” said Barbarian F.C President John Spencer.

“We our proud of our previous fixtures against the Springboks but to have the opportunity to face them, as world champions, on their home soil, will be very special.

“The fixture highlights once again the standing the Barbarian F.C has in the game and we are excited to be able to play in front of what will be a passionate and knowledgeable crowd in Cape Town that will get to see the Barbarians men play for the first time in their homeland.”

Deans added: “It is exciting news to have the iconic Barbarians announced to play against the world champion Springboks in Cape Town in late June – these are two of the biggest brands in the game.

“We are hopeful of putting together a combination that will provide the sort of spectacle that the occasion deserves.”

Since the first clash between the sides in 1952, the Barbarians have won four games and the Springboks three, to add to the draw nine years ago. The Boks’ last victory over the Barbarians was on 10 December 2000 in Cardiff, by 41-31.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the match would be the perfect trigger to get his players into match mode before the Castle Lager Incoming Series, which features two Tests against Italy (July 5 and 12) and one against Georgia (July 19).

“It’s always exciting to face the BaaBaas, and this match will be particularly special as it marks the first time that we will face them in South Africa,” said Erasmus.

“For us, this will be the perfect opportunity to get the players match-ready for the official international season, which starts a week later.

“With a big squad, one can simulate a match situation, but there is nothing like a proper international with the full build-up and the pressure to get the players battle ready, so this is a great occasion for us.

“With the Barbarians team featuring players from across the world, they are tough to analyse, so the key for us will be to focus on our structures and what we want to achieve on the field.”

Erasmus added: “We may have had a satisfying 2024 season, but this is a new year and a fresh challenge, and we’d like to start strong and build momentum as the season progresses.

“We have a tough year ahead, and the Barbarians, who are usually laden with seasoned internationals, will provide the perfect test before the Castle Lager Incoming Series.”

Comments

2 Comments
G
GrahamVF 4 days ago

Definitely going to be there with my family and I think Uber will be in business that evening.

B
BAZ 4 days ago

why was my comment wiped please ?

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

d
david cargle 1 hour ago
Why former All Black believes the Wallabies will beat the B&I Lions

J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Tizzano in the 21 makes me happy but unsure it will be a thing, think either him and Fraser have to start to be in the side.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

Cheers Guest, all fair takes and I respect your view on Swain’s ability to play loose instead of TH lock.


I think he nonethless has to be part of the mix somehow, been in epic form.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree that he is part of the pitcture, slipped my mind as I toyed with going only domestic players or include OS, so I forgot to add him when I added Skelton, put him in with the 12s instead of Walton.

9 Go to comments
J
John 2 hours ago
Wallabies’ depth chart: Centres a problem, Lock-jam in the second row

I totally agree, and it wasn’t until I sent the piece in for publish that I had realised this, but yeah, put him in the no.10 list.


Thanks EK!

9 Go to comments
J
JoanneHolbrook 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

G
GM 2 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Hmmm. Daniel Rona, in at centre for ALB, scored 2 tries for the Chiefs, so ALB didn’t seem to be missed on attack. On D, ALB is regularly beaten on the outside, done for pace, and there’s no way he could have stopped at least two of Sullivan’s tries, unless he could have magically reversed Scooter’s yellow card. Love to see Razor invest in the future, the likes of Higgins and Proctor and AJ, and bring the international curtain down on the perennial strugglers at test level, the ALBs and Havilis. The French series would be ideal.

6 Go to comments
P
Patience Anthony 2 hours ago
Maro Itoje Lions captaincy all but confirmed

G
GM 3 hours ago
What went wrong for the Blues after their championship breakthrough

It’s a battle when you just don’t have the cattle. What went wrong for the Blues this year is precisely what went wrong for the Crusaders last year. It’s not rocket science. A pack starting regularly with fledgling Super players like Fusitua, Josh Beere, Cam Christie and Anton Segner, (no matter how promising they are) is not going to produce the same impact as a pack with Ofa, Sam Darry, Akira Ioane and Dalton Papail’i. Sotutu also started late and was banned for 3 games, and Cam Suafoa’s illness deprived them of a big like-for-like Akira type No. 6. Given all that, they are still in the hunt for top 6, which is a tribute to their leadership, particularly Paddy Tuipolotu, who has been the form lock week in week out, and is always gracious and measured in his after-game interviews.

4 Go to comments
C
Carlos 3 hours ago
Why ‘the curse of the Bambino’ is still stronger than ever at Leinster

Five meters from the goal line. One minute to go. Leinster has 15 players, Saints only 13. They get that penalty.

They tried the trick play after using it twice successfully.


Why not a BLOODY scrum? 15 to13, FFS! Five meters to go, two extra backs!?


🤦‍♂️


The horror of not using your brain and not THINKING!

163 Go to comments
C
Cantab 3 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Not really .Chiefs didn’t win either and look where the Blues are this year. Past history goes back over several seasons and Crusaders are usually at the forefront. Can be forgiven for an occasional aberration.

6 Go to comments
B
BC 3 hours ago
Sophie de Goede: Returning from injury with 'edge and physicality'

Excellent player and hope she gets back for the WC, but it sounds as if she will be seriously undercooked in terms of playing time. It’s taken quite a while for some other world class players to get properly up to speed recently after serious injuries.

1 Go to comments
B
BA 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

Canes gotta make finals Proctor plays well in the big games he might get the nod but he has old story big match cut down errors make tackles

6 Go to comments
L
LW 3 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

What reiko wants is less important than what the coaches want from him

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

There is no dilemma. The awful indulgence of Ioane is over.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
‘Rising force’ Proctor gives All Blacks Ioane dilemma

It’s time for a change. Rieko has gotta go.

6 Go to comments
B
BH 4 hours ago
We all know the Chiefs are the best team in Super Rugby

Shame about last year then aye

6 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Fitter, stronger Wallaroos confident maiden Black Ferns scalp is on horizon

Oh Bless them..love their enthusiasm. Irrepressible optimism of Australian rugby.

3 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 4 hours ago
Crusaders settle on new starting 10 for Chiefs showdown

Sadly..Saders by 15.

5 Go to comments
