Danilo Fischetti: 'I'm a bit different to most props, mate - I like to play'

After weeks of gruelling Prem action with Northampton, Danilo Fischetti is back in Rome, gesturing animatedly towards the skyline with a grin that gives away how much he has missed home. The weather in the East Midlands may never fully suit him, but on the pitch, the Italy loosehead has rarely looked more comfortable. Fuelled by the abrupt end to his time at London Irish, and with silverware now firmly in sight, Fischetti is producing the most complete rugby of his career.

His move to Franklin’s Gardens marks the second time he has attempted to settle in England, after his solitary season with London Irish. The collapse of the iconic side clearly left a mark on Fischetti.

“I have great memories from London Irish, but obviously the last memory is a bad one. I remember lying in bed in Rome, with my family all around, reading the email: London Irish is done. Obviously it was a World Cup year, so I was worried about finding another club.”

Danilo Fischetti has made a strong return to English rugby with Northampton Saints (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Fortunately, his former team Zebre answered the call and Fischetti returned to captain the side, biding his time before he got another shot. While he doesn’t say so explicitly, anyone who has watched him since his return to the league in September would think he is playing like a man with unfinished business.

“Northampton is different. When you arrive, the expectation is that you win. We play to win the Prem. We play to win the Champions Cup.”

Fischetti has dovetailed brilliantly with England hopeful Emmanuel Iyogun this season, with both driving each other to reach new levels. For Fischetti, this competition has allowed him to focus on his own performances and yielded some of his best displays.

I like to play. I like to attack. I even like to kick, but the coaches probably don’t like it!

“When I played for Zebre, I think the captaincy took a bit of energy. You need to think about everyone, not just yourself, but at Northampton they put you in the position to just play your rugby. Play your best for the team. When you play with boys like [Alex] Mitchell, Fin Smith, Henry Pollock — that’s easy.”

The Saints’ all-action style of play appears to be well suited to Fischetti’s game, with the loosehead having already matched his entire Zebre try tally, despite playing just 10 games for his new club. Fischetti is playing in an era when props are asked to do more than ever, and with his adroit skillset and breakdown prowess, is keen to rise to the challenge.

“I’m a bit different, mate, than usual props,” he says. “I like to play. I like to attack. I even like to kick, but the coaches probably don’t like it! In the past, maybe we just had to scrummage and drive mauls. It’s completely different now. You have to scrummage well, you need to have good hands, you need to pass the ball well.”

Fischetti is quick to heap praise on Angus Bell and Ellis Genge, who he regards as the world’s best looseheads. Having been on the winning side against Bell’s Australia in November, Fischetti will soon get the chance to face off against Genge, and many of his Northampton team-mates. when Italy welcome England to Rome in March.

Fischetti captained Zebre Parma after the demise of London Irish (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images)

The Azzurri come into the tournament with a strange mix of excitement and nerves. On the one hand, they are missing established stars such as Ange Capuozzo and Tommaso Allan, and only have two games in Rome. On the other, they recorded a second consecutive win over Australia, and their squad has never looked more capable of coping with absentees. After a bleak seven-year period in which they went 36 games without a Six Nations win, this Italy side is not just capable of an upset, but increasingly producing them.

“We don’t speak about number of wins. Every game we go for the win, obviously, but the focus is performance. If we perform well, the result comes. The key is to be in a position in the last 20 minutes to win the game.”

The Italians start their campaign at home against Scotland, and a win could kickstart a memorable tournament. With England the only other visitor to the Stadio Olimpico in round five, there is unlikely to be a more motivated player for either side than Fischetti. He could well find himself scrummaging against Northampton colleague Trevor Davison, or trying to keep a handle on the irrepressible Pollock.

“Obviously [facing teammates] is tough. When you wear a different shirt, they’re still your friends, but it’s not like I’m going to go soft. If I scrum against Trev [Davison], I go to dominate him, but we’re still friends if I do. I’ll probably hate [Pollock] and finally understand why other players say ‘he’s so annoying’.”

I think this group has a lot of potential. The big goal for us is to arrive at the World Cup in a position to go to the next level: the knockout stage.

One Northampton star who won’t be lining up in Rome is teenage sensation Edoardo Todaro, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee. Despite this setback, Fischetti is confident Todaro can become an Azzuri icon.

“He’s going to be a star for Italy. He can be one of our very best, like Tommaso Menoncello, Ignacio Brex and Capuozzo. He can be quiet, but once he starts, he’s electric, like Pollock. These young guys bring so much energy. When I was 19, I was probably the same.”

At 28, Fischetti may seem old by comparison, but he is still young for a prop. He already has nearly 60 caps under his belt. Having made his debut in 2020, he is old enough to recall the back end of that long winless streak, but young enough to play a leading role in the current generation. Fischetti is adamant this is the strongest group he has been a part of, and is quick to point out they are better placed to deal with injuries than Italy squads of years gone by.

Fischetti helped Italy sink the Wallabies for the second time in a row during November (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Federugby via Getty Images)

“Obviously we’ll miss Capuozzo and Allan, as they are important players, but the coaches can work with others to cover that area of the pitch. That’s the biggest difference for us now: more players than ever are performing at a high level and pushing to be part of the squad.

“I think this group has a lot of potential. The big goal for us is to arrive at the World Cup in a position to go to the next level: the knockout stage.”

With a new World Cup format in 2027, Italy look well positioned to fulfil that goal for the first time in their history, but there is no need to wait until then if they’re looking for opportunities to break new ground.

Italy have never won a Six Nations game in Ireland. They’ll get their chance against Andy Farrell’s injury-depleted side In round two. They have never beaten England, although their last encounter in Rome was lost by a mere three points. When Steve Borthwick’s charges arrive on the penultimate weekend, there is every chance they’ll already be eying up a title decider in Paris the following Saturday. Italian fans would love nothing more than to scalp their unsuspecting visitors.

A pressing issue is settled before the prop signs off: Fischetti is asked whether he’s managed to find a good Italian restaurant in Northampton, and he gleefully replies he’s already scoped out two. Perhapss Fischetti, Davison, Pollock, and co can resume their friendship over gnocchi and limoncello – winner pays the bill.