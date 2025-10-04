All Blacks player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship

A big performance from Quinn Tupaea , who scored two tries in the first half, gave the All Blacks a cushion. They scored two penalty goals in the second half before an 80th minute try to reserve prop George Bower sealed the game.

The All Blacks overcame a slow start that run out 28-14 winners in Perth to sweep the Bledisloe series 2-0 and give themselves a chance at winning the Rugby Championship title.

A big night for Williams who played big minutes. Showed intent to compete at the breakdown. Unlucky to be pinged after a steal attempt in the first half, but lost his feet in the process. Big push on a scrum on their own 22 won a penalty after 20 minutes. Pinged in the second half for cleaning past the ball. Scrummaging was good but his three penalties conceded not so. Off at 65.

2. Codie Taylor – 6.5

A big shift by Taylor again with 11 tackles. Lineout came under pressure with the Wallabies sending up jumpers to compete often. Lost one key one with the score at 9-7. Poor pass to Lakai under advantage squandered an attacking opportunity. Jammed by Daugunu couldn’t get a key pass away to Holland with the All Blacks’ hot on attack. Got one back with an intercept early in the second. Off at 60.

3. Fletcher Newell – 8

A huge game by Newell in defence and at set piece. Scrum lifted the All Blacks into the game with penalties the providing some easy piggybacks. Made 19 tackles and importantly kept a clean sheet. Off at 65.

4. Scott Barrett – 5

Out of touch in Perth early after missing the game last week. Conceded three penalties including two in three minutes in the first half, for not rolling away with overeager All Blacks poachers and again for side entry. Adjusted for remaining 50 minutes and made 15 tackles. Lineout did have issues.

5. Fabian Holland – 7

Late call up Holland had a huge defensive effort. He had 14 tackles in his 50 minutes. The lineout was under pressure with difficulties for both sides. A good loose ball recovery after a restart. Not much wrong from Holland.

6. Simon Parker – 5

Hard work for Parker who produced 12 tackles. Had a poor offload attempt early for a turnover. Wallabies grabbed the momentum from that and made their first entry into the 22 and kicked three points. Coughed up a key lineout throw to the tail in the first half.

7. Ardie Savea – 7

Busy in defence in the first half but without the influence in the form of big turnovers. That came in the second with a big tackle and turnover on Jake Gordon in the Wallabies half gave the All Blacks a big opportunity, but it was ultimately squandered. A smart game by Savea.

8. Peter Lakai – 7

Had a smart carry down the blindside on a scrum advantage in the first half which sparked a momentum shift in the All Blacks favour. High work rate with 14 tackles and eight carries. Competed well at breakdown at times. A solid performance. Off at 62.

9. Cam Roigard – 6

Not much opportunity early for Roigard as the All Blacks starved off possession in the first 30. Kicked well as the game got on and the rain came down at Optus. Running game threatened and there were some nice set piece plays. Off at 72.

10. Damian McKenzie – 5

A so-so game from D-Mac. Not much to write home about in the first half with a lack of ball for the All Blacks. Intent early to play width within two phases on the first launch. Missed first long range attempt of the night. Missed a sitter from in front on Tupaea’s try. Kicked key penalties in the second half but lacked polish in the wet conditions running the attack.

11. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 5

Grew as the game went on with influence in the carry game. Early touch wide but contained by Potter. Spilled his first high ball under heavy pressure in the catch area. Exploded in the 37th minute with a power run beating a handful of Wallabies. Plenty of good from Fainga’anuku, particularly with six defenders beaten, but was credited with a game-high four turnovers.

12. Jordie Barrett – 7

A ruck challenge by Barrett reversed a try to the Wallabies later in the passage when the TMO spotted foul play on the cleanout. Found a bit of space in behind with a left foot grubber that paid dividends twice. The first caused a penalty for accidental offside, the second led to a breakaway try to Tupaea. A falcon by Barrett gave the assist. Had high ball troubles but wet conditions made it difficult.

13. Quinn Tupaea – 9

Tupaea’s best showing as an All Black. A strong carry by Tupaea to set up the first try to Carter. Interestingly took the line as a No.12 from the launch. Had a big chase down tackle on Jorgensen on a set piece launch that led to the fullback being isolated. Tupaea and Fainga’anuku combined for the breakdown penalty. Went for another jackal a short while later but All Blacks were pinged with Jordan not rolling. Scored a great try chasing a kick off Barrett. Had a double moments later from a quick tap by Jordan with a massive fend on Hooper. Off at 55.

14. Leroy Carter – 6

Eight carries for Carter who gave everything on attack with an energetic showing. A snipe from dummy half to score the opening try but the right edge was exposed by the Wallabies three times in the first quarter. Carter caught defending infield with too much space on the outside. Off at 72.

15. Will Jordan – 7

A quiet start in his 50th but showed his class on attack as the game went on. First big touch came 20 minutes in where he got on the outside of Suaalii for a big gain, but the centre dragged him down from behind. Strong kick return in the second half but into the clutches of McReight. Had key counter-ruck on Edmed in the second half for a penalty. Looked dangerous as the All Blacks best ball-running threat.