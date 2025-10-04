All Blacks player ratings vs Australia | The Rugby Championship
The All Blacks overcame a slow start that run out 28-14 winners in Perth to sweep the Bledisloe series 2-0 and give themselves a chance at winning the Rugby Championship title.
A big performance from Quinn Tupaea, who scored two tries in the first half, gave the All Blacks a cushion. They scored two penalty goals in the second half before an 80th minute try to reserve prop George Bower sealed the game.
Here’s how the All Blacks rated in Perth:
2. Codie Taylor – 6.5
A big shift by Taylor again with 11 tackles. Lineout came under pressure with the Wallabies sending up jumpers to compete often. Lost one key one with the score at 9-7. Poor pass to Lakai under advantage squandered an attacking opportunity. Jammed by Daugunu couldn’t get a key pass away to Holland with the All Blacks’ hot on attack. Got one back with an intercept early in the second. Off at 60.
3. Fletcher Newell – 8
A huge game by Newell in defence and at set piece. Scrum lifted the All Blacks into the game with penalties the providing some easy piggybacks. Made 19 tackles and importantly kept a clean sheet. Off at 65.
4. Scott Barrett – 5
Out of touch in Perth early after missing the game last week. Conceded three penalties including two in three minutes in the first half, for not rolling away with overeager All Blacks poachers and again for side entry. Adjusted for remaining 50 minutes and made 15 tackles. Lineout did have issues.
5. Fabian Holland – 7
Late call up Holland had a huge defensive effort. He had 14 tackles in his 50 minutes. The lineout was under pressure with difficulties for both sides. A good loose ball recovery after a restart. Not much wrong from Holland.
6. Simon Parker – 5
Hard work for Parker who produced 12 tackles. Had a poor offload attempt early for a turnover. Wallabies grabbed the momentum from that and made their first entry into the 22 and kicked three points. Coughed up a key lineout throw to the tail in the first half.
7. Ardie Savea – 7
Busy in defence in the first half but without the influence in the form of big turnovers. That came in the second with a big tackle and turnover on Jake Gordon in the Wallabies half gave the All Blacks a big opportunity, but it was ultimately squandered. A smart game by Savea.
8. Peter Lakai – 7
Had a smart carry down the blindside on a scrum advantage in the first half which sparked a momentum shift in the All Blacks favour. High work rate with 14 tackles and eight carries. Competed well at breakdown at times. A solid performance. Off at 62.
9. Cam Roigard – 6
Not much opportunity early for Roigard as the All Blacks starved off possession in the first 30. Kicked well as the game got on and the rain came down at Optus. Running game threatened and there were some nice set piece plays. Off at 72.
10. Damian McKenzie – 5
A so-so game from D-Mac. Not much to write home about in the first half with a lack of ball for the All Blacks. Intent early to play width within two phases on the first launch. Missed first long range attempt of the night. Missed a sitter from in front on Tupaea’s try. Kicked key penalties in the second half but lacked polish in the wet conditions running the attack.
11. Leicester Fainga’anuku – 5
Grew as the game went on with influence in the carry game. Early touch wide but contained by Potter. Spilled his first high ball under heavy pressure in the catch area. Exploded in the 37th minute with a power run beating a handful of Wallabies. Plenty of good from Fainga’anuku, particularly with six defenders beaten, but was credited with a game-high four turnovers.
12. Jordie Barrett – 7
A ruck challenge by Barrett reversed a try to the Wallabies later in the passage when the TMO spotted foul play on the cleanout. Found a bit of space in behind with a left foot grubber that paid dividends twice. The first caused a penalty for accidental offside, the second led to a breakaway try to Tupaea. A falcon by Barrett gave the assist. Had high ball troubles but wet conditions made it difficult.
13. Quinn Tupaea – 9
Tupaea’s best showing as an All Black. A strong carry by Tupaea to set up the first try to Carter. Interestingly took the line as a No.12 from the launch. Had a big chase down tackle on Jorgensen on a set piece launch that led to the fullback being isolated. Tupaea and Fainga’anuku combined for the breakdown penalty. Went for another jackal a short while later but All Blacks were pinged with Jordan not rolling. Scored a great try chasing a kick off Barrett. Had a double moments later from a quick tap by Jordan with a massive fend on Hooper. Off at 55.
14. Leroy Carter – 6
Eight carries for Carter who gave everything on attack with an energetic showing. A snipe from dummy half to score the opening try but the right edge was exposed by the Wallabies three times in the first quarter. Carter caught defending infield with too much space on the outside. Off at 72.
15. Will Jordan – 7
A quiet start in his 50th but showed his class on attack as the game went on. First big touch came 20 minutes in where he got on the outside of Suaalii for a big gain, but the centre dragged him down from behind. Strong kick return in the second half but into the clutches of McReight. Had key counter-ruck on Edmed in the second half for a penalty. Looked dangerous as the All Blacks best ball-running threat.
Reserves
16. Samisoni Taukei’aho – 5 – On at 60. First big lineout from five out was pinched. Wallabies defended the maul well.
17. George Bower – 6 – On at 65. Hard carries by Bower with some powerful running. Scored a late try for a nice cameo.
18. Pasilio Tosi – N/A – On at 65. A couple of carries for Tosi. No real errors.
19. Patrick Tuipulotu – 5 – On at 50. Anchored the lineout and added tough defence in close.
20. Wallace Sititi – 6 – On at 62. Strong carries as expected. Pushed through the defence with leg power. Came up with a spill attacking five out from Wallabies line.
21. Cortez Ratima – N/A – On at 72.
22. Rieko Ioane – 6 – On at 55 at centre. Good impact from Ioane. Showed his class on defence. First carry strong on a hard line. Won a key penalty with a counter-ruck in combination with Jordan. McKenzie converted for a 23-14.
23. Ruben Love – N/A on at 72. Came on at fullback with Jordan going to the wing. First touch on attack a back shoulder pass from McKenzie that was spilled. Had a crack outside James O’Connor on the next but was pulled down. Third time round had to pick up a bounce pass from McKenzie.
News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!
Gotta agree the ratings don’t reflect the game i saw. Especially Ioane🤔
Quinn Tupaea was outstanding. He was everywhere and everything went his way. He’s clearly a step ahead of proctor but it isn’t time to throw the latter on the scrap heap as some are saying. He just needs to polish off his game and we will have 2 outstanding players competing for the 13 jersey.
I think QT with Ioane as the back up works for me. Not seen anything in Proctor as yet in plenty of tests.
Quinn Tupaea - 10…solid work rate, scored two tries and survives a head to head tackle contact and was subbed off after 55…
He's rapidly starting to reintroduce himself after three years of recovery and rehab while Darcy Swain only got six weeks for cutting Quinns rugby and AB career short…
Regardless of these ratings… as long as they stay fit, healthy and injury free they're all on the November Tour wagon…
Quinn is still only 26 too. Real shame he missed 30 or so tests and has had to re-establish himself.
Don't agree with all the ratings but well done NZ. Great pressure you kept on them the last 40. Well done
So let me get this right, Scooter received down rank for jackling while a team mate didn’t roll out, Quinn receives up rank for jackling while Jordan didn’t roll out, and Jordan no down rank for not rolling away?
And was Ardie playing?
Meanwhile Tamaiti, Parker, Dmac, and Lester get 5s, all with some of the most industrous games? Williams set the tempo to remove Skelton from the game, Parker with great discipline in his role freeing up his mates, Dmac producing the most flowing (though still too deep for my liking) backline of the year, and lester with the best go forward off the tactical inept ball our wingers have received all season. I think the group deserve a higher rank.
I thought the front row were very solid as ball carriers. I think DMac gave us reason to keep looking for our #10, a shocking performance with the boot and too much possession gifted away because of it. I disagree with you that the back line was too deep, I think they need to be to avoid being overwhelmed by the rush defence. They need to practice following up those grubber kicks though.
Why do Rugby Pass continue to employ this numpty to do these ratings.
Two other media gave Williams an 8 and a 7 and Smith gives him a 5.
He's the worst NZ rugby journalist and that's saying something.
Hear, hear
Ok, I said I’d turn into a Razor fanboy if they won this match but …….. it’s hard. Look , I can see some attempt to break down the rush defence with grubber kicks rather than endless aimless box kicks. Trouble is that none of them worked, so a lot of possession was given away. But credit for trying.
The execution was terrible. Own lineouts were 50/50, not good enough. Roigard was slow to the breakdown and sloppy with both passing and kicking, and DMac was DMac, a better eye for the opportunity than BB, but again some poor passing in both execution and timing, and just about everything off his boot failed.
I thought Williams and Ioane, two players whose workrate I have had low opinions of, both put in good performances.
Sure is, Wallabies were hard up to ever win that test though, without the best 10 and outside backs. Skelton just flying in from France via godknows where etc. They were poked, especially by the ref.
Not sure how Tamaiti Williams only gets a 5, yet Newell is awarded an 8 when scrum was dominant. Thought that was the best test match TW has played this season. Its taken time after knee injury for him to find his rhythm.
Taylor, Williams, and Newell made the scrum once again a weapon and played well in open play, especially Newell with 19 tackles, no misses.
Parker is not making the impact I thought he would- no bulldozing carries and no dominant tackles in several tests now. Parker is looking more like Finau than Frizell.
I still believe Vaa’i is the All Blacks best option at 6, with 7 Savea and 8 Lakai. Lakai played better in this test than Sititi has in any test in 2025.
For all the criticism that Razor faced with his selection of Tupaea at 13 (claims of out of position), Barrett had his best test with a legit crashball 13 running off him and Tupaea was simply outstanding on attack and defence.
Jordan and Carter look to be building some chemistry together and fullback and right wing and both played very well. Fianga’anuka had three bulldozing runs and showed he still had the pace to defend his edge.
I actually think Parker is doing a good job, exactly whats expected of him. Lakai certainly made his presence felt and Sititi was very good off the bench last night. Kirifi, Finau and Jacobson must have dropped down the list now
Looking for small gains at 6 is a waste of energy. Parker is doing a job there that allows you to fix other areas.
Dmacs last two games has allowed the backline to make their most line breaks of the championships. I don’t think it’s a coincidence, and more so the reason Jordie is having better opportunities. He got nearly 50 touches last week, 20 carriers 20 passes.
Agree on most
Parker I think we are all wanting him to be this new star and he’s not putting a foot wrong but equally not dominating
He’s got a good engine at least
They should taken him off not Lakai to keep up the game speed
Williams I thought was excellent
Very strange rating
Fainga’anuku is worth persevering with after showing his power
I was one of the few that was sure Tupaea would go well at centre and he was fantastic
Jordie was really good too and carried without regard for his body at times
Jordan seems to be back to his best and Carter looks made for this
Even a little Puma like? Low to the ground with a fast leg action
I note his dominant tackles where he grabs a leg and drives guys back
He’s gone great so far
Two games
Two tries
Everyone seems to expect our next great 6 to be Jerome Kaino straight away. I would like to see Parker given a bit of time to grow into that 6 role.
As always these ratings are insane or pre-written….McKenzie at 5 (sure he missed a couple of kicks but made other harder ones and ran the line very well) and Carter at 6 (scored and was everywhere)
And Ioan at 6 - what did he do in 17 mins?
McKenzie I thought was average at best
I really wanted to see him own it but Edmed was better
McKenzie kicked 3/7 and missed a vital kick for the line too
Ioane yeah exactly
Made a high tackle which led to the Aussies only try
They took the insanely good Tupaea off for him!!
I was disappointed that McKenzie did not run at the line at all, just as Beauden Barrett never runs at the line. He shuffled the ball wide, kicked pretty aimlessly, and was not the gun goal kicker he usually is.
To his credit, McKenzie was very good on defence with some excellent tackling.
To be completely fair, McKenzie played identical to Beauden Barrett at 10- no better, no worse.
Tosi was great off bench him and Bower harmonizing to make music off the paddock during the week and on the paddock at the end with that last score
I thought Bower and Tosi played very well the last 15 minutes with big work rates and scrummaging well.
Fair ratings, despite the final scoreboard it wasn’t a great performance by the All Blacks. A solid and smart one though.
You must be paid by the same Media outlet
Jordie made a couple big carries down the stretch won that kick contest with Joseph he was an 8
Don’t think I can give him an 8, was very poor when used at the back. It was vrey funny seeing the old guard back together though, I’m still amazed that they can both run crash ball lines sidebyside and that Jordie still things its a great idea to pass to him before the line. Like OMFG dude you are so vanilla.
Jordie always manages a Jordie moment that swings the match, but that accidental soccer header must be up there with the best of them!
Did the ABs lose this game? They all played so badly according to the ratings they must have been thumped…
Do you rate players relative to the other team or how well they played? All in all it was an OK but not great performance. It’s hard to get too much more excited that 6s and 7s.