Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
39 - 21
FT
34 - 15
FT
75 - 19
FT
31 - 27
FT
19 - 20
FT
28 - 15
FT
21 - 46
FT
26 - 38
FT
39 - 30
FT
34 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
23:00
Friday
03:05
Friday
09:00
Friday
11:15
Friday
22:05
Friday
22:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
03:05
Saturday
06:05
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
11:00
Saturday
15:00
Saturday
22:05
TOP 14

Fissler Extra: Danny Care's future in focus as Ben Youngs takes new job

By Neil Fissler
Danny Care of Barbarians during the Killik Cup match between Barbarians and Fiji at Twickenham Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Veteran Harlequins scrum-half Danny Care is getting ready for his 20th season in professional rugby, but don’t rule him out of continuing to play until 2026 as he continues to defy Old Father Time and the ageing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The whispers are that Care, who is releasing his autobiography later this year, will be playing past his 38th birthday next January and has an option for the 2025/26 campaign written into the contract he signed last season.

It is understood that Care, who is keen to play for as long as possible, had a clause inserted when Bayonne earlier this year made a last-ditch attempt to derail Quins’ bid to keep the holder of their club appearance record.

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

Video Spacer

Where did it go wrong for the Boks in the first 60 vs NZ? | RPTV

The Boks Office crew, joined by Andrew Mehrtens, discuss why South Africa fell behind at Ellis Park. Watch the full episode on RugbyPass TV

Watch now

England, and British and Irish Lions second row Jonny Hill has this week returned to pre-season training with Sale Sharks but won’t be fit for the start of the Gallagher Premiership season against Harlequins later this month.

Hill, 30, the nephew of former rugby league international Paul Loughlin, has been out of action since January when he ruptured his patella tendon in an Investec Champions Cup tie with La Rochelle, which caused his move to Lyon to fall through.

Fixture
Gallagher Premiership
Newcastle
14:45
20 Sep 24
Bristol
All Stats and Data

He could return in either the trip to Saracens in the second round of games or the third-round visit to Salford by Gloucester. Another knee injury victim, No.8 Dan du Preez, is also scheduled to return at the same time.

Vannes will make their historic bow in the Top 14 this weekend when they entertain Top 14 champions, and title favourites Toulouse at the 11,865-capacity Stade de la Rabine on Saturday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vannes’ promotion has captured the imagination of the Breton public. 50,000 people crashed the website when season tickets went on sale, and every game is guaranteed to sell out even though they are favourites for relegation.

When the Pro D2 champions held their last public training session last Saturday, hundreds of fans flooded their doors to watch the two-and-a-half-hour session before the finalised preparations away from prying eyes.

England’s most capped men’s player and successful podcaster, Ben Youngs, will combine playing this season with working for his former school, Gresham’s, after being appointed as their new Head of Performance Sport.

Former Lions scrumhalf Youngs, who will be 35 tomorrow, admitted earlier this summer that he had heart surgery this year after collapsing during an open training session with Premiership side Leicester Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gresham’s, a school in Holt on the North Norfolk coast, has asked Youngs “to set new standards in performance sport” by “nurturing high-performance athletes across a range of disciplines.”

Brive scrum-half Leo Carbonneau is in the middle of a tug-of-war between arch-rivals in the French capital Racing 92 and Stade Francais, who are keen to sign him up for the 2025/26 campaign.

The pair have both got a scrumhalf on their shopping list, and our friends at Midi Olympique say France U20 international Carbonneau, 19, who is under contract until 2026, is the man that they both want to sign.

They are both prepared to pay a fee to release Pau-born Carbonneau, whose father Philippe won back-to-back Grand Slams with France in 1997 and 1998, from the final year of his contract.

Doncaster Knights have had a busy summer in the transfer market as Joe Ford prepares to launch a bid for Championship success this season, and there appears to be no letting up in their recruitment.

The word is that Ford is understood to be keen on making a cross-code raid for Samoa Rugby League international and Hull FC centre Carlos Tuimavave, who was once voted one of the best young players in the world.

