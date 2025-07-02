'He was keen': Robertson on Rieko Ioane's switch back to wing
He’s been one of the most talked about rugby players in New Zealand, for multiple reasons, but the public have got their wish, as Scott Robertson has named 81-Test veteran Rieko Ioane on the left wing to take on France.
This weekend in Dunedin will be Ioane’s first on the left wing since the 2021 end-of-year tour where he played there against Wales, before making a move to centre, where he has played for the last couple of years for the All Blacks and the Blues.
The public has long put pressure on the All Blacks coach to make this specific move, after Ioane’s remarkable start to his Test career in this position.
When asked about making the decision to move Ioane to wing, Robertson explains that the Blues back was “keen” to make the move.
“Rieko’s confident in either position, he can start or finish there at either and this is opportunity here on the wing and do some finishing for us,” Robertson told reporters in Dunedin.
“It’s exciting, he was keen, he was up for it and whatever’s best for the team.”
Ioane has played most, if not all of his rugby for the All Blacks and the Blues in the past couple of years at centre, but Robertson clearly sees his best position going forward to be on the left wing.
The move also comes after Blues teammate Caleb Clarke was struggling for Super Rugby Pacific form on the left wing throughout the season, and didn’t score once during the Blues’ campaign in 2025.
Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor is the one to replace Ioane at centre, someone who Robertson believes will compliment the other members of the backline.
“Yeah for sure, he’s had a great couple of seasons, it was a shame because he did the end-of-year tour. but because of the baby he couldn’t quite get back and play a couple of games at the end there,” Robertson said.
“But look, he’s (Proctor) been consistent, he can play square, good on both sides of the ball and he complements the back line beautifully.”
Rieko will score four tries and the rugby world will (rightly) bow before him.
Hard to imagine he was keen. Either he gets back to speed and scores tries on the edge or this is just the start of a slow move out of the squad
To be honest, Ioane should not be starting at all. Timoci osn’t in the squad, and nor is Narawa. Both far better form, both have earned it. Has Ioane? Doubtful.
4 years is a long time to be away from the finisher’s role. During that time, Reiko’s been pretending to be a centre, no doubt putting on some weight at the expense of speed, mastering the art of running into people, and forgetting how to score tries. We’ll see how he goes, but he clearly hasn’t been selected on form or recent evidence. And I doubt he was that keen.
Sure he was…after we get told endlessly he was dead set on remaining a 13…
I suppose if you start Reiko on the wing then you can have QT or a TT on the bench which don’t quite work if he starts at 13 otherwise u need that 12/13 ALB type dude