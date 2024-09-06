Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

14-man Fiji secure semi-final after huge win over Tonga

By Adam Julian
(Source/World Rugby)

Fiji guaranteed hosting rights for a semi-final after trouncing Tonga 50-19 in Nuku’alofa in the Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup.

Despite a 16th-minute red card to second-five-eighth Adrea Cocagi, Fiji held the hosts scoreless in the second half.

It was a wild start at the Teufaiva Stadium with Fiji 19-0 ahead after a dozen minutes. The visitors’ opening tries were almost an action replay of each other.

Fullback Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula launched two towering punts both of which were allowed to bounce by Tonga. On each occasion, flying winger Vuate Karawalevu gathered and recycled leaving Tonga shot. Centre Iosefo Masi scored first on the end of a simple draw and pass chain. Only one pass was required from Karawalevu to create the second for hooker Tevita Ikanivere whose sidestep resembled Waisale Serevi.

Fiji’s captain Ikanivere was named man of the match. He tackled like a missile, carried with gusto, and was integral in engineering an imperious lineout. In the 12th minute, Fiji had a third try when Elia Canakaivata rumbled over from a lineout drive.

The red card for Cocagi was absolutely senseless. A shoulder to the head of a Tongan player in the ruck was initially sanctioned yellow but rightfully upgraded to red.

The cheap shot angered Tonga who mounted a furious rally to tie the scores. First five-eighth Patrick Pellegrini had a hand in all three tries.

A delicate chip to space was snaffled by Fetuli Paea who stormed 30 meters. Pellegrini then kicked with width locating Samuel Tuitupou on the left wing. Tuitupou was grappled by two Fijians but offloaded audaciously to unmarked supporter Fine Inisi.

Pellegrini was in rare touch. Following sustained phases from his fired-up pack, Pellegrini dummied and glided into a hole to make it 19-19.

Fiji regained control through their lineout. With the last thrust of the first half; the unrelenting Canakaivata crossed again.

It took 15 minutes for first five-eighth Caleb Muntz to kick a penalty after the break, but it was evident that Fiji was gaining ascendancy. The contribution from the bench was immense with Peni Ravai a wrecking ball and Inia Tabuavou scoring a try and offloading at will.

Karawalevu was twice denied a try from a knock-on in a tackle prior and then a forward pass flipped from the back of the hand by a striding Tabuavou.

Masi and blindside flanker Meli Derenalagi were towering figures and both were rewarded with tries. Masi nabbed an intercept from halfway and Derenalagi, after a 20-metre break, finished with raw power a couple of rucks later.

Lotu Inisi topped the tackle and carry count for Tonga. Pellegrini dazzled briefly and captain and prop Ben Tameifuna, seen in a moon boot 24 hours ago, was typically sturdy.

Fiji’s pack was dynamic and focused in the second half. Muntz grew in stature and produced some delightful touches.

Fiji has won 10 of the last 11 internationals against Tonga and leads the overall rivalry 64-27 with three draws.

Fiji: 50 (Iosefo Masi 2, Elia Canakaivata 2, Tevita Ikanivere, Inia Tabuavou, Meli Derenalagi tries; Caleb Muntz 6 con, pen)
Tonga: 19 (Fetuli Paea, Fine Inisi, Patrick Pellegrini tries; Pellegrini 2 con)