Related

Exeter land Pumas lock Franco Molina as Dafydd Jenkins replacement

Exeter Chiefs have landed Argentina lock Franco Molina as a replacement for Wales skipper Dafydd Jenkins, who will miss the start of the Premiership season after having an operation on his knee and shoulder.

Read Now

Auckland-born Tuimavave, 32, has played in the NRL for the New Zealand Warriors and the Newcastle Knights before moving to Hull in 2016, winning the Challenge Cup in his first two seasons at the club.

Montpellier new-boys Carl Hogg and Billy Vunipola have already started to settle into life in the Top 14, according to their team-mate Paul Willemse, who was speaking to the media in France earlier this week.

The South African-born French international lock says that the pair are already both using French to communicate with their teammates and believes that they will both strengthen last season’s Top 14 strugglers.

“They integrated super easily. They are already saying words in French. They are strong characters. They are not shy. They take matters into their own hands and do not hide,” he said.

France and Toulouse flanker Anthony Jelonch is back in training and hopes to return to action in three weeks after recovering from his latest injury blow.

Jelonch, 28, has suffered two serious knee injuries in the past 18 months but has now battled back from both and should be available for France again this autumn, provided he has no setbacks.

“I resumed training two weeks ago, and I cannot wait to get back out on the pitch within three weeks, I hope,” he told the French media earlier this week.

Related

Dan Cole hints at Steve Borthwick's next move after Felix Jones exit

England tighthead prop Dan Cole believes his head coach Steve Borthwick has a dilemma on his hands in deciding where to take the team's defence following the shock exit of Felix Jones. 

Read Now

One year to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup!
With exactly one year to go until Women’s Rugby World Cup England 2025 kicks off in Sunderland, excitement is sweeping across the host nation in anticipation of what will be the biggest and most accessible celebration of women’s rugby ever. Register now for the ticket presale.

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

2

Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka

3

Scott Robertson assesses ‘possessed’ All Black’s performance against Boks

4

‘I’ll have a look’: The worrying All Blacks stat that stunned Scott Robertson

5

Rassie Erasmus' admission after Springboks comeback win

6

The ominous Pieter-Steph du Toit warning just issued by Boks

7

Will Jordan on whether he’d beat Boks Kolbe and Arendse in 100m dash

8

The prediction George Skivington has made about Louis Rees-Zammit

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Why it's Ciaran Frawley's time in the Ireland 10 jersey

The drop-goal hero wants to prove he can be Leinster and Ireland's go-to fly-half.

FEATURE

Why the domestic departure of South Africa has left the All Blacks short of power

The might of the South African team has been sorely missed from Super Rugby and the All Blacks are struggling to replicate their power

FEATURE

Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Results aside, the new Wallabies coach will be judged most keenly on his attacking style.

Comments on RugbyPass

S
SteveD 0 minute ago
NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

I'm not sure if it counts as a Freudian Slip on your part BS, but for the good that Rassie has done for the country in bringing it together, maybe we could get Siya in as State President?!


I know it sounds a bit big-headed (moi?), but I'm certainly going to do whatever I can (starting now!) to get people to realise the danger that this Aussie oke potentially threatens. As far as league is concerned, I occasionally watched it on (black and white) TV in the UK in the 60s and in the flesh in Leeds and it's OK but nothing like union for sure. Aussie Rules seems quite a good game too. NFL is OK if you just watch the highlights!


Voorwards mense, ons gaan die poephols opfok!!

14 Go to comments
C
Carlos 1 minute ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

But then you make me go back there, which I do reluctantly.

103 Go to comments
N
Nickers 8 minutes ago
Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

They need to do something that wouldn't destroy their broadcasting revenue, otherwise the game would struggle to remain professional.


I think SR teams need to be culled to 8 (4 teams from NZ) and find some kind of future with JL1. The NPC then needs to remain professional and shrink to 8 - 12 teams, or become amateur/semi-pro and have a professional reserve grade of Super Rugby and semi-pro U20s.

35 Go to comments
N
Nickers 16 minutes ago
Super Rugby's sorry state takes the blame for All Blacks' losses

The standard of Super Rugby is a contributing factor but poor coaching is just as much to blame.


