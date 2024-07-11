Select Edition

International

Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

By Ian Cameron
Ireland players, from left, Bundee Aki, Ciarán Frawley and James Lowe during the national anthems before the first test between South Africa and Ireland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ireland has announced their team ahead of the crucial second Test against South Africa scheduled for this Saturday in Durban.

The match comes as Ireland looks to level the series after the reigning world champions South Africa ground out a tightly contested 27-20 victory in Pretoria.

Ireland were left reeling after the clash due to an extensive injury list. Scrum-half Craig Casey and hooker Dan Sheehan have both been ruled out for the rest of the tour due to injuries sustained during the opening Test and their absence has seen Andy Farrell make adjustments in the team’s lineup.

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland for the second time, while Jamie Osborne retains his position at full-back after his Test debut in Pretoria, joining James Lowe and Calvin Nash in an unchanged back three. Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield, while Conor Murray and Jack Crowley form an all-Munster half-back pairing.

Fixture
Internationals
South Africa
11:00
13 Jul 24
Ireland
All Stats and Data

The forward pack includes Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the second row. Tadhg Beirne moves to blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside, and Doris captains from number eight.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, and Peter O’Mahony provide forward replacements, with Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, and Stuart McCloskey completing the match day 23.

15. Jamie Osborne
14. Calvin Nash
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Robbie Henshaw
11. James Lowe
10. Jack Crowley
9. Conor Murray
1. Andrew Porter
2. Rónan Kelleher
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. Joe McCarthy
5. James Ryan
6. Tadhg Beirne
7. Josh van der Flier
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Cian Healy
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Ryan Baird
20. Peter O’Mahony
21. Caolin Blade
22. Ciaran Frawley
23. Stuart McCloskey

Comments

3 Comments
S
Shaylen 25 mins ago

A really good team, Smart move getting Beirne to flank. Gives them an extra jumper and plenty of pace and power to combat the Boks. Expect O’Mahony to give colossal impact off the bench against the bomb squad but Ireland a bit light on quality in the reserves. Reckon SA will have the edge there. Ireland will also miss the go forward Aki gives them in midfield but Henshaw has plenty of power and some silky skills to match.

f
finn 54 mins ago

It really is such a shame Ireland are down so many key players. If they can get a result against SA it’ll be a monumental achievement. Realistically I think if they can keep the loss to one score it’ll be a good outcome for them.

