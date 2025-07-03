'I didn't remember': All Black debutant reacts to being named for France Test

The All Blacks kick off their 2025 International season in just over 24 hours, where they will take on France at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

Robertson has named a strong squad, one with four debutants, ready to take on an inexperienced French squad that features eight debutants in its 23-man lineup.

One of the four debutants named for the All Blacks this weekend is Crusaders loose forward and Otago local Christian Lio-Willie, who will make his debut in the No.8 Jersey in Dunedin.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for Lio-Willie, after winning the Super Rugby Pacific competition with the Crusaders a couple of weeks ago, before being called into the All Blacks squad as injury cover for Wallace Sititi, who is having surgery on an injured ankle.

The 26-year-old qualified dentist made his debut for Otago in the Bunnings NPC at Forsyth Barr Stadium against Southland in 2021, the same stadium he will make his debut for the All Blacks in this Saturday.

When speaking to reporters in Dunedin after the team announcement, Lio-Willie said he was shocked to find out he was starting, after not being named in the initial squad at Coastal Rugby Club in Taranaki.

“No way did I think that, when I saw my name up on that naming screen, I just sort of numbed out,” Lio-Willie said.

“I didn’t even know who the second half of the team was; it was pretty awesome, man.”

Lio-Willie was sixth on the top carries list from Super Rugby Pacific in 2025 with 177, but led the tackle count with 222 for the competition, in front of the likes of Du’Plessis Kirifi, Tom Christie and Fabian Holland.

The debutant explains to the media that the loose forward group has been really connected this week, despite knowing it’s one of the most hotly contested positions in the All Blacks squad.

“I think, as a loose forward group, we’ve been pretty connected and there’s a lot of trust between us, not only just to help each other out, but trusting that the other man in the group is going to do his job.

“I think that’s sort of the confidence that I take being a newcomer into it, just the likes of Ardie, someone I’ve always watched and looked up to, the amount of trust he’s had in me now, just not having to nitpick what I do.

“But always being an ear and I can lean on him to help me get better in my role.”

The All Blacks No.8 for this weekend says it’s awesome to be able to debut with Fabian Holland, someone he’s known for a while now.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome, we both debuted together at Forsyth Barr Stadium, and it’s sort of a full circle moment.

“I think having a debut together for the All Blacks in Dunedin again, so there’s still a lot of friends and loved ones down here that have been supporting me since day one, so I’m just keen to get out there and make them proud.”