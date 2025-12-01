Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
41 - 17
FT
27 - 35
FT
56 - 19
FT
34 - 14
FT
24 - 21
FT
33 - 20
FT
42 - 12
FT
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
12:00
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
12:30
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Tomorrow
14:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
07:00
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
09:15
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
11:30
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
07:00
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
09:15
Sunday
11:30
International

'Absolutely devastating': Penarth RFC clubhouse burned to the ground

Penarth RFC's clubhouse was burned to the ground over the weekend Credit: Penarth RFC on X

Penarth RFC have confirmed that their historic clubhouse has been destroyed in a fire, leaving one of Welsh rugby’s oldest community hubs in ruins.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emergency services were called to the blaze overnight, with South Wales Fire Service responding swiftly to the inferno that totally gutted the building.

No casualties have been reported.

The club issued a statement on Monday morning: “Absolutely devastating news to bring you this morning about our beloved Club House.

VIDEO

“We are all in a state of shock as its such a hub of the community for so many people of all ages. So many memories have been lost but thankfully no one was hurt!

“Special thanks so South Wales Fire Service for their quick response and efforts. Big thanks to everyone who has reached out to Dan & Hubbs offering support and services.

“Penarth Rugby, Penarth Cricket and Penarth Hockey will all come together and we will rebuild!,” it concluded.

Founded in 1880 by Cyril and Llewellyn Batchelor, Penarth RFC – originally the Batchelor XV before merging with Penarth Dreadnoughts in 1882 – has long been big a major part of the town’s sporting fabric.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club’s home at the Athletics Field has served generations of rugby, cricket and hockey players, and its clubhouse housed artefacts spanning more than a century of local and international rugby history.

The loss of the building is a major blow for a club that once hosted the Barbarians annually on Good Friday, a tradition that made Penarth a fixture on the world-famous invitational side’s South Wales tour for more than seven decades. The ground’s Memorial Stand also commemorates the seventeen Penarth players killed during the First World War.

Local clubs and supporters have already begun offering assistance as the wider sporting community rallies around one of Wales’ most storied rugby institutions. Penrath RFC have vowed to rebuild.

Fellow Welsh rugby club Rhydyfelin RFC said on X: “Awful news, our thoughts are with all involved at the club. A great club who will no doubt come back stronger from the ashes.”

ADVERTISEMENT


To be first in line for Rugby World Cup 2027 Australia tickets, register your interest here 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sevu Reece to end All Blacks career with France move, but there's one snag

12
2

'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

46
3

Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

31
4

The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

36
5

All Blacks great suffers huge plummet in RugbyPass Top 100 in 2025

8
6

'He’s a good friend and I'm devastated': Joe Heyes

1
7

Rated: The best and worst Springboks of 2025

3
8

'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

95

Comments

1 Comment
V
Val 7 days ago

Truly devastating

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Ross Byrne: 'I've played Munster many times away. I have a very good record there'

Munster away in the Champions Cup can be daunting but Ross Byrne will lean into his Leinster experience to rally Gloucester.

LONG READ

Ellie Kildunne: Why the Women's World Cup was like a wedding and a divorce

Kildunne is one of the biggest names in the women’s game, and she has in part earned that through proving herself to be not only a consistent player but also a big-game player.

LONG READ

Should Fabien Galthie take the hint from UBB's bullfighters?

A chastening loss to the Springboks suggests France's future lies with the free-wheeling European champions, not the serial Toulousain winners.

130

Comments on RugbyPass

u
unknown 10 minutes ago
Henry Pollock beats Bok legend in Top 100 and SA fans respond in force

Kolisi, I feel, is overrated and has always been given more exposure, purely because of who he is.

With regards to Pollock - he has come in at such pace and made immediate impacts such that he, in all reality, should be given the spot he was.



...

31 Go to comments
T
TM 50 minutes ago
'Beatable' Boks not the most dominant team ever: Jeremy Guscott

Keep on living in the past !…..see you in 2027 boet !

94 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

Painful

280 Go to comments
J
J Marc 1 hour ago
'It’s a bittersweet time': Crusaders confirm Sevu Reece's departure

If a few balls arrive to them….

4 Go to comments
S
SJ 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Absolutely!

46 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

It is pretty obvious you have to be right all the time, and you cannot bear it when things do not go your way.

You start attacking the man not the ball.



...

280 Go to comments
T
TR0011 1 hour ago
Top 100 Men's Rugby Players 2025 | Best Rugby Player in the World | RugbyPass

This is good stuff, appreciate RP building this out, spent hours on it already! - also how’d you get a stat for every player?

25 Go to comments
N
Nickers 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Remember the time Sexton came down from the stands in a game he was not playing in to abuse the referee? - he was conveniently given a 3 week suspension so that he would be available for all of Ireland’s World Cup fixtures when the maximum is 52 weeks. I wonder how they decided 3 matches was enough?

Remember Owen Farrell receiving his SECOND head to shoulder ban of 2023 in August, and 5th of his career, and 6 Nations rescinding the clear and obvious red card so that it didn’t interfere with poor Owen’s world cup prep, and only after a legal challenge form World Rugby was it even acknowledged that he has once again clattered someone in the head? And they then made up a new rule so they could reduce his ban to only 4 weeks when he should have been looking at 12 weeks, so that he would be available for the world cup? And that doesn’t include multiple shoulders to the head he was only penalised for where any other player would get an immediate yellow or red. There was 2 in 2 weeks against NZ and SA one year.



...

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I’m very close to upgrading it to a 1620 word apology out of sheer boredom.

46 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 1 hour ago
The five players who can swing the Springboks tour in the All Blacks' favour

So far for the Lions in the URC, he has got 10 mins vs Zebre and 6 vs the Bulls.

36 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Aside from Eben’s case. You said there was no excuse for eye gouging. WR has set a precedent that retaliation is fine for grabbing testicles. I assume eye gouging must be okay in that case too?

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Sexton and Farrell have received bans foe their (relatively minor) infractions. Not sure what you are implying with them.

46 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I didn’t see him claim that and no evidence of it exists. Etzebeth claimed he was in danger of being “rag dolled”.

No excuse for eye gouging under any circumstances including retaliation.



...

46 Go to comments
N
Nickers 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

It is so obvious from every video and image that he repeatedly and deliberately went for his eyes.

Translation:



...

46 Go to comments
K
Koro Teeps 2 hours ago
Jason Holland confirms Super Rugby move after All Blacks exit

And NDAs

10 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

I don’t buy it for one minute. He’s a failure in my eyes. He can’t even dislodge an eyeball with his thumb. So much for being strong.

46 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

What if someone grabs your testicles? Can you eye gouge then?

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
How England are building the foundations for World Cup success in 2027

You didn’t defend Earl’s selection against all comers. You didn’t defend it in conversation with me. I don’t need to ask PMcD because I have read your comments.

I wasn’t campaigning for Fin Smith at the start of the 6N. You’re lying! But Fin Smith did deserve the shirt by the end of the 6N. Marcus Smith never did.



...

280 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

Even so, he needs a better publicist.

46 Go to comments
f
fl 2 hours ago
'You've got more context now': Eben Etzebeth speaks out with 404-word message

He needs to not deliberately eye-gouge!

46 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT