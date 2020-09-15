5:45am, 15 September 2020

Ben Spencer has emerged as a popular choice to earn a recall to Eddie Jones’ England squad next month following his move to Bath. The scrum-half left Saracens during rugby’s mid-season hiatus and has been a catalyst for his new side’s surge up the Gallagher Premiership table.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old’s kicking game has never been questioned throughout his career, and it was one of the factors as to why he was so successful at Saracens. But whether it is the stylistic change that has come with moving to Bath that has highlighted other strengths in his game, or that he is no longer competing with Richard Wigglesworth to start, Spencer has become the form No9 in England.

His performance against Sale Sharks at the weekend only increased his stock. His two tries were a consequence of being in the right place, but his overall game management is what is setting him apart. When also considering the deft touches like the kick to set up Jonathan Joseph’s try at the AJ Bell, it is growing hard for Jones to ignore him ahead of the international fixtures this autumn.

The Rugby Pod reacts to the Owen Farrell red card tackle that will see the Saracens talisman sit out next weekend’s Champions Cup quarter-final at Leinster

Few players have made such an impressive return to rugby and staked a better claim for a Test call up this season, and Spencer now appears to be a popular option among England fans.

The England head coach has favoured Ben Youngs and Willi Heinz over the past year, only handing Spencer and Dan Robson transient opportunities to prove their worth in white. But the latter two are undoubtedly playing the best rugby out of Jones’ options, while also being younger than the former two. Robson has also been part of a post-lockdown resurgence at Wasps, who sit in second place in the league, one point above Bath.

Spencer only has four England caps, the last of which came in the Rugby World Cup final last year where he was called up to the squad in the final week, but he may add to them over the next few months.

Ben Spencer is an incredible addition for Bath. He is an orchestra conductor who perfectly leads his troop. The best scrum-half in England right now — Niccolo Mezzine (@Lbiji13) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Dan Robson or Ben Spencer to start for England this Autumn? Spencer for me. Youngs shouldn’t be anywhere near the squad. — Robert Jameston (@RobertJTAC) September 13, 2020

Quick note on Ben Spencer too while we're here.. Seems to have given Bath an all mighty lift. Has to be somewhere on Eddie's call sheet, surely. Some player. — Tristan Portingale (@TristPortingale) September 13, 2020

Spencer has elevated Bath. England need him on a regular basis — Spencer Lane (@SpencerLane111) September 13, 2020

Spencer must be getting close to being England’s starting 9. England’s biggest weakness is at 9 due to players like Youngs being inconsistent at the international level…one game brilliant the next meh — Cllr John Potter ???????????? (@johnpotterLD) September 13, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Spencer needs to start for England! — Ferg's Rugby Posts (@FergsRugbyPosts) September 14, 2020