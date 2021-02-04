7:32am, 04 February 2021

Former Argentina captain Agustin Creevy wants to be part of the Pumas bid for the 2023 Rugby World Cup by securing a new deal at London Irish.

Creevy, who has played in three successive World Cups, would be 38-years-old when the next World Cup takes place in France and having settled his young daughter into a local nursery, the hooker is determined to convince Declan Kidney, the Irish director of rugby, that he should be handed a new contract to replace the one that ends this season.

Having scored a try as Irish defeated Newcastle 31-22, Creevy is delivering on the pitch as part of the most capped pack the Premiership has ever seen. Six of the Irish forwards against the Falcons had amassed 402 international caps with Creevy contributing 88 appearances for his beloved Pumas.

Creevy said: “We are talking about a new contract and we have time to see what happens. Yes, I want to stay and I want to play the next World Cup but I need to still be playing at the best level and I try to be better every game. The Premiership is one of the best competitions in the world and that is why I came here.

“We have a lot of international players and we are really bonded and that is important. We try to train together and teach the young boys and it is a good family. I like my country identity with the Pumas and we have a nice one here as well.”

With demise of the Jaguares from Super Rugby, Creevy is part of a large contingent of Pumas now operating in the Premiership and he comes up against former teammate Matías Alemanno when Gloucester arrive in Brentford on Saturday.

Creevy said: “There are a lot of friends playing in the Premiership with Matias the second row at Gloucester and I love playing against them and laughing on the pitch. We are friends playing together for seven years together. Now, it is fun to play against them.”