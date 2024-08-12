Select Edition

All Blacks 'look at facts and take out the emotion' in first review of loss

By Ned Lester
AllBlacks coaches Scott Hansen, Scott Robertson and Leon MacDonald. Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

There was no clouding of judgements in New Zealand’s review of their round one Rugby Championship loss to Argentina, with a purely analytical lens applied to the game tape according to defence coach Scott Hansen.

Hansen, known for not mincing his words, was as direct as ever when speaking to media on Monday at the All Blacks team hotel, owning the poor performance and the fact the team needed to find a new level physically and mentally.

Consistently throughout the week leading into the Test, the Kiwi side talked about starting strongly to avoid a repeat of 2021’s historic loss in Christchurch. Once the game kicked off however, Argentina were quick to push the All Blacks backwards with powerful defence and then following the exit, took just two phases to make it from halfway to the 22m line.

There was plenty of attacking ambition with the ball in hand and the trademark Argentinian physicality on defence, and despite conceding 10 penalties in the first half, the visitors were able to play in the right areas of the field.

“If you look at facts and take out the emotion, the facts are we were caught in our own half,” Hansen said. “Our efficiency of getting out of there wasn’t good enough.

“Argentina were allowed to apply pressure on us and we didn’t respond well enough in that area of the field.

“So, what does that look like? The efficiency, the understanding of us getting out of our half better to play. As we got into the Argentinian half, the facts show, when we apply pressure, we come away with points.

“But also our skillset at times let us down in the execution. So, that’ll be our focus.”

22m Entries

Avg. Points Scored
4
6
Entries
Avg. Points Scored
2.6
11
Entries

Execution was a buzzword following the game, with Barrett brothers Beauden and Jordie as well as Ethan Blackadder quick to point out how below par the team had performed in that area after the game.

Jordie told media that while the lack of execution can impact players’ confidence, it was no excuse for the result. Hansen expanded on that on Monday, saying the players have to go through the emotions and come through the other side.

“They’re men. You let them feel it, you let them feel it because they care. So, you give them the time and space to feel that, and we still are. There’s hurt there, and there should be.

“As we get into our week, and that started with the review this morning, now is the process around from that learning where is your engagement around the opportunity to be better? What does it look like as a team? But first and foremost as an individual, where we are, where are your learnings and where can you be better?”

To push for a better result in round two’s rematch at Eden Park, the team will have to find the balance between emotion and composure.

“A good athlete has both, he has the ability to use his skills under pressure, when there’s resilience needed, mentally he can stay connected around his skillsets.

“In life, not everything goes your way but your next play is the opportunity to confirm, reset your quality control.

“So, our challenge as a group is, today we’ve used the word ‘finish’, our skillsets you finish, so how we prepare this week will be around that.”

