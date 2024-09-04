Tonga change 5 for daunting Fiji challenge in Pacific Nations Cup
Tonga have matched Fiji in making five changes to their starting XV for their encounter in the Pacific Nations Cup on Friday.
Off the back of a 43-17 loss to Samoa in their first match of this year’s tournament last Friday, Tevita Tu’ifua has made three changes in the pack and a further two in the back line ahead of Fiji’s visit to the Teufaiva Stadium.
Captain Ben Tameifuna will have two new partners in the front row, with loosehead Jethro Felemi and hooker Solomone Aniseko both promoted from the bench against Samoa to start against Mick Byrne’s outfit. Flanker Tevita Ahokovi has received the same promotion, replacing Siosiua Moala at the side of the scrum.
Having both featured from the bench against Samoa, scrumhalf Aisea Halo and winger Samuel Tuitupou have both earned starts.
Tonga head into the match knowing they must score four tries and win by at least 27 points on Friday, while denying Fiji any points, in order to progress into the semi-finals.
Not only are Fiji top of Pool A, but they comfortably beat a Samoa side that equally comfortably beat Tonga, making the task at hand all the more daunting.
Tonga XV
1 Jethro Felemi
2 Solomone Aniseko
3 Ben Tameifuna
4 Harrison Mataele
5 Onehunga Havili
6 Tevita Ahokovi
7 Tupou Ma’afu-Afungia
8 Lotu Inisi
9 Aisea Halo
10 Patrick Pellegrini
11 Samuel Tuitupou
12 Fetuli Paea
13 Fine Inisi
14 Esau Filimoehala
15 Nikolai Foliaki
Replacements
16 Penisoni Fineanganofo
17 Salesi Tuifua
18 Brandon Televave
19 Paea Fono’ifua
20 Sosefo Sakalia
21 Siaosi Nai
22 Tyler Pulini
23 Latu Akauola
