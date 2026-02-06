Bargell called into Eagles roster for Perth

Cassidy Bargell will make her USA Women’s Eagles Sevens debut in Perth this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

A called 15-a-side international, Bargell is a replacement for Spiff Sedrick who was injured in Singapore. Bargell represented the USA Women’s Eagles at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

She has joined up with Emilie Bydwell’s HSBC SVSN Series side as part of the ‘collaborative synergy’ between the sevens and 15-a-side setups.

VIDEO

A former Harvard University standout, Bargell took part in a Women’s XV alignment camp before being asked to fly to Western Australia.

At the Women’s Rugby World Cup, 26-year-old Bargell made headlines as she competed in the tournament with an ostomy bag. She previously spoke to RugbyPass about her journey and desire to represent others.

“I had a lot of moments of doubt that I would ever be able to play really competitive rugby ever again,” she said. “Being able to do it through all of that has been awesome. I believed my doctors when they told me I could and I believed everyone else when they told me I could and just went for it.

“It’s been really cool to be able to do that and representing people with an ostomy is really important to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In Singapore the Eagles finished fourth overall and lost out to Canada in the third-place final. The USA have been named in Pool A with Fiji, Japan and New Zealand.

USA Women’s Eagles Sevens squad for Perth

1 Ariana Ramsey

2 Erica Coulibaly

3 Tahna Wifley

5 Vasiti Taragavou

9 Cassidy Bargell

12 Kristi Kirshe (c)

15 Rachel Strasdas

19 Kaylen Thomas

22 Sammy Sullivan

24 Su Adegoke

26 Ashley Cowdrey

30 Tessa Hann

99 Autumn Czaplicki