Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 15
FT
21 - 29
FT
22 - 13
FT
34 - 21
FT
7 - 33
FT
21 - 36
FT
30 - 38
FT
55 - 12
FT
55 - 21
FT
19 - 26
FT
32 - 41
FT
21 - 54
FT
Today
09:00
Wednesday
03:05
International

Louis Rees-Zammit makes his NFL debut for the Kansas City Chiefs

By Finn Morton
Louis Rees-Zammit in the Kansas City Chiefs No9 shirt (Screengrab via Kansas City Chiefs)

Louis Rees-Zammit reached a significant career milestone over the weekend with the former Wales rugby winger making his NFL preseason debut for the Kansas City Chiefs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rees-Zammit signed a three-year deal with the Chiefs in March after making a headline-grabbing code-switch away from rugby union. The 23-year-old has since shown signs of promise during training sessions with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

The former British and Irish Lions outside back has had to wait a fair while to get his first taste of a competitive match but that opportunity finally came on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguares at EverBank Stadium.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Patrick Mahomes, Trevor Lawreance, Carson Wentz and Mac Jones were among the big name players getting some snaps in this preseason hit-out, but there’s also plenty of interest in how one former rugby star would fare wearing a helmet and pads.

Rees-Zammit played a bit of running back, kick returner, kicker and as part of the special teams unit on punt returns. The Welshman finished a fairly quiet night with one rushing yard from two carries, three receiving yards from one catch, and a tackle as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Incredibly, the No.9-wearing Rees-Zammit was also called upon to take a kick-off for the Chiefs during the third-quarter.

“It was a great first experience. I loved it, I loved getting the snaps that I did, on special teams as well which was great,” Rees-Zammit told The Irish NFL Show.

“I’ve just got to look back on this, review it and see how I can get better.

“I got a little kick-off – that was great. Being able to play special teams is amazing, to exploit different skills.

“I’m happy and I’m going to see how I can get better and take that on to the next game.”

Some NFL fans have been quick to criticise Rees-Zammit after the 13-26 loss to the Jaguares, with one X (formerly Twitter) user claiming the former rugby star won’t make the Chiefs’ final 53 man roster for the upcoming regular season.

One fan on social media described Rees-Zammit as “slow” while another was a bit more critical by expressing the opinion that he “looks stiff with the ball in his hands.” Rees-Zammit was also labelled “the least elusive back I’ve ever seen.”

But for all the negative feedback the Welshman has received, there’s no doubt that an exciting new chapter in Rees-Zammit’s sporting career is being written. That’s game one done and he was all smiles in the changerooms after the American football contest.

“The atmosphere was great,” Rees-Zammit said.

“It’s pretty electric in this stadium and there were a load of Chiefs fans which helped massively. Great game and looking forward to the next one.”

Recommended

Rassie Erasmus on how Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies kept Springboks ‘guessing’

Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

OPINION

Jordie Barrett: All Blacks got 'exactly' what they expected from Pumas

'Smacked us on the face': Beauden Barrett on the All Blacks loss and Wellington hoodoo

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Ben Lam quits union for rugby league with immediate effect

2

Boks issue update after RG Snyman withdrawl from Wallabies rout

3

Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

4

Major blow for England after profitable week for RFU – Andy Goode

5

First unofficial depth chart highlights status of Louis Rees-Zammit

6

Scott Robertson explains the decision to bench star centre Rieko Ioane

7

Rees-Zammit reveals most 'super weird' thing ahead of Kansas debut

8

Fissler Confidential: Exeter see off Saracens as NRL pinch NZ Olympian

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'

The Sharks defence guru is widely regarded as one of South Africa's hottest coaching properties.

FEATURE

How will Scott Robertson shuffle his backline pack for the Rugby Championship?

After the England Series, the All Blacks have rung the backline changes ahead of The Rugby Championship opener with Los Pumas

FEATURE

Kolisi's short-term French leave shows Top 14 is no playground for superstars of the game

The premier French league is no retirement home for superstars of the game and players have to immerse themselves one hundred percent

Comments on RugbyPass

G
GrahamVF 9 minutes ago
Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

You are correct but for the wrong reason. You really wouldn’t know. You predicted that Moodie would be eaten alive by the AB centres at Twickenham and we all know how that turned out. Stick to groggin in dingy English pubs drowning your sorrows about supporting a third tier team.

