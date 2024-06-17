Antoine Frisch one of 19 uncapped players in initial France squad

Fabien Galthie has named a 32-player initial France squad that will assemble at their Marcoussis training base this week, 19 of which are uncapped.

Among those uncapped players is Toulon-bound centre Antoine Frisch, who has been the subject of a tug-of-war between France and Ireland in recent months, but made his Test ambitions clear in April by confirming his desire to play for the country of his birth, France.

Les Bleus will take on Argentina in two Tests in July, with a midweek match against Argentina sandwiched in between.

The squad will of course take on a different hue once the Top 14 season is over, as it is currently lacking players from semi-finalists Toulouse, Stade Francais, Bordeaux-Begles or La Rochelle.

Toulouse face La Rochelle this Friday, with Stade Francais playing Bordeaux the day after. Those teams (specifically Toulouse, Bordeaux and La Rochelle) have been the mother lode of players in Galthie’s France squads in recent years.

France squad

ATTISSOGBE Théo (Pau)

AURADOU Hugo (Pau)

BAMBA Demba (Lyon OU Rugby)

BARLOT Gaëtan (Castres Olympique)

BAUBIGNY Teddy (RC Toulon)

BERDEU Léo (Lyon OU Rugby)

BERIA Giorgi (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

CARBONEL Louis (Montpellier HR)

COUILLOUD Baptiste (Lyon OU Rugby)

DARRICARRERE Léon (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

DIALLO Ibrahim (Racing 92)

FRISCH Antoine (Munster Rugby)

GAILLETON Émilien (Pau)

GROS Jean-Baptiste (RC Toulon)

GUILLARD Mickaël (Lyon OU)

HULLEU Nathanaël (Castres Olympique)

JAMINET Melvyn (RC Toulon)

JAUNEAU Baptiste (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

JOSEPH Jordan (Racing 92)

JURAND Joris (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

LACLAYAT Thomas (Racing 92)

MONTAGNE Régis (FC Grenoble)

NOUCHI Lenni (Montpellier HR)

PERCHAUD Matis (Bayonne)

PEYSSON Yann (Castres Olympique)

SERIN Baptiste (RC Toulon)

TARRIT Janick (Racing 92)

TATAFU Tevita (Bayonne)

TIXERONT Killian (ASM Clermont Auvergne)

TUILAGI Posolo (USA Perpignan)

VANVERBERGHE Florent (Castres Olympique)

VINCENT Arthur (Montpellier HR)