Fiji change 5 for Tonga clash in Pacific Nations Cup

Fiji have made five changes to their starting XV for their Pacific Nations Cup meeting with Tonga on Friday from the team that triumphed over Samoa 42-16 two weeks ago.

Mick Byrne’s side only need a win from the contest at the Teufaiva Stadium in Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa to top Pool A in the PNC after Samoa’s 43-17 win over Tonga last week.

Saracens loosehead prop Eroni Mawi has returned to the starting XV for the contest as one of three changes in the pack. Lock Mesake Vocevoce and No.8 Albert Tuisue have also been promoted to the starting XV after starting on the bench against Samoa.

The duo of loosehead Haereiti Hetet and back row Kitione Salawa have dropped to the bench this week after starting against Samoa.

Gloucester No.8 Tuisue’s starting berth means Elia Canakaivata will shift to the flank after previously starting at the back of the scrum.

The two changes in the back line see Adrea Cocagi start at inside centre in place of Inia Tabuavou, who drops to the bench. Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula will also replace the absent Selestino Ravutaumada at fullback, with Vuate Karawalevu shifting to the wing for this encounter.

Fiji XV

1 Eroni Mawi

2 Tevita Ikanivere

3 Samu Tawake

4 Mesake Vocevoce

5 Temo Mayanavanua

6 Meli Derenalagi

7 Elia Canakaivata

8 Albert Tuisue

9 Frank Lomani

10 Caleb Muntz

11 Epeli Momo

12 Adrea Cocagi

13 Iosefo Masi

14 Vuate Karawalevu

15 Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula

Replacements

16 Mesulame Dolokoto

17 Haereiti Hetet

18 Peni Ravai

19 Ratu Rotuisolia

20 Kitione Salawa

21 Peni Matawalu

22 Inia Tabuavou

23 Ilaisa Droasese