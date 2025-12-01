'Absolutely devastating': Penarth RFC clubhouse burned to the ground

Penarth RFC have confirmed that their historic clubhouse has been destroyed in a fire, leaving one of Welsh rugby’s oldest community hubs in ruins.

Emergency services were called to the blaze overnight, with South Wales Fire Service responding swiftly to the inferno that totally gutted the building.

No casualties have been reported.

The club issued a statement on Monday morning: “Absolutely devastating news to bring you this morning about our beloved Club House.

“We are all in a state of shock as its such a hub of the community for so many people of all ages. So many memories have been lost but thankfully no one was hurt!

“Special thanks so South Wales Fire Service for their quick response and efforts. Big thanks to everyone who has reached out to Dan & Hubbs offering support and services.

“Penarth Rugby, Penarth Cricket and Penarth Hockey will all come together and we will rebuild!,” it concluded.

Founded in 1880 by Cyril and Llewellyn Batchelor, Penarth RFC – originally the Batchelor XV before merging with Penarth Dreadnoughts in 1882 – has long been big a major part of the town’s sporting fabric.

The club’s home at the Athletics Field has served generations of rugby, cricket and hockey players, and its clubhouse housed artefacts spanning more than a century of local and international rugby history.

The loss of the building is a major blow for a club that once hosted the Barbarians annually on Good Friday, a tradition that made Penarth a fixture on the world-famous invitational side’s South Wales tour for more than seven decades. The ground’s Memorial Stand also commemorates the seventeen Penarth players killed during the First World War.

Local clubs and supporters have already begun offering assistance as the wider sporting community rallies around one of Wales’ most storied rugby institutions. Penrath RFC have vowed to rebuild.

Fellow Welsh rugby club Rhydyfelin RFC said on X: “Awful news, our thoughts are with all involved at the club. A great club who will no doubt come back stronger from the ashes.”

