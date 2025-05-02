Barbarians set for historic Springboks fixture

History will be made in Cape Town when the Barbarians men’s team take to the field for the first time on South African soil for a fixture against world champions South Africa at the DHL Stadium on Saturday, June 28th.

The world famous international invitational side will once again be coached by the experienced Robbie Deans, with the former Australia and Crusaders coach being assisted by Patrice Collazo (Racing 92, France), Atsushi Kanazawa (Saitama Wild Knights, Japan) and former All Black lock Sam Whitelock.

The Barbarians team, consisting of players who ply their trade in the French Top 14, English Premiership, Vodacom United Rugby Championship, Super Rugby, and the Japanese League, will be announced in due course.

The June encounter will be the ninth between the Boks and the famous black-and-white hoops, and the first since November 5th, 2016, when the teams played to a 31-31 draw at Wembley Stadium in London.

“The history between South Africa and the Barbarian F.C stretches back some 70-plus years, yet we will make further history this June with a Barbarians men’s team play on South African soil for the first time,” said Barbarian F.C President John Spencer.

“We our proud of our previous fixtures against the Springboks but to have the opportunity to face them, as world champions, on their home soil, will be very special.

“The fixture highlights once again the standing the Barbarian F.C has in the game and we are excited to be able to play in front of what will be a passionate and knowledgeable crowd in Cape Town that will get to see the Barbarians men play for the first time in their homeland.”

Deans added: “It is exciting news to have the iconic Barbarians announced to play against the world champion Springboks in Cape Town in late June – these are two of the biggest brands in the game.

“We are hopeful of putting together a combination that will provide the sort of spectacle that the occasion deserves.”

Since the first clash between the sides in 1952, the Barbarians have won four games and the Springboks three, to add to the draw nine years ago. The Boks’ last victory over the Barbarians was on 10 December 2000 in Cardiff, by 41-31.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said the match would be the perfect trigger to get his players into match mode before the Castle Lager Incoming Series, which features two Tests against Italy (July 5 and 12) and one against Georgia (July 19).

“It’s always exciting to face the BaaBaas, and this match will be particularly special as it marks the first time that we will face them in South Africa,” said Erasmus.

“For us, this will be the perfect opportunity to get the players match-ready for the official international season, which starts a week later.

“With a big squad, one can simulate a match situation, but there is nothing like a proper international with the full build-up and the pressure to get the players battle ready, so this is a great occasion for us.

“With the Barbarians team featuring players from across the world, they are tough to analyse, so the key for us will be to focus on our structures and what we want to achieve on the field.”

Erasmus added: “We may have had a satisfying 2024 season, but this is a new year and a fresh challenge, and we’d like to start strong and build momentum as the season progresses.

“We have a tough year ahead, and the Barbarians, who are usually laden with seasoned internationals, will provide the perfect test before the Castle Lager Incoming Series.”