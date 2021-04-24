11:17am, 24 April 2021

This weekend’s Top 14 match between Bordeaux Begles and Montpellier has become the latest fixture to fall victim to the pandemic.

The LNR have decided to postpone the game following the results of PCR tests carried out on Friday evening, in which another member of Bordeaux’s camp tested positive. The club have been battling an outbreak in recent weeks.

It is the fourth match to be called off this weekend, following the cancellation of Bayonne versus Castres, Brive versus La Rochelle and Toulon versus Agen.