SA were average and getting worse until Rassie got back involved and he has helped transform them (although they are still inconsistent between world cups). The Blues look a different team under Cotter, likewise Hurricanes under Laidlaw. ABs improved 50% in the space of one week when Ryan and Schmidt got involved in the set up instead of Moar and Plumtree.


And now, just like under Fozzie, coaches who are out of their depth are being found out.


To compete against the best team we have to have the best coaches, which we do not have. If the ABs had Tony Brown and Vern Cotter in their set up they would be better for it. Tamati Ellison may or may not be a good coach, but he has nothing on either one of those guys, and neither does Jason Holland. Look t how much better the Hurricanes are now. Ryan turned the forwards around in 2022 but even he must be on notice now - The line out has been somewhere between shaky and bad, kick off returns and absolute laughing stock, and our loose forwards are not winning the battles - Parity with England at best, dominated by Argentina in the 1st test, and thoroughly outplayed as a unit by the SA loosies.


No amount of tinkering with the backline can solve those issues.


ABs have A- players, but B coaches. They need to become As quickly or they need to go.

35 Go to comments
N
NK 19 minutes ago
Heavy-hitters: All 10 Premiership squads by weight, height and age

you missed the first digit in Mike Brown's age

2 Go to comments
D
Derek Murray 33 minutes ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

BPA and Rodda to add too.

103 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 44 minutes ago
Wayne Barnes replaces former England captain in RFU role

Nigel’s going to lose his sh1t now.


🍿

2 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 45 minutes ago
NFL insider breaks down why Kansas really released Louis Rees-Zammit

Rassie for president! That could be fun. Of WR that is. Or maybe SA too…!


I half joked about there being a need for exhibition matches one day - this is what rugby was like back in the day. I dont like league at all. Much like I don’t like NFl or Aussie rules. I hope they don’t go the route you’re worried about.


Cheers!

14 Go to comments
M
Mitch 59 minutes ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

The Wallabies conceded 8 penalties in the match against Wales in Melbourne in July.

10 Go to comments
J
Jacque 1 hour ago
Jake White: 'It's difficult to deny their crown has slipped'

Ben Smith, plz take some notes.

3 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

It was actually a pattern at that time - as an England prep leader at the time, I felt we could handle it if we could stay active around the ruck [Stuart's England beat Joe's Ireland 3-1 in that period]....


I think Shaun's D is still good, but France are trying to play more ball in hand than they did before the RWC.

103 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Emotional energy does equal 'passion' though JD. For well-coached professional sides it does not 'run out' if it is invoked in the right way.

103 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Missed the point John - pointing out that the Kiwi coaches have a higher win rate despite starting from a cultural disadvantage!

103 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

French rugby is the world leader at brokering profitable TV deals so it is relevant. They have two leagues of fully professional players in the country.


The question for SR is 'how best to attract Japanese investment while maintaining product integrity?'


They may also have to rethink how Australia are involved, it's been far too long since an Aussie side threatened to win the comp!

103 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

No BBC and ITV = FTA.

103 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

Who dat?😁

103 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

These are not the wild selections the previous coach was prone to. And it seems that players are now made aware of why decisions are made, where they stand.


And it's made a huge difference already, Mzil..

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Can Joe Schmidt create an 'Australian Way' punters will embrace?

...or get em to pay you!

103 Go to comments
B
Brett McKay 1 hour ago
Small steps for Wallabies but welcome signs of progress

It was very curious to see some of the commentary early in the game NH, and then to see them suddenly being very positive post-match, like everyone had lost the ability to scroll.


Won't be easy to win this week - bounceback factor will be real, and the Pumas will be the most desperate to win as they've been all year.


But, after the La Plata win, the Wallabies have shown they're good enough..

10 Go to comments
N
NB 1 hour ago
Rassie Erasmus, the ultimate high-stakes gambler, goes 'all-in' and wins big again

Nah ignored it!

165 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Scott Robertson’s frank take on controversial South African response to haka Scott Robertson on controversial response to All Blacks haka
Search