What to watch in men’s rugby: Race for Pacific Nations Cup title heats up

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup headlines a busy weekend of men’s action on RugbyPass TV.

On Friday and Saturday, the pool stage will draw to a close and Finals Series line-up will be decided as Tonga host Fiji and Japan take on USA.

Following that, the 2024 Rugby Europe Super Cup will get underway in Lisbon, Portugal and Incheon, Korea is set to play host to the opening round of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

Simon Raiwalui on the reimagined Pacific Nations Cup 2024 New World Rugby High Performance Pathways and Player Development Manager Simon Raiwalui chatted to Liam Heagney about the new look Pacific Nations Cup, comprising of Fiji, Japan, Tonga, Samoa, Canada and the USA.

Pacific Nations Cup Finals Series line-up to be decided

With Canada the only team out of contention for a place in the Pacific Nations Cup semi-finals, there is plenty to play for in the final round of the pool stage.

On Friday, Tonga host Fiji at Teufaiva Stadium knowing they must claim a bonus-point victory while denying their opponents any match points to progress to the last four.

Even if they were to pull off a first win in the 100-year-old fixture since 2018 then it must be achieved by at least 27 points to overhaul Fiji and Samoa above them in Pool A.

The task facing their visitors is much simpler as Fiji know a single bonus point will be enough to send them into the semi-finals as Pool A winners.

Should Mick Byrne’s pick up the point they need it would also ensure Samoa’s passage to the last four regardless of the final result, due to Manu Samoa’s defeat of Tonga in round two.

Japan welcome USA to Kumagaya Rugby Stadium on Saturday for the second match of the round three, with the winner guaranteed top spot in Pool B.

Both teams head into the match having put difficult July campaigns behind them with victories against Canada.

The hosts have won seven of their last eight meetings with USA dating back to 2008, although this is the first time they have played each other for five years.

Moreover, USA have not beaten the Brave Blossoms on Japanese soil since May 2000 and the home side will want to lay down a considerable marker before they host the Finals Series next weekend.

You can find out whether they are able to do that and watch the full Finals Series fixture list take shape, live on RugbyPass TV except where there is a local broadcast deal in place.

Both matches will be available on RugbyPass TV outside of Oceania, South America, the Caribbean, USA and Canada. The Brave Blossoms encounter with the Men’s Eagles will also be geo-blocked in Japan.

Friday, September 6th

04:00 BST (GMT+1) – Tonga v Fiji, Teufaiva Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Saturday, September 7th

11:05 BST – Japan v USA, Kumagaya Rugby Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Super Cup 2024 kicks off in Lisbon

The fourth edition of the Rugby Europe Super Cup will get underway on Saturday as Portugal’s Lusitanos welcome Spanish side Castilla y Leon Iberians to Lisbon.

The hosts missed out on a place in the semi-finals for the first time last year but having provided a springboard for a number of players who excelled with Portugal at Men’s Rugby World Cup 2023, they will hope they can dethrone three-time defending champions Black Lion over the next two months.

Pool A rivals Castilla y Leon Iberians were well beaten by Georgia’s Black Lion in the 2023 semi-finals and will know the importance of starting the new season with a positive result.

Tel Aviv Heat will not compete in this season’s Super Cup due to what Rugby Europe described as “various logistical elements”.

It means the three teams in Pool A – Black Lion, Lusitanos and Iberians – will play each other home and away between September 7th and October 20th, with the side at the top of the standings at the end of those six rounds crowned 2024 champions.

Saturday’s opening match will be available to watch live and for free on RugbyPass TV, except in Portugal where there is a local broadcast deal in place.

Saturday, September 7th

18:00 BST – Lusitanos v Castilla y Leon Iberians, Estadio Nacional Jamor – WATCH LIVE HERE

Japan start defence of Asian sevens title

Incheon will play host to the opening round of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series 2024 this Saturday and Sunday, and you can watch all the action on RugbyPass TV.

The continent’s top eight men’s and women’s teams have arrived in Korea to take part in the first of three events on the 2024 series.

Defending men’s champions Japan have been drawn in Pool A alongside China, Malaysia and newly promoted Thailand.

In Pool B, last year’s series runners-up Hong Kong China will take on 2023 bronze medallisrs United Arab Emirates, hosts Korea and Singapore.

The three-tournament competition will also provide a qualification pathway to the World Rugby HSBC Sevens Challenger 2025, and potentially the SVNS series.

Watch all the action live and for free on RugbyPass TV.

Saturday, September 7th

01:50 BST – Day one, Namdong Incheon Asiad Rugby Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Sunday, September 8th

01:50 BST – Day two, Namdong Incheon Asiad Rugby Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE