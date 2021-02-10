6:32am, 10 February 2021

London Irish have confirmed that Agustin Creevy has penned a new deal to extend his time at the Exiles. The hooker has made a dozen appearances and scored five tries since his arrival at the club in August 2020.

“I’m delighted to be staying at London Irish and to continue the journey that we are on,” said Creevy, who revealed last week that he hoped a new deal in England would be the springboard to challenging for a place in the Argentina squad for the 2023 World Cup.

“My family love it here in London and ever since we arrived last year, we have felt at home. I’m now looking forward to focusing on my performances on the pitch to help the team as much as I can.”

Irish boss Declan Kidney added: “We are very happy that Agustin has agreed to extend his time with us. Agustin is a consummate professional and a great influence for everyone at London Irish. He has made a big impact both on and off the pitch since he joined up with us and we look forward to seeing this grow over the coming years.”

Speaking exclusively to RugbyPass in November, the 35-year-old who has 89 Test caps said: “With Declan (Kidney) I have a good relationship and I feel really comfortable at the club. It’s a family club and we have a really good team to fight for the top. We are waiting for some injured players but we are going to have a good season.

“The Premiership is different from Super Rugby. It’s a little bit slow but more strategic. I love this kind of tournament because we have a lot of scrums, lineout, maul and it’s good for me. You don’t need to run too much and that is good too.

“Brentford is a really, really good stadium. I have played in the best stadiums in the world and this stadium is like an international stadium. The facilities are really good, the family room is amazing, the changing room is world-class and the field, you need to be there – it’s incredible.”

