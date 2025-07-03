'A lot better': New Zealand U20 on 'reality check' against Italy in opener

The New Zealand Under-20s survived a Calvisano cauldron to subdue hosts Italy 14-5 in their Junior World Championships opener.

Played in oppressive heat and before a buoyant crowd, New Zealand was held scoreless in the second half of a turgid spectacle that featured 66 kicks.

“We felt like we could have been a lot better. We dominated the set piece, especially the scrum in the first half, but when the heat set in, errors mounted up,” Captain Manumaua Letiu conceded.

“Playing and training in 35-degree heat has been a challenge, but we’re slowly getting used to it. For us, the mental game is more important, being honed in on skillsets. If we can get that better, we’ll be right.”

Likely, Italy, who finished fourth in the Six Nations earlier this year, picking up an away win against champions France (23-20), surprised New Zealand with their size and skill. Halfback Niccolo Beni scored Italy’s only try, a second-half corker following a sweeping move down the left wing side that started at halfway. Prop Sergio Pellicioli packs in at 142kg.

Player Line Breaks 1 Frank Vaenuku 4 2 Jack Wiseman 1 3 Dylan Pledger 1

In the coalface of the forward exchanges was lock Xavier Tracey, who topped the tackle count with 12 and assisted Letiu scoring a first-half try from a lineout drive.

“It was one of those games where we had to dig deep and fight for the win,” Tracey reflected. “In those hot conditions, facing the host nation, we know we could have done better, but we secured a result.”

The Melbourne-raised Cantabrian has only been in New Zealand since 2024. He stated that hard work is his strongest quality.

“When I first arrived here, I didn’t have much. I had to work harder to prove myself. My mum attended Christchurch Girls’ High, and my dad went to St Bede’s. It was special to wear the black jersey. I understand the significance of what that represents.”

Match Summary 0 Penalty Goals 0 2 Tries 1 2 Conversions 0 0 Drop Goals 0 99 Carries 73 6 Line Breaks 3 17 Turnovers Lost 19 5 Turnovers Won 8

Like All Blacks Rugby World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw, Tracey keeps specific goals written down in his diary.

“I just wrote down how I want to play Varsity Colts, then Varsity Premieres, and I think I had Canterbury 19s, Crusaders 20s and NZ 20s there too,” he said.

“I had those goals in the background, and I was pretty methodical about what I wanted to do. I’d cross one off and then look at the next one.”

Australia will be hoping for a better outcome in their next match against Scotland, especially after suffering a shocking 73-17 defeat to South Africa, a team New Zealand recently beat in the Rugby Championship.

“This is a different competition. We need to grow and adapt, and continue pushing ourselves. Complacency can lead to results like that. It’s a good reality check for the entire competition,” Tracey observed.

Jack Wiseman moved from a farm in Piopio – a small town in the Waitomo District located on State Highway 3, twenty minutes from Te Kuiti – to New Plymouth Boys’ High School to pursue his rugby ambitions.

The son of a teacher, Wiseman matured into a school prefect and head of boarding, spending three years in a Super 8 standard First XV and making the New Zealand Barbarians.

However, even the accomplished first or second five-eighth was rattled by the tenacious Italians.

“It was a stop-start game with no flow. There were injuries, water breaks, and foul play checks; we struggled in terms of attack,” Wiseman noted.

“We received two yellow cards, and we need to be more disciplined, especially around the ruck. The scrutiny on discipline is a significant change, and being down to 14 players means you have to work harder.”

“Credit to the boys’ defence. That’s something we take pride in. Italy had some big players, and we tackled well.”

Italy was responsible for 20 of the 37 turnovers in the match. New Zealand often kicked wisely down the middle of the field, baiting the inaccurate Italians to run the ball back before typically fumbling. Wiseman made six tackles and one turnover without a miss, while New Zealand completed 85 of their 102 tackles.

Georgia will bring a similarly abrasive style to the next round of pool play on July 5. New Zealand’s focus will be on sharpening their set piece, improving discipline, and honing key skills in the heat.