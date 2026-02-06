Northern Edition
Sevens

Bargell called into Eagles roster for Perth

USA Rugby's Cassidy Bargell during their WXV 1 match against France in Langley, British Colombia on 5 October 2024. Credit: Travis Prior/USA Rugby

Cassidy Bargell will make her USA Women’s Eagles Sevens debut in Perth this weekend.

A called 15-a-side international, Bargell is a replacement for Spiff Sedrick who was injured in Singapore. Bargell represented the USA Women’s Eagles at last year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup in England.

She has joined up with Emilie Bydwell’s HSBC SVSN Series side as part of the ‘collaborative synergy’ between the sevens and 15-a-side setups.

A former Harvard University standout, Bargell took part in a Women’s XV alignment camp before being asked to fly to Western Australia.

At the Women’s Rugby World Cup, 26-year-old Bargell made headlines as she competed in the tournament with an ostomy bag. She previously spoke to RugbyPass about her journey and desire to represent others.

“I had a lot of moments of doubt that I would ever be able to play really competitive rugby ever again,” she said. “Being able to do it through all of that has been awesome. I believed my doctors when they told me I could and I believed everyone else when they told me I could and just went for it.

“It’s been really cool to be able to do that and representing people with an ostomy is really important to me.”

In Singapore the Eagles finished fourth overall and lost out to Canada in the third-place final. The USA have been named in Pool A with Fiji, Japan and New Zealand.

USA Women’s Eagles Sevens squad for Perth

1 Ariana Ramsey
2 Erica Coulibaly
3 Tahna Wifley
5 Vasiti Taragavou
9 Cassidy Bargell
12 Kristi Kirshe (c)
15 Rachel Strasdas
19 Kaylen Thomas
22 Sammy Sullivan
24 Su Adegoke
26 Ashley Cowdrey
30 Tessa Hann
99 Autumn Czaplicki

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 12 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

. . . Add onto that list Ilione, who didn’t make the ENG 36 and it really drives home the embarrassment of riches available to ENG in the back row.

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I have to say, given how important post contact carry metres are, I am really surprised ENG didn’t do more with Tom Pearson, who is probably the most physically impressive of all their open side options - the guys is an absolute beast - 6’3 120KG (and quick).

He & Pepper have many similarities but I think Pepper is better at the jackal and Pearson is a better carrier.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

With LBB chasing, they shut down the space of those long kicks pretty quickly. I think that part of his game is even more impressive that his attack.

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you look at Joe’s time, it was Joe, Farrell (defence) and Catt (attack) - 3 hugely experienced coaches that pieced together a fantastic team.

I wouldn’t say Farrell’s coaching team has that same quality at the moment - he’s taken younger step up coaches but this is a hard environment to learn from scratch and moments like this need greater experience to navigate.



...

239 Go to comments
M
Max Imus 30 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Farrell is fearless, but maybe not technically great at tackling. Definitely more of a beast than most. I dont know why leinster don’t team prendergast with Will Connors and get him to teach prendergast how to tackle. Connor has a PhD in tackling.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 32 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

It was time for Smith long before the SRU renewed Townsend contract, perennial underachievers.

3 Go to comments
p
pb 35 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

In order to “widen the pool” club players should be given the same opportunities/exposure as school players.

An 18yr old school player has potentially played 8 internationals compared to 2 for clubs.



...

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the real worry is the lack of talent coming through their pathway.

They didn’t recruit many “transplants” since Covid and there is a lack of domestic talent coming through (from the U20’s or A teams).



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 41 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It’s sometimes very hard for a maverick, genius player (like Sexton) to shift from player to coach. We haven’t seen enough of him behind the scenes to see but I wonder if he is telling the players what to do and they just don’t have his skill set to execute, or if Sexton’s high standards lead to some frustration that also gets in the way (pretty quickly), which I think we are seeing with ROG at La Rochelle..

Sexton always had such high standards, it would be my concern if he can separate and take a step back - it gets easier with time but would be interesting to see behind the scenes.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

G,B&R discussed this with Haskell & Mike Brown.

Haskell said there was no bite to the forwards play and IRE lacked emotion in their play, which always used to be a given. He thinks Farrell will get that back, especially after his comments.



...

239 Go to comments
P
PMcD 55 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He was certainly purring like a V12 Ferrari in those scrums against Scotland. I think that was the turning point in that game (and the miss-firing lineout). Scotland just couldn’t get quality ball.

239 Go to comments
u
unknown 55 minutes ago
England boss Steve Borthwick sends message to Gregor Townsend critics

England actually won the Calcutta Cup last year but all your other points are spot on

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Sorry - I do feel I slightly de-railed this thread with my bench comments but from the responses you can tell there is a bit of fan concern regarding if we have the optimum balance at the moment. Its been interesting to see the responses.

239 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

G'day Brett,

Normally I look forward to the start of super rugby but that anticipation just isn’t there this year, probably due to fatigue of the competition basically being X amount of games to get to an all New Zealand final.



...

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt it JD, the Gallagher Premiership refs are pushing back on speeding up scrums & resets, they are making sure the line out forms fairly quickly and generally pushing back on players stopping the clock.

The only difference may be the TMO - which they are trying to speed up at the moment and keep in the background to keep the tempo of the game.



...

239 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

Not sure what Fogarty’s “frank” admission was?

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Absolutely correct, given we used to have 3 subs in the old days (not enough) but then jumping to 8 (5/3), followed by 8 (6|2), it feels like we have lost a bit of the balance.

I am happy to replace the 3 front rows to support player safety but I see little reason to need more than 6 subs in a match (3 f/r + 3 changes).



...

239 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That would require an ego check. And a recognition that they could gain from Nienaber.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from blaming Nienaber.



...

239 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Scotland scrum coach Pieter de Villiers: We can still win Six Nations

One match at a time. The mood music from British (English) media seems to be that if England play well enough a straightforward victory will follow. There will be an opportunity for Scotland if that does not transpire in the early stages of that match.

Looking forward to all three matches.



...

4 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
Highlanders confirm Fabian Holland will be sidelined until August

Extremely not good situation. Ban all pre season games. This happens every year.

4 Go to comments
Close
