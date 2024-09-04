Select Edition

Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji change 5 for Tonga clash in Pacific Nations Cup

By Josh Raisey
Fiji's Eroni Mawi (L) clebrates with teammate Kitione Salawa (C) during the World Rugby Pacific Challenge 2024 match between Fiji and Samoa at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on August 23, 2024.

Fiji have made five changes to their starting XV for their Pacific Nations Cup meeting with Tonga on Friday from the team that triumphed over Samoa 42-16 two weeks ago.

Mick Byrne’s side only need a win from the contest at the Teufaiva Stadium in Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa to top Pool A in the PNC after Samoa’s 43-17 win over Tonga last week.

Saracens loosehead prop Eroni Mawi has returned to the starting XV for the contest as one of three changes in the pack. Lock Mesake Vocevoce and No.8 Albert Tuisue have also been promoted to the starting XV after starting on the bench against Samoa.

The duo of loosehead Haereiti Hetet and back row Kitione Salawa have dropped to the bench this week after starting against Samoa.

Gloucester No.8 Tuisue’s starting berth means Elia Canakaivata will shift to the flank after previously starting at the back of the scrum.

The two changes in the back line see Adrea Cocagi start at inside centre in place of Inia Tabuavou, who drops to the bench. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will also replace the absent Selestino Ravutaumada at fullback, with Vuate Karawalevu shifting to the wing for this encounter.

Fiji XV
1 Eroni Mawi
2 Tevita Ikanivere
3 Samu Tawake
4 Mesake Vocevoce
5 Temo Mayanavanua
6 Meli Derenalagi
7 Elia Canakaivata
8 Albert Tuisue
9 Frank Lomani
10 Caleb Muntz
11 Epeli Momo
12 Adrea Cocagi
13 Iosefo Masi
14 Vuate Karawalevu
15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements
16 Mesulame Dolokoto
17 Haereiti Hetet
18 Peni Ravai
19 Ratu Rotuisolia
20 Kitione Salawa
21 Peni Matawalu
22 Inia Tabuavou
23 Ilaisa Droasese

The Asahi Super Dry Pacific Nations Cup is in full swing

ADVERTISEMENT

Search