What the first All Blacks team of 2025 says about Robertson's plans
I’m quite enthused about what Scott Robertson’s done.
Among the more consistent criticisms of his first year as All Blacks coach, was that it scarcely differed from what had come before.
Selections were much the same and results too. The All Blacks had their semi-annual loss to Argentina, couldn’t beat South Africa and didn’t seem to be playing a demonstrably better brand of footy.
Well, 2025 has started relatively positively before a ball’s even been kicked.
I’m thrilled to see Billy Proctor getting a game at centre, which will be good news for the man he’s replaced – Rieko Ioane – and Sevu Reece too.
Unlike Ioane, Proctor will pass the ball, which means both wings named to play France in Dunedin on Saturday, as well as fullback Will Jordan, might do more than just chase kicks.
The naming of Beauden Barrett at first five-eighth is a bonus on that front too.
Ioane, who made his name on the left wing but has become ensconced at centre, was shifted out to the flank during games last season. The only problem was the game plan solely revolved around the running game of then-10 Damian McKenzie, meaning Ioane saw no ball.
Proctor is basically a Test rugby novice. It’s dangerous to project too much about how good he could become or heap too much pressure upon him to deliver transformative results in the meantime.
However, Robertson has tinkered here. He’s rewarded form, rather than reputation and that augurs well.
If there was a surprise, albeit a pleasant one, in the 23 to start the season it was the naming of Tupou Vaa’i at blindside flanker.
Injuries have played a part in some of those named in the pack, but Vaa’i’s selection indicates a nod towards the Springboks.
Size matters and shifting Vaa’i to the flank from lock, while having Samipeni Finau to add heft from the bench, suggests the All Blacks are entertaining the idea of a power game.
You can’t be passive forever. You can’t look at South Africa’s forward riches and almost take the attitude that their size and depth is unfair. At some point you actually have to confront it.
Fabian Holland, at lock, is an indication of that as well. He’s a big man with a big future and it’s refreshing not to see him consigned to duty as training paddock cannon fodder for the first few months of his All Blacks career.
I probably wouldn’t have started Jordie Barrett at 12, given he’s not played rugby in this country for a while. But the man is a vice-captain in this team and was never in danger of being made to watch from the stands.
All in all, it’s a decent 23 to start the year with. It won’t be the 23 that finishes the season – or even plays in Tests of greater significance than these games against France – but at least it shows Robertson has taken a bit more charge.
From this vantage, it appeared the coach put too much faith in the players last season. Those who had been there and done that didn’t really reward Robertson and the team’s progress was minimal.
Take Ioane, for instance. He’s been adequate – at best – as a centre. If he doesn’t fire on the wing, then it’s hard to see him having a future in this team.
The days of giving McKenzie the responsibility of running the team appear to be over and that’s a good thing. There’s no doubt he can still provide an attacking option off the bench but, assuming Richie Mo’unga returns to the fray at some point, McKenzie’s influence might further diminish.
It’s not easy to come in as a new coach and tip the apple cart over.
Robertson did that in increments last year, belatedly installing Beauden Barrett at first five-eighth and paring back the game plan. By season’s end you felt he was beginning to resemble a leader, rather than a facilitator.
In picking new caps and going away from the established orthodoxy, Robertson is creating the change fans have yearned for.
Irrespective of who is or isn’t in France’s touring party, there’s now an excitement to see what this All Black team can do.
It feels good to be looking forward to a Test match again.
100%
I too am excited about the test tonight forget the complaining about which player you thought should be in or out. See the intention of our most successful coach in the last decade.
Yee haa footy fans!
Come on the ABs time to pluck La Coq
I will agree though that i am now looking forward to these matches. Let’s see some progress please.
I really don’t understand the criticism for last year. He lost most his key experienced players at 4,5,6,9,10. Did I miss any? Then you expected him to strip the remaining experience. And yes he has some room to experiment now but let’s be clear that everything will be planning for that Eden Park showdown. That is the one game that matters this year. It’s the last piece of all black aura.
Still experimenting….Oh for a coach that will pick the best in each position and select the utilities for the bench.
Let’s just see how long these changes last. He ‘dropped’ Rieko last year and that lasted about half a game before he was reinstated. I like this backline, but not convinced by either of the aging wing options, or Beauden at 10. Eventually they need to give Ruben Love decent minutes there.
Vaa’i at 6 is a good move, because with Scott Barrett guaranteed his place, they have to shoehorn a talent like Holland in there somewhere. He’s also the only Lock over 2M tall.
B gd to get sam darry bak too being 6ft8 and wish Josh lord wud not b so injury prone at 23 and 6ft 9.some tall timber around.
True to his word Razor has commenced selections aimed at giving ALL squad members a run against an understrength French side & no doubt Aussie / Argentina as well. I have little doubt that the team that faces the Boks will be his top line up. Nothing like competition for places in that team will bring out the best in the players.
Watch France’s B Team win…
Watch them lose by 70 mate this team is star-studded and a LOT better skills-wise and size-wise. I’ll come back to this after Saturday and remind you
Bidwell not blessed with any skills in English or rugby analysis
Radical forward pack changes and super conservative in the backs
Beauden will be 36 when the wc comes round
His urge to drop the ball on his foot all the time would be ok if his kicking game was any good
Sounds like France sending their B team might even be useful for Razor to bed in some of his changes?
Razor isn’t big on experimentation it seems. Jeez it’s boring. After this match we’re going to hear either endless love for BB at 10 until he gets dementia or what a bad idea it is and Mounga’s the last hope.
We all look forward to BB shuffling back vs DMac driving forward. Ioane should not even be in the 23
Dmac is the one that shuffles sideways are you kidding
Well written (for a bloody change).
