Mick Cleary: 'It's about time England started shaping their own narrative and got the job done.'

It’s the hope that kills you. Who would be an England fan with those butterfly-stomach swoops and hollows, that crushing deflation after joyous, if brief, highs? England followers will need to go into rehab at this rate to cure their addiction to such extremes of emotion. Never mind walking into work on Monday with a spring in their step as Steve Borthwick pledged they would be doing. F S Lowry trudge more like, head down, feet shuffling, trying to make sense of it all, not daring to look up and see what’s coming next. (Spoiler Alert – it’s France, barely out of second gear to put 43 points on Wales with Dupont in his pomp).
If only, eh? If only the Ireland match had lasted 80 seconds and not 80 minutes for England had looked sharp, clever and decisive with their short kick-off routine. If only they could have gone straight to the pub at half-time to celebrate their deserved 10-5 half-time lead. If only Ben O’Keeffe had cut them some slack on this or that decision (fat chance). If only England had more caps on their bench (509-81 in Ireland’s favour). If only they were a Dad’s Army like Ireland and not fresh-faced, energy-charged youngsters. Experience Rules (except it doesn’t necessarily. Legs and lungs go.) If only they were drawn from four provinces and not ten clubs (doesn’t seem to do France that much harm or South Africa whose players are all over the planet, Argentina likewise. Or, whisper it, England in 2003 when we were told that fighting tooth and nail for titles or to avoid relegation steeled players for tight contests). And on and on we go. A litany of scenarios. A plague of excuses.
It’s about time England started shaping their own narrative and got the job done. From crowing cockerel to feather duster in one fell swoop of a match. If this had been Game One of Year One of Steve Borthwick’s tenure then there might be less criticism of yet another England second-half collapse. But it’s not. It’s Borthwick 3.0, the third iteration following the World Cup cobbled-together, strip-it-back-to-basics number followed by last year’s Jamie George more upbeat vibe. Borthwick is 26 months into the job and has only a 50% success rate. If he’s to be allowed to learn on the job he’ll be drawing his pension by the time he’s cracked it.
And yet there is always a sliver of a chance, always a distant glimpse of a silver lining, a pathway through the cloud. There has to be, doesn’t there? Daunting a prospect as France coming to Twickenham might appear, with shades of the 53-10 drubbing two years ago in mind, it’s the best arrangement that England could hope for. It’s a free hit. No-one truly expects them to win even if it is a possibility. How long is it since we used to reach for the stereotype and wonder which France might turn up – the fabulous, fancy flair lot or the feckless mob with their meltdown mindsets? Now we say the same about England within the same match. Is the England of the first half, all roar and rage, hungry and productive at the breakdown, hounding Ireland to distraction. Or is it England after the break, passive, out-of-puff and out-of-ideas? Is Steve Borthwick Dr Jekyll, a master of mid-match transformation? Here comes the England bench, Mr Hyde. Whatever they do in the changing-rooms at half-time it isn’t working. Perhaps they should just stay on the pitch, suck an orange and hope that Erica Roe might run past again.
Is this to be a Mathew Tait moment for Murley, dumped after one cap for a public howler as the Newcastle centre was in 2005 after his one-sided encounter with Gavin Henson? Big call for Borthwick.
Borthwick did press so many right buttons last week that it is going to be difficult to replicate that self-same mood music. There was openness about his approach, a real desire to say the right things for probably the first time of his time in charge, being honest and out-front. There was risk in his back-row selection but he was bold enough to acknowledge that. (Tom Willis for Ben Earl next week, anyone?) Borthwick fronted up. He skipped the anticipated selection on the wing and gave Cadan Murley, his debut. It looked to have been a master-stroke after nine minutes when a smart build-up through Marcus Smith, Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade paved the way to instant glory for the Harlequin. What the Lord giveth in sport, he is quick to take away. So it proved with Murley’s double brain-fades in the second-half, inexcusable defensive lapses. Is this to be a Mathew Tait moment for Murley, dumped after one cap for a public howler as the Newcastle centre was in 2005 after his one-sided encounter with Gavin Henson? Big call for Borthwick.
In many ways, he has to stick to his guns. There was plenty of good in that opening half, plenty. But there was also plenty of evidence of grievous fault lines in the second-half performance, deep fissures that won’t be easily repaired. What, for instance, to do with the replacement bench. Why weren’t Theo Dan, Chandler Cunningham-South and Fin Smith able to do what Dan Sheehan, Jack Conan and Jack Crowley did for Ireland? It was a chalk and cheese contrast as far as the subs were concerned. One lot brought dynamism and potency, the other had sporadic moments but nothing sustained or joined-up.
It beggars belief that England might not be as well-conditioned as the opposition. How can that be? Conditioning is such a tangible thing, measurable on so many metrics, that it should be a straightforward fix. Of course Ireland are well-rested, molly-coddled by their system. Pull the other one. That line of argument is such tosh. See above. I give you again, France, South Africa and Argentina. How do they manage to overcame the various, so-called obstacles?
Alex Mitchell looked as if he had been laid-up on the sidelines for a few weeks which is exactly how it is. His missed tackle on James Lowe – not the easiest beast to snare to be fair – will cause him restless nights.
Borthwick was hindered by unavailability and injury but who isn’t? Gregor Townsend won’t be bemoaning his lot when Scotland head south in a few weeks’ time looking to make it five Calcutta Cups in a row. George Furbank at the rear was missed. Freddie Steward played as Freddie Steward does: formidable under the high ball but with all the slick turning speed of a freight tanker when it came to presenting a sharp-heeled last line of defence as Jamison Gibson-Park came his way.
Curiously, England’s defence was a more robust and trustworthy-looking system than it had been in the blitz-crazