Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
Pacific Nations Cup

Tonga change 5 for daunting Fiji challenge in Pacific Nations Cup

By Josh Raisey
Tonga's Aisea Halo reacts after a successful try by Samoa during the Rugby Union Pacific Nations Cup match between Samoa and Tonga at the Apia Park in Samoa's capital Apia on August 30, 2024. (Photo by Manaui Faulalo / AFP)

Tonga have matched Fiji in making five changes to their starting XV for their encounter in the Pacific Nations Cup on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Off the back of a 43-17 loss to Samoa in their first match of this year’s tournament last Friday, Tevita Tu’ifua has made three changes in the pack and a further two in the back line ahead of Fiji’s visit to the Teufaiva Stadium.

Captain Ben Tameifuna will have two new partners in the front row, with loosehead Jethro Felemi and hooker Solomone Aniseko both promoted from the bench against Samoa to start against Mick Byrne’s outfit. Flanker Tevita Ahokovi has received the same promotion, replacing Siosiua Moala at the side of the scrum.

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Having both featured from the bench against Samoa, scrumhalf Aisea Halo and winger Samuel Tuitupou have both earned starts.

Tonga head into the match knowing they must score four tries and win by at least 27 points on Friday, while denying Fiji any points, in order to progress into the semi-finals.

Fixture
Pacific Nations Cup
Tonga
23:00
5 Sep 24
Fiji
All Stats and Data

Not only are Fiji top of Pool A, but they comfortably beat a Samoa side that equally comfortably beat Tonga, making the task at hand all the more daunting.

Tonga XV
1 Jethro Felemi
2 Solomone Aniseko
3 Ben Tameifuna
4 Harrison Mataele
5 Onehunga Havili
6 Tevita Ahokovi
7 Tupou Ma’afu-Afungia
8 Lotu Inisi
9 Aisea Halo
10 Patrick Pellegrini
11 Samuel Tuitupou
12 Fetuli Paea
13 Fine Inisi
14 Esau Filimoehala
15 Nikolai Foliaki

ADVERTISEMENT

Replacements
16 Penisoni Fineanganofo
17 Salesi Tuifua
18 Brandon Televave
19 Paea Fono’ifua
20 Sosefo Sakalia
21 Siaosi Nai
22 Tyler Pulini
23 Latu Akauola

Related

Fiji change 5 for Tonga clash in Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji have made five changes to their starting XV for their Pacific Nations Cup meeting with Tonga on Friday from the team that triumphed over Samoa 42-16 two weeks ago.

Read Now

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing - catch every match live on RugbyPass TV or via your local broadcaster! Watch here

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

3

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

4

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

5

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

6

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

7

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

8

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

R
Rooksie 1 minute ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

😆 🤣 😂

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 1 minute ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Big difference between Blackadder and Cane is Blackadder can play

42 Go to comments
J
JK 2 minutes ago
5’7” wing Cheslin Kolbe explains brutal bump on lock Scott Barrett

Mini-hulk smash...

1 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 2 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Did u watch the same game bro

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 4 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Need someone who can throw the ball in straight

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 5 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

Well that would of been Ardies worst game by far and Blackadder was awesome..so what's your point..let's face it ardie should be 7 ..

42 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 7 minutes ago
Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

😆 🤣..Blackadder is awesome..Taylor by far the best 2 in nz ..Havilli will take Reikos place..Grace will push Ardie to 7 ...with any luck Richie will answer the SOS. from Razor and thank fully Dmac will go ..Jorden will be 15 ..

42 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 15 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Really?

77 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 16 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Wow. Nailing it so far.

77 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 18 minutes ago
The big four era: where the World Rugby rankings will end after 2024

Looking forward to circling back here too.

77 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 23 minutes ago
Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

U really think that we believe it's our God given right ..come on mate it's Tradition ..watch Samoa..Fiji.. Play ..we don't care if other people do their thing ..

21 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 26 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Been waiting a long time to circle back to this utter Bs article.

77 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 27 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Brilliant..a joke yes

4 Go to comments
R
Rooksie 28 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Let's hope they let Barnes take his seeing eye dog to the meetings..he rally needs one

4 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 28 minutes ago
Prepare for the Springboks' wheels to fall off

Aged well

77 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 29 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

This wasn’t an easy read. It’s a battle for us at the moment.


Hanging in and getting the win is a massive step forward though.


And we stopped a lineout maul. Yahoo.


Both teams will want an improved effort next week. Could be a good match.

105 Go to comments
N
NB 57 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Rodda yes, is they start picking overseas palyers as he's now back in France - like Skelton. Actually an important test case as they need to get Top 14 clubs to comply fully with the 14 week Test 'window' reg.

105 Go to comments
R
Rocco 1 hour ago
World Rankings: How Ireland can become number one

🤣 I stand corrected!

34 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 1 hour ago
Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

Howzit Nickers.


Just curious. “Still inconsistent between world cups”.


Rassie’s only had one chance between world cups. The period between 2019 and 2023. And yes their win ratio was worse than Irelands and NZ during that period. But that was the team he was rebuilding after the Coetzee stint that left them at 7 in the world.


Rassie never expected them to win 2019 (no one did for that matter) and they seem to be being quite often criticized about their form between world cups - only because they won a World Cup they weren’t supposed to.


Weird hey?


So after building a team from 2018 to successfully win the 2023 World Cup (and just happening to win a World Cup in 2019 along the way) I don’t think they are inconsistent between world cups at all. They’re actually strangely very good for a rebuilding team.


Everyone else rebuilds between World Cups. NZ is right now for example. But the boks are labelled inconsistent.


And considering that they are currently sitting on a 90% odd win ratio currently - it’s premature to call them inconsistent in this period between world cups.


Just saying.


I gave the ABs one of these games this year. Cape Town. ABs by three (I hope I’m wrong). I expect the boks to win the rest of their games this year and finish with 11/13 (84%) in case you were wondering.

36 Go to comments
R
RW 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack

Yup, the attacks are all only personal because they can't genuinely criticism his antics knowing that it works so well. I don't really know why they bother saying what they said because it all it says is "We are id1ots who don't really have anything nice to say to Rassie and so we will make personal attacks." What they forget is, Rassie doesn't really hang on to the words of okes who are not worth his time. It's why he could calmly respond and say what he said. Just to clarify Rassie isn't God and we all know that but he is a genius coach.

78 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack Rassie Erasmus fires back at New Zealand pundits after personal attack
Search