23 February 2021

Assistant coach Kelly Brown will depart Glasgow to return to London at the end of February for family reasons. Brown, who joined Warriors in the summer as breakdown and contact area coach, is to return to the English capital after his family struggled to settle in Glasgow during the pandemic.

The ex-Scotland back rower, who spent ten years at Saracens before switching to Glasgow last summer, told the Warriors website: “Relocating during the pandemic has been a real challenge. We moved north in the summer and since arriving my family have struggled to settle in Glasgow.

“An opportunity has come up down south and for the well-being of my family we have taken the decision to return. My family’s happiness is my number one priority and we have taken the difficult decision to return to London to be closer to where my children grew up and where their friends are.

“Glasgow Warriors will always have a special place in my heart, and I’d like to thank Glasgow and Scottish Rugby for the opportunity and understanding they have shown towards my family and me. It’s a great club to be have been involved with and I believe they have a strong future ahead.

“I’d like to wish Danny (Wilson) and everyone at the Warriors all the best for the rest of this season and beyond.”

Head coach Wilson said: “We are understanding of Kelly’s situation and family has to come first. This pandemic has been challenging for everyone. It’s a shame to see Kelly go, especially after such a short period of time with us, however, we are completely understanding of the position he is in and wish him well.”

It was last August when it was announced that Brown would leave his position in the Saracens academy for Glasgow but he is now expected to rejoin the London club who have undergone a coaching reshuffle in the wake of Alex Sanderson’s departure last month to become director of rugby at Sale.