14 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 11 minutes ago
Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

You’re great at predicting the past mate. Not so good with the future 🤣

14 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 13 minutes ago
Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

Hope you're not a punter mate. Could be a expensive two months. Suggest you pay more attention to the super computer - clearly knows a thing or two more than you do about footy.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 15 minutes ago
'Australian rugby has suffered from string of wrongly recruited Kiwis'

lol!


“Just another kiwi trying to undermine us”. Yes… it’s a kiwi conspiracy. Matt Williams should coach the Wallabies… and Rassie should drop an 8-0 split when they face off.

29 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 21 minutes ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

They’ve run away from typical Aussies like you. To ashamed to play for a third tier nation.

16 Go to comments
L
Longshanks 1 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

All the inside backs were poor. TJ was laboured, two steps and a loopy pass. Dmac played first five like we feared he would, no control. Jordie was anonymous, he may be tall but doesn't make any use of it. All 3 of them just shuffled on pressure to the players outside them. The wingers never got the ball in space. Also BB turning his back on Dmac's pass, which resulted in the 5 metre scrum was just amateurish.

27 Go to comments
M
Mockers 1 hours ago
Scott Robertson on the biggest problem areas for the All Blacks in loss to Argentina

Absolutely agree, looks after his cantab mates which are looking second class

3 Go to comments
S
SM 1 hours ago
Wallabies player ratings vs Springboks | The Rugby Championship

"Corrupt and crime ridden homeland" was that really necessary or is it easier because we're an African country and there's no way we're the only country like that?

16 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

maybe he'll dominate international rugby at 10 in the same way that moodie is currently dominating at 13!


SFM did well yesterday, but he didn't prove himself to be a complete fly-half.

12 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
12 Springboks changes, including first start for Feinberg-Mngomezulu

yeah, generally its good to play players in positions they have played previously.


PSDT has played lock and flank already, so should only be started at prop from now on.

12 Go to comments
f
fl 1 hours ago
Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

🤣

forgetting that you predicted Australia would surpass England?

14 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
Supercomputer predicts six wins for the title-winning South Africa

good comment - although I do think Gatland's coaching has declined significantly over the past 4 years.

14 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

The last thing he said was,”And”.

27 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus on the blame for Springboks’ ‘frustrating errors’

That’s what everybody was saying before the ‘19 WC final and he was instrumental in the first test win against Ireland. When he went off Ireland came back strong.

2 Go to comments
D
DC000 2 hours ago
Many are saying the same thing about worrying off-field All Blacks trend

To be fair, all SH countries suffer from port attendance because they don't have actual.rugny supporters - they have a massive collection of thickos who spew utter 💩 online and won't spend their cash to buy match tickets.


For example, there was a Currie Cup match in Cape Town yesterday - crowd could be counted in dozens of people. Every Currie Cup match lost money last season - and will do this year too.


This is why they can and should be mocked openly. They don't actually care about rugby. It just gives them something to do to ignore how shite their actual lives are it seem.

9 Go to comments
d
dk 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

What? You may have valid points but who would know. Get AI to write for you. And I keep telling you; use punctuation. 🤦🏻‍♀️

27 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 3 hours ago
Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

AB's lost the game in the last 45 minutes conceding 30 points to the Pumas.


All the commotion from down under and new law trials to speed the game up has backfire if you ask me & played a big in the Pumas win.


They play a short quick game so anything to make it faster, & with less set piece plays to fatigue the forwards, will always be more to their benefit than any other test team, including the Super Rugby AB's & Wallabies.


If you watch the game again have a closer look at the Pumas ruck game. Forwards were not fatigue from scrumming so were hitting the rucks with a lot of Latin passion.


TBH, I love these new law trials, a serious case of unintended consequences coming back to bite you in the ass, so can only hope they are rolled out globally next season.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs Argentina | The Rugby Championship

No. He's not. He's class. And use punctuation. Trying to read your writing was as painful as your lack of appreciation of Havili's skill.

27 Go to comments
C
CR 3 hours ago
Three tactics from Argentina that proved the difference against the All Blacks

Counter attack rugby with a heavy forward pack and a forward heavy bench. Very much the 2019-2023 Springbok blueprint. Good to see it still works! We’ve evolved our game a bit since last year, but Argentina is using the blueprint to good effect. Well done to them. Their scrum has improved a lot with the younger players.

2 Go to comments
J
Jimmy 4 hours ago
Rassie Erasmus on how Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies kept Springboks ‘guessing’

Could be😁, but at the same time is being a realist. That was not the Boks best performance and Rassie will make sure his boys keep both feet on the ground.

2 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life' Joey Mongalo: 'I've had to swim in high-performance waters my whole life'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.