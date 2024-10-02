Afo Fasogbon's 'back it up' warning from boss after Ellis Genge wave

Afolabi Fasogbon has been warned his decision to wave goodbye to Ellis Genge, as the England prop was replaced in Gloucester’s win over Bristol Bears, will motivate opponents to put the 20-year-old “in his place” starting with Sale Sharks on Friday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gloucester director of rugby George Skivington admits the 6ft 4ins, 132kg England U20 prop is a Jekyll and Hyde character who only unleashes his “beast” once he takes to the pitch.

Genge made a point of congratulating Fasogbon after Gloucester’s 44-41 win at Ashton Gate and Skivington has told the young prop to now expect to be put under pressure every time he pulls on the Gloucester jersey this season.

Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now Watch now Deon Fourie casts doubt over his playing future | RPTV World Cup winner Deon Fourie talks about his battle with a long-term injury in the latest episode of Boks Office. Watch the full show on RugbyPass TV now Watch now

Skivington said: “I have had a chat with Afo and the irony is that he is such a mild-mannered and quiet individual off the field. If you knew Afo on a personal level you would never see that side of him but he is so competitive on the field and this beast comes out of him.

“He is enjoying what he is doing, is fiercely competitive and young. As we know with any good young player who comes through it is one of those where you know people are going to pump you up and then let you know when it goes wrong. He is a young man who will get a lot of attention and everyone is going to want to try and put him in his place and that is the nature of the beast.

Sale Gloucester All Stats and Data

“My message to him is to always back it up and then you are allowed to be a character. I remember talking to Jamal Ford-Robinson (Gloucester prop) when he did his Alan Shearer celebration after a scrum a couple of years ago and told him ‘well, you know what is coming next week mate.’ As long as you can back it up then it’s fine and Ellis Genge was very polite to Afo but let him know that he is looking forward to seeing him again. Afo will have to digest that.

“Off the field, Afo is so well manner and well-spoken – nothing arrogant about him at all. It’s a bit Jekyll and Hyde and it is better that way round – delivering on the field and enjoying himself rather than doing it off the field and not delivering on it. We will keep an eye on him and is a really good kid and a great prospect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am sure, without doubt, he has a few challenges ahead of him and he is very diligent and doing everything he needs to off the field and has been really solid in the games he has played. Without doubt, he will learn lessons as he goes along. They (opponents) have to live with his youth and energy and let’s see how it goes.”