Andy Farrell makes 4 Ireland changes for second Boks test

Ireland has announced their team ahead of the crucial second Test against South Africa scheduled for this Saturday in Durban.

The match comes as Ireland looks to level the series after the reigning world champions South Africa ground out a tightly contested 27-20 victory in Pretoria.

Ireland were left reeling after the clash due to an extensive injury list. Scrum-half Craig Casey and hooker Dan Sheehan have both been ruled out for the rest of the tour due to injuries sustained during the opening Test and their absence has seen Andy Farrell make adjustments in the team’s lineup.

Caelan Doris will captain Ireland for the second time, while Jamie Osborne retains his position at full-back after his Test debut in Pretoria, joining James Lowe and Calvin Nash in an unchanged back three. Garry Ringrose partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield, while Conor Murray and Jack Crowley form an all-Munster half-back pairing.

The forward pack includes Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, and Tadhg Furlong in the front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the second row. Tadhg Beirne moves to blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside, and Doris captains from number eight.

Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, and Peter O’Mahony provide forward replacements, with Caolin Blade, Ciaran Frawley, and Stuart McCloskey completing the match day 23.

15. Jamie Osborne

14. Calvin Nash

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Conor Murray

1. Andrew Porter

2. Rónan Kelleher

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. James Ryan

6. Tadhg Beirne

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Ryan Baird

20. Peter O’Mahony

21. Caolin Blade

22. Ciaran Frawley

23. Stuart McCloskey