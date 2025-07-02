Northern Edition
InternationalFranceNew Zealand

'He was keen': Robertson on Rieko Ioane's switch back to wing

Rieko Ioane of the New Zealand All Blacks reacts during the International Test Match between New Zealand All Blacks and England at Eden Park on July 13, 2024 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

He’s been one of the most talked about rugby players in New Zealand, for multiple reasons, but the public have got their wish, as Scott Robertson has named 81-Test veteran Rieko Ioane on the left wing to take on France.

This weekend in Dunedin will be Ioane’s first on the left wing since the 2021 end-of-year tour where he played there against Wales, before making a move to centre, where he has played for the last couple of years for the All Blacks and the Blues.

The public has long put pressure on the All Blacks coach to make this specific move, after Ioane’s remarkable start to his Test career in this position.

Related

Scott Robertson explains his choice to move Tupou Vaa'i to blindside

Roberston and his coaching staff have named a strong, and tall tight five, including a debutant at lock in Highlanders giant Fabian Holland. 

Read Now

When asked about making the decision to move Ioane to wing, Robertson explains that the Blues back was “keen” to make the move.

“Rieko’s confident in either position, he can start or finish there at either and this is opportunity here on the wing and do some finishing for us,” Robertson told reporters in Dunedin.

“It’s exciting, he was keen, he was up for it and whatever’s best for the team.”

Ioane has played most, if not all of his rugby for the All Blacks and the Blues in the past couple of years at centre, but Robertson clearly sees his best position going forward to be on the left wing.

The move also comes after Blues teammate Caleb Clarke was struggling for Super Rugby Pacific form on the left wing throughout the season, and didn’t score once during the Blues’ campaign in 2025.

Team Form

Last 5 Games

Team Logo
31 - 27
Team Logo
Team Logo
11 - 29
Team Logo
Team Logo
30 - 29
Team Logo
Team Logo
13 - 23
Team Logo
Team Logo
22 - 24
Team Logo
Team Logo
31 - 27
Team Logo
Team Logo
35 - 16
Team Logo
Team Logo
27 - 42
Team Logo
Team Logo
24 - 73
Team Logo
Team Logo
26 - 25
Team Logo
4
Wins
3
2
Streak
1
10
Tries Scored
23
33
Points Difference
78
3/5
First Try
3/5
0/5
First Points
3/5
3/5
Race To 10 Points
2/5

Hurricanes midfielder Billy Proctor is the one to replace Ioane at centre, someone who Robertson believes will compliment the other members of the backline.

“Yeah for sure, he’s had a great couple of seasons, it was a shame because he did the end-of-year tour. but because of the baby he couldn’t quite get back and play a couple of games at the end there,” Robertson said.

“But look, he’s (Proctor) been consistent, he can play square, good on both sides of the ball and he complements the back line beautifully.”

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments

6 Comments
Y
YeowNotEven 6 days ago

Rieko will score four tries and the rugby world will (rightly) bow before him.

L
LW 7 days ago

Hard to imagine he was keen. Either he gets back to speed and scores tries on the edge or this is just the start of a slow move out of the squad

A
AD 7 days ago

To be honest, Ioane should not be starting at all. Timoci osn’t in the squad, and nor is Narawa. Both far better form, both have earned it. Has Ioane? Doubtful.

j
johnz 7 days ago

4 years is a long time to be away from the finisher’s role. During that time, Reiko’s been pretending to be a centre, no doubt putting on some weight at the expense of speed, mastering the art of running into people, and forgetting how to score tries. We’ll see how he goes, but he clearly hasn’t been selected on form or recent evidence. And I doubt he was that keen.

A
Andrew Nichols 7 days ago

Sure he was…after we get told endlessly he was dead set on remaining a 13…

B
BA 7 days ago

I suppose if you start Reiko on the wing then you can have QT or a TT on the bench which don’t quite work if he starts at 13 otherwise u need that 12/13 ALB type dude

Comments on RugbyPass

T
Toaster 22 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

It’s to get game time for all in this series

QT was excellent and he surely gets a start or bench in test 3

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 23 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

They were not accurate enough in height or distance and either there was no chaser or they didn’t contest well


So quite a few issues

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 24 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

I think the tackle percentage was 93%? But I get you

A few galling defensive holes - which led to tries

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 26 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Kolbe at 31…hold my beer

98 Go to comments
T
Toaster 28 minutes ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Rieko was top for line breaks for both sides and second for both sides metres run

No missed tackles


Facts matter

98 Go to comments
L
LW 45 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Razor said “he told us he could play both sides” i think this is about to turn into “this is the all blacks we need performance” and a way to slowly dump an 80 test player. Why they couldn't rip the bandaid off and just leave him out of the squad is beyond me. Maybe sponsorship pressure

6 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 47 minutes ago
Galthie backs yet more youth to topple All Blacks, dropping two 50-cap veterans

Using the opportunity to build depth wisely.


Imagine having a no consequence tour against NZ, to get some practice, against a full strength NZ team. It’s amazing he’s getting away with it.


😇

1 Go to comments
L
LW 47 minutes ago
Scott Robertson on why Rieko Ioane was moved to the right wing

Sevu was in great form actually

6 Go to comments
L
LW 1 hour ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Good team apart from ioane

98 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Its really hard to work out where his allegiances lie.


He talks like an Englishman with a sneer in the background, but in that convo he was all about how Ireland were going to smash England and revelling in the prospect!


Then more recently he’s into trashing Leinster and the IRFU whenever he can… Go figure.

301 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

Well despite respect having nothing to do with it, rather player safety from over playing, you Kiwis should know that the second test team is a lot better than last week. Two international centres. Two excellent wings and a classy fast full back who’s not scared of high balls. A decent international 9 and a C team 10. The forwards are much more aligned for mobility and hand skills including the ruck. Bench is massive.

So yeah you might win, you might not.

But don’t think it’s a bad team.

13 Go to comments
S
Soliloquin 1 hour ago
Have France made New Zealand's forthright pundits come over all sheepish?

I totally get the fact that test rugby, the RC cannot be compared to club rugby, although some teams come close to test level - the Leinster/Toulouse CC final was outstanding, as well this year’s Top14 final.

Just like you can hardly compare how harsh the CC and the Top14 are next to SuperRugby or the Japanese league, stacked with Springboks.


But still, even with travel, we’re talking about 13 games in 5 months, meaning 2,6/month, with bigger breaks in between.


If you’re fearing the ABs are too tired in November and the end of their Autumn tour is exhausting, then it’s exactly where most of the French players are when asked to go on tour.


So it’s not the SH always putting at disposal their best players for Autumn tours, it’s the calendar allowing them to do so.

Reverse the tour and have the NH tour in the SH during the Autumn tests! You’ll see the availability question will be solved.

The NH teams will be rusty for their first games of the season, but it’s the same for SH teams in the current tests, isn’t it?


The year after, have development teams from the SH come to the NH for the Summer Tour. That way everyone builds depth and there’s no disrespect.


And just alternate.

13 Go to comments
M
MC 1 hour ago
All Blacks will thrash France on Saturday

Gosh this article is going to age poorly.

75 Go to comments
t
takata 1 hour ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Of course it’s a French development team and it surely doesn’t help for attracting heavy media coverage; but as it’s what they do for more than 20 years, everybody involved should already know that. Why would it be suddenly such an outrage in New Zealand and has not been every single year since… forever?

301 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

Yeah, I guess he has. But I’m not feeling inspired by the selections or in key positions. The backline seems like constant fiddling moving current people around. Jordan at 14 then 15. Now Ioane. 13 and 14. Nothing happening at 10 other than shifting between BB and DMac. What happens if Jordie is out at 12?


The backline and selections in the backline seems a mess.

98 Go to comments
t
takata 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

Please, tell me who exactly are all those millionaires owning the Top 14?


And, by the way, can you tell me who are also those that ever transformed a single French club into their cash cow?


It’s probably an old cliché comming from, some time ago in early pro time, the revival of both Ile-de-France clubs by private investors like J. Lorenzetti at Racing 92, or the rise of Toulon’s “Gallacticos” under Mourad Boudjellal, ending with the very noisy late Altrad investments into Montpellier-Hérault. Even if a few major titles were collected by those clubs, and that it would indeniably have helped to rise the fame of the whole Top 14, the global return on private investments simply didn’t ever pay back what they put in.


Another look into the last decade will show you that French clubs are not millionaires pet-projects either. From this season top 6, amongst Stade Toulousain (1st), Union Bordeaux-Bègles (2nd), Rugby Club Toulonnais (3rd), l’Aviron Bayonnais (4th), Clermont-Auvergne (5th) and Castres Olympique (6th), only the last two are backed by historical corporate entities: Michelin (tires) for Clermont and Laboratoires Pierre Fabre (pharma) for Castres.


That’s long term sponsorship from those city main industries and, with Stade Toulousain since 1907, Clermont and Castres (one of the lowest budget in Top 14), are also the oldest members of the French rugby club elite. This certainly prove some healthy stability in their management. They are in fact as far away from marketing “products” that they are from Paris.


But in Top 14, as reflected by their national team selection, club power is certainly measured by their success. The most successful of them all, Stade Toulousain, reached a 2023-2024 budget comparable with the lower end of a French elite football club (those not named PSG) and half of it’s income (€30 millions) was comming from merchandising sales only. Last monday, UBB sold out, in a matter of few hours, its 20K season ticket (out of their 32K seats stadium) and La Rochelle’s stadium was also sold out faster than I can type it for every single game of last season; and so on.


Now, take only those three clubs providing 90% of the national team and paying 100% of their wages. Tell them that the share of the limited game time allowed to their top players, will rise from 25% to 40% for the national team, without any further compensation for the club than allowing them to spend more in recruitment (of probably lesser quality substitutes).


See how it goes now with their board and Presidents, even if probably all of them are turning real profits.

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

You realize you are accusing Razor of breaking his word before he has actually done so.


Wait for the third test before accusing him of being misleading.


Of the HEALTHY players in the 33 squad, only Brodie McAlister, George Bower, Noah Hotham, ALB and Ruben Love have yet to be selected.


Luke Jacobson and Tyrel Lomax are still injured. No need to risk either veteran as you know what you get with both of them.


All of them could easily play in test 3 off the bench.

98 Go to comments
R
RW 2 hours ago
Springboks' dominance of the world rankings comes under increased threat

Well I guess RugbyPass can worry about World Rankings which matters little to Rassie and the Boks. We know we are the best, we don't need random numbers to verify that

4 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 2 hours ago
Can Les Bleus avoid a Black-wash in New Zealand?

You frequently attempt to!

301 Go to comments
S
SC 2 hours ago
Rieko Ioane moved again as one debutant named for the All Blacks

He has named a squad with 4 players with only 1 cap each and a fifth player is making his test debut.


No other AB coach has ever selected a squad with 5 rookies with almost no experience.


Hardly conservative or boring.

98 Go to comments
