Argentina squad locked in as Las Yaguaretés impress in SVNS 2

Several weeks on from their runners-up finish at HSBC SVNS 3, Argentina’s Las Yaguaretés have named their squad for the first leg of HSBC SVNS 2.

The South American side qualified for legs in Nairobi, Montevideo and São Paulo after their 12-5 loss to South Africa in Dubai. For next week’s tournament, Facundo Salas has named the same squad that went to the United Arab Emirates in January.

Next week the side will travel to Kenya where they will play China, Spain, Brazil, their hosts and South Africa. It will also be a first opportunity for Salas’ team to begin staking a claim for a place at the HSBC SVNS World Championship events in Hong Kong, Valladolid and Bordeaux.

Facundo Salas, Las Yaguaretés head coach, said: “We took stock of SVNS 3 and from there see what our things we can improve to continue moving forward and take a step forward, both in attack and defense, as well as in obtaining the line and the exits. This time the outings were very productive, we grabbed a lot of balls in the tower, and all this is a product of the work and effort of the girls.

“Now SVNS 2 is coming, with very demanding rivals where they will make us run a lot more, they will make us make decisions much faster and we have to be prepared for that.

‘We were looking so much for this promotion that we wanted so much, so now to continue improving and put 110 per cent, as we say, in the face of what is coming. They are going to be three very demanding tournaments where everyone plays against everyone, but playing with the best one continues to improve and our expectations and dreams are intact.”

Las Yaguaretés squad for SVNS 2

Virginia Brígido

Candela Delgado

Malena Díaz

Cristal Escalante

Magalí Gervasio

Sofía González

Francesca Iacaruso

Milagros Lecuona

Azul Medina

Paula Pedrozo

Antonella Reding

Talía Rodich

María Taladrid

