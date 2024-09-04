Tonga change 5 for daunting Fiji challenge in Pacific Nations Cup

Tonga have matched Fiji in making five changes to their starting XV for their encounter in the Pacific Nations Cup on Friday.

Off the back of a 43-17 loss to Samoa in their first match of this year’s tournament last Friday, Tevita Tu’ifua has made three changes in the pack and a further two in the back line ahead of Fiji’s visit to the Teufaiva Stadium.

Captain Ben Tameifuna will have two new partners in the front row, with loosehead Jethro Felemi and hooker Solomone Aniseko both promoted from the bench against Samoa to start against Mick Byrne’s outfit. Flanker Tevita Ahokovi has received the same promotion, replacing Siosiua Moala at the side of the scrum.

Having both featured from the bench against Samoa, scrumhalf Aisea Halo and winger Samuel Tuitupou have both earned starts.

Tonga head into the match knowing they must score four tries and win by at least 27 points on Friday, while denying Fiji any points, in order to progress into the semi-finals.

Not only are Fiji top of Pool A, but they comfortably beat a Samoa side that equally comfortably beat Tonga, making the task at hand all the more daunting.

Tonga XV

1 Jethro Felemi

2 Solomone Aniseko

3 Ben Tameifuna

4 Harrison Mataele

5 Onehunga Havili

6 Tevita Ahokovi

7 Tupou Ma’afu-Afungia

8 Lotu Inisi

9 Aisea Halo

10 Patrick Pellegrini

11 Samuel Tuitupou

12 Fetuli Paea

13 Fine Inisi

14 Esau Filimoehala

15 Nikolai Foliaki

Replacements

16 Penisoni Fineanganofo

17 Salesi Tuifua

18 Brandon Televave

19 Paea Fono’ifua

20 Sosefo Sakalia

21 Siaosi Nai

22 Tyler Pulini

23 Latu Akauola