Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
22 - 16
FT
U20
31 - 10
FT
U20
48 - 11
FT
U20
26 - 27
FT
U20
12 - 17
FT
U20
12 - 31
FT
U20
33 - 25
FT
24 - 44
FT
25 - 26
FT
16 - 15
FT
25 - 16
FT
82 - 20
FT
27 - 20
FT
13 - 28
FT
12 - 73
FT
25 - 30
FT
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
08:00
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
10:30
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Tomorrow
13:00
U20
Wednesday
13:00
Thursday
22:00
International

How England are dealing with the weight of history before second Test

By PA
England huddle together during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Forsyth Barr Stadium on July 06, 2024 in Dunedin, New Zealand. (Photo by Joe Allison - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

England second row Alex Coles believes a famous victory at Eden Park is there for the taking if greater accuracy is shown in the second Test against New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Borthwick’s men opened the series with a spirited 16-15 defeat in Dunedin that left them reflecting on how they allowed a rare opportunity to triumph on Kiwi soil slip from their grasp.

Marcus Smith missed two penalties and a conversion, there were vulnerabilities at the scrum and breakdown and the replacements bench were unable to make an impact, yet England still led 15-10 heading into the final quarter.

Video Spacer

What the All Blacks learnt about England in the series opener | Steinlager Series

Video Spacer

What the All Blacks learnt about England in the series opener | Steinlager Series

“It was such fine margins so it’s about how can we get five per cent more in our advantage so we get that extra bit of territory or don’t give a penalty away,” Coles told BBC Sport.

“It’s actually really small things, there is no quick fix. There wasn’t anything underlying really that let us down, but a few things here and there.

Fixture
Internationals
New Zealand
03:05
13 Jul 24
England
All Stats and Data

“As a whole our gameplan went well and has given us belief that we can be really successful and it’s just can we execute that a little bit better.”

New Zealand have a fearsome record at Eden Park having not lost at their Auckland stronghold since 1994, a sequence spanning 49 Tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re not shying away from the fact they have this record, but it’s not playing too much of a part in our preparation,” Coles said.

“As a team we’re not going to focus on that too much. We just have to go out there and do our gameplan a little bit better.”

England have named their sides for each of their two previous tour matches 48 hours early, but they could revert to the customary Thursday slot for the final fixture of the season as Borthwick works out the details of his team selection.

Related

Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

In a contest as close as England's with the All Blacks on Saturday, there is no need for Steve Borthwick to throw out the playbook following a 16-15 defeat. 

Read Now

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

The Andy Farrell reaction to the TMO calls that went against Ireland

2

All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

3

Kwagga Smith and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

4

England player ratings vs All Blacks | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test

5

Ireland player ratings versus South Africa – Castle Lager Test One

6

Stuart Hogg spends night in cells and given prison warning

7

Number one settled while Wales drop to lowest ever world ranking

8

Fissler Confidential: Deal lined up for Willis as Bok eyes Prem move

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Steve Borthwick's defence flummoxed New Zealand during a period when they are normally so ruthless.

FEATURE

Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

However you dress it up, an improving England missed a gilt-edged chance to register a first win on New Zealand soil for 21 years

FEATURE

Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

Wales are on the ropes and in an arena where results matter, they need to give the Welsh public something to cheer about

Comments on RugbyPass

U
Utiku Old Boy 11 minutes ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Would like to see Ratima start with Christie on the bench if the occasion is too much for Ratima. That said, Ratima has shown plenty of mettle and would seem well able to cope with test match rugby. His combination with DMac is a huge plus and he has the knack for running support lines that carves up the middle and opens up scoring opportunities. It will be interesting to see what measures the ABs have implemented to counter the rush and dominate the ruck area. Lots of improvements could come out of both camps.

8 Go to comments
D
Dan 28 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

Completely dirty play worthy of at least a yellow card. Of course, would never happen as Boks can't win a match without referee incompetence - so Whitehouse and Pearce let them off. Not sure why World Rugby doesn’t step in and get some officials who aren’t completely inept. But they would have to do their job for that to happen

3 Go to comments
T
Turlough 54 minutes ago
Alan Quinlan poses question to RG Snyman after tackle on Craig Casey

“A player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously. Dangerous tackling includes, *but is not limited to,* tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the line of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.” This is just about player safety and we know that Casey was knocked out and therefore suffered brain injury. Snyman comes through (probably off-side but that’s not the issue here) and with his left hand hits Casey’s left hand in and attempt to make Casey spill the ball. (He succeeds as in the ball goes to ground but Ireland regather). The ball is gone. Snyman now widens his arms (the ball is now gone) and closes them on Casey to grasp him. He now runs Casey backwards three steps (he knows the ball is not there) which builds momentum then Snyman throws his weight on top of Casey ensuring they will hit the ground hard. Snyman pushes through Caseys upper body hard ensuring maximum impact when the ground is hit. The result is that Casey’s body is whipped down and his loose head smacks hard off the ground knocking him out. Snyman pushes through again so much that his head is pushing down on the inconcious head of Casey. This is not a rugby incident. This is dangerous play, a dangerous cheap shot in fact. This is not about being hard or soft. This is about rugby players not having their later lives ruined by brain degenation and disease. That’s why the law is there. The referee and TMO should enforce it. (Now I will speculate. This looks like a Rassie ‘any chance you can get away with it get hit/hurt that little guy’ instruction.)

3 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 hours ago
Gatland needs a catalyst to start the Wales fightback or the game faces a stark future

If I was on the welsh rugby board - I’d be asking: should we not be targeting the 6N ahead of the 2027 World Cup? It’s something Wales has done successfully in the past and, I’d argue, Gatland should be aiming to achieve before the World Cup. Or else Gatland has himself nothing but a cushy job until the end of the World Cup - which is nice for him.

6 Go to comments
T
Toaster 2 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

There’s an awful lot of what England must do and what went wrong on here There’s a lot that the ABs need to do too I see Brian Moore losing it over scrums

8 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

FB is notorious for lowering kick stats so no need to get too hung up on that one. As for the blitz, England will absolutely double down and the only options to counter are punch through in the carry, grubbers or chip kick precision over the top and play the odds on collecting. At least a few well positioned kicks will make the defence think twice and might just be enough to take an edge off their speed. In many ways the performance and indeed the result, will give England a serious confidence boost going into the final game. There is a degree of pressure here on razor and the ABs but if there’s one team you’d back at Eden Park…

81 Go to comments
T
Tom 2 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

Our bench strategy was dodgy. Took off players still playing well and replaced them unnecessarily with lesser players that killed our tempo namely, Chandler, Mitchell, Smith. This cost us the world cup semi final when we could have kept our starting props on. There is of course merit to bringing on fresh blood at 55 but that assumes the players coming off the bench are nearly as good. In key positions for England, they are not. Fin Baxter managed to play for nearly the entire match, surely Chandler and Mitchell could do another few mins and I don't ever see the point of subbing your fly half unless you're losing badly or the game is in the bag. Marcus should stay on. Fin Smith is a great kid who may be an England legend one day but at the moment, he's not making any impact.

8 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 3 hours ago
Four issues England must address before facing the All Blacks again

On the topic of scrums - England’s front row is nothing special. I’d like to see some new fresh faces emerging sooner rather than later. As the no.5 team in the world, England is only really capable of building to another WC campaign in 2027. And maybe a 6 Nations shot next year or so (although you can’t see this England team consistently beating Ireland or France) - so I’m not sure why we’re (I’m) not seeing any new talent in the tight five worth writing home about. The old guard is well Past or approaching past their prime. Which is why a messy NZ still pipped them to the post. The fact that England is clearly unearthing some excellent loose forwards - they’re going to be hamstrung by this old tight five as time goes by. We’ve got some fancy looking bits and bobs on an old engine.

8 Go to comments
S
SplinterBum 3 hours ago
What the 'Cry Boks' say about the modern South African male

It’s a *Mofstok. Also, please would you explain what doos means, because you write around all 8 corners of that box mate. The views expressed in this piece is better fit for the halls of an American university trying to find itself and show you ran around with a stick.

23 Go to comments
T
Turlough 4 hours ago
LNR issue statement in wake of 'unacceptable' Melvyn Jaminet clip

In the video Jaminet can be heard saying: “I swear, the first Arab I see on the street… I will headbutt him… I will headbutt him… I say: I will headbutt him… Headbutt, I will…” Well done to the FFR for acting promptly on this. No BS excuses, no second chances: Jaminet should never play rugby for France again. There needs to be seen serious and unwavering consequences for racism in sport.

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

I wonder if we’ll see NZ campaign for the end of the blitz? I’m half joking… And I wonder, if we did, if Billy “The Boar” Beaumont would oblige given that it works so well for England. I doubt it.

81 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

How _South Africa’s_ blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill You’re welcome.

81 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 4 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

I wonder about Robertson sometimes. I see today he’s in the press complaining about the tempo of the game and how England slowed it down. I hope he gets that particular moan out of his system quickly. He and his mates in SA have knived their SANZAAR partners in the back with their bi-annual tour plans and he’d better get used to the game slowing down when it doesn’t suit him with that opponent. And “In the first half we had a lot of [attacking] opportunities we didn’t take, we played some great footy… they [England] hung on and were desperate”? What game was he watching? England outplayed NZ in H1 and were unlucky to be level.

81 Go to comments
N
NeilB_Denver 5 hours ago
Mick Cleary: 'England had a chance. They blew it. They need to take that hurt and use it.'

I’d pour water on any suggestion (not that the article did) that Borthwick is facing his own Borthwick-Southgate conundrum in terms of selection dilemmas. Marcus has to start again. While his decision making was questionable at times, he was generally at the heart of all that England did well. I think getting Freeman and Feyi-Waboso on the ball more could pay dividends and the bench management also needs to be tweaked. I think if England are to prevail at Eden, then they’ll need more time on the pitch from their starting 15.

5 Go to comments
s
swivel 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

The Haka used to great, with the ABs their own iconic (laughable) version. It was over in 30 seconds and the teams would lineup for the kick off as if that was seemingly the most fitting way to answer the haka. Now it takes 3 minutes (luckily the length of my skip button), i pity the team that has to wait through it now.

81 Go to comments
c
carlos 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Hey Nick, how come all these assistant coaches learn so much, and spend time “assisting”, while Felipe gets worse at it? Losing by so much to such an experimental team? I think you are his only fan left. Anyway, a game of an established team with an established coach against a “rookie”. Not bad after all, especially given how many “new” guys they had…

81 Go to comments
C
Chesterfield 6 hours ago
‘He can turn Australia around’: All Blacks back Wallabies coach to succeed

Can’t be mad at Joe. The AB’s need Australia to be strong. It’s been embarrassing for too long. Hopefully he will address the grassroots transition and other structural issues that Robbie Deans tried to sort out.

1 Go to comments
G
Graham 6 hours ago
Crusaders young gun drafted into All Blacks as TJ Perenara ruled out

Fantastic to see Crusaders halfback Noah Hotham called up. He was brilliant in his starts for that said team , especially in wins over Chiefs and Blues here in CHCH.

8 Go to comments
D
Dan 6 hours ago
Dan Sheehan leads long list of Irish injuries heading into second Test

Won’t matter anyway. Boks need incompetent refs to win. Barnes was up first. Pearce & Whitehouse joined the party over the weekend. What are the chances Dickaon gets a fat envelope of unmarked cash this upcoming weekend too? The only way the Boks can win after all

15 Go to comments
S
Shaylen 6 hours ago
How England's blitz ground All Blacks to a standstill

Hi Nick. Great article once again. Have to say England rush defence looks so much like South Africa now it's just uncanny. The rush defence is more than just rush up and hope for the best. Its very nuanced from the cover players performing their roles to the different scenarios it needs to defend against like the cross kick, deep attacking sets or phase play close to the ruck to fix the defense on the back foot before going out wide. It seems like England have found their feet with it and they are getting better at it with each game. Its amazing how the physical defensive side of their game is spurring them on and bringing the whole identity of the team together. Super rugby may be fast and furious but the physicality is way down and that's a problem. Far too many soft tries and shoulders. Look no further than the force, rebels, Highlanders and crusaders this year. They simply do not face enough varied Styles of rugby in that competition. I reckon Smith is the right man but not sure about McKenzie. Still fancy him at fullback to be honest where he busts teams open off counter. Second test should be a cracker. All Blacks should be more composed next week and will likely switch things up. Didn't look like much change from the Foster era. If England can now hone the attacking play they have a chance but expect All Blacks to test the defense a little more this week with greater variety and more direct plays looking to bust open the defence closer to the ruck while not going for the fools gold out wide too early.

81 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb Series first Test All Blacks vs England player ratings
Search