Andrew Porter: 'There is no good way to put it. It’s s*** when it happens'

Andrew Porter is making up for lost time after scoring his first Lions try in the 52–12 win over Queensland Reds, four years after suffering injury heartache that caused him to miss the South Africa tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four years ago, Porter, 29, then a tighthead understudying Tadhg Furlong, was a surprise inclusion in Warren Gatland’s squad to face the Springboks in a tour played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, now a loosehead who has been part of two Grand Slam-winning campaigns, he suffered a toe injury while playing for Leinster just before the squad was due to meet up and was replaced by Kyle Sinckler.

British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025. Download Now British & Irish Lions in collaboration with the RugbyPass App World Rugby and the British & Irish Lions announce a groundbreaking strategic collaboration that will see the RugbyPass App become the designated home of the British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia in 2025.

He admits that he feels for Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson, who failed to recover from a calf injury in time to make the plane to Australia, and Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams, who was forced home with a hamstring injury.

Porter says he spent a week feeling sorry for himself following his own disappointment but formed a plan to make sure he would be part of Andy Farrell’s squad Down Under.

Waratahs British & Irish Lions All Stats and Data

“Four years ago feels like ages ago, it feels like a lifetime ago now, but all the memories are pretty fresh. I remember getting the news that I wasn’t going, and it was gutting. I had a week where I sulked about it.

“Then I got back on the horse, made a plan and made a goal to put myself in the best position to be selected for this tour and managed to make it on the plane this time injury-free.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So I am incredibly grateful to all my coaches, team-mates and family for getting me to where I am now. My wife, in particular, who is at home at the moment, is looking after our newborn and holding down the fort.

“I have put in a lot of work over the last four years to put myself in contention for selection. There is no good way to put it. It’s s*** when it happens, but I guess it’s just part and parcel of the game.

Andrew Porter in 2021 before being ruled out of the tour – PA

“I obviously feel for Zander (Fagerson) and Tomos (Williams), who went home early. He was an incredible addition to the squad. It’s not nice to see it cut short, but obviously Ben White is in here now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Porter, who made his Lions debut off the bench in the win over the Western Force before starting the win over the Reds, says he is happy with his form after adjusting to the new combinations that touring brings.

“It’s difficult coming into a new team with different combinations and different structures, it’s just getting your head around that. As a whole, I’m happy enough with my form.

“There were a few mistakes on my part, but you are not going to have a stellar game all of the time. There are going to be no easy games. You are playing top opposition down here and playing midweek and then at the weekend.

“So it’s all about getting your body ready and mentally ready as well. We are going to have to do better in terms of starting the game and not giving teams a foothold like that at the start,” he added.

Porter points out that the physical and mental battle of getting yourself ready to potentially play in two games a week is only half of what players need to cope with. They also need to adapt to being away from loved ones.

“As players, we are adaptable. All the players here have been at the top of the game for years, and even the younger players feel that they are ahead of their years as well.

“The lads have obviously got themselves to a physical and mental level to play on the Lions team. You have got on-field pressure, but you are also 16,500 km away from your family.

“But look, it’s only a phone call away. I’ve got a lot of family down there that I haven’t got to see in ages, but it’s just the nature of the game.”