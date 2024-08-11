Select Edition

The Rugby Championship

The 'inexplicably bad' 15 seconds that cost the All Blacks

By Ian Cameron
The All Blacks fluff their lines in Wellington.

Fifteen dreadful seconds of play may well have cost the All Blacks victory over Argentina in Wellington on Saturday in their opening Rugby Championship match.

In a closely contested game Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina secured a dramatic victory over New Zealand with a 38-30 scoreline.

The match hinged on a disastrous attacking sequence for the All Blacks in the 66th minute with New Zealand leading 30-28. They had possession and an opportunity to extend their lead but instead gifted Argentina a chance that would prove decisive.

New Zealand won a lineout in Argentina’s half setting up what should have been a routine attacking phase. However the execution fell apart immediately in almost comical fashion.

A shocking pass from captain Ardie Savea missed its intended target Damian McKenzie forcing him to scramble back to retrieve the ball. Under pressure McKenzie attempted another pass that went awry missing its mark again and putting his team further under the pump.

The miscue culminated in Argentina tackling Rieko Ioane over the try line resulting in a five-metre scrum for the Pumas. Argentina capitalized on this gift with veteran hooker Agustin Creevy scoring the decisive try.

Telegraph rugby writer Charlie Morgan wrote: “Turning point here. New Zealand nab the lineout but lose *50* metres and cough up a five-metre scrum with two inexplicably bad passes.”

This unfathomably poor sequence turned the momentum of the match irrevocably in Argentina’s favour.

In truth, it was Keystone Cops stuff from the All Blacks.

One X account wrote “This isn’t the All Blacks I grew up watching” in reference to the clip. 

Los Pumas’ forward pack dominated the All Blacks in the second half with flanker and captain Pablo Matera leading by example.

The victory marked only the third time Argentina has defeated New Zealand in rugby history a significant achievement. For All Blacks coach Scott Robertson this match marked his first defeat in charge following two narrow wins against England the previous month.

“And look I’m disappointed, I’m hurt, but they’ll look to me and I got to make sure I put everything in place for them so that we respond this week,” said a crestfallen Robertson after the game.

Despite a strong first-half performance where New Zealand led 20-15 the team faltered in the second half allowing Argentina to outscore them and take control. The All Blacks’ 15 seconds of disarray ultimately cost them the match handing Argentina a famous win in Wellington.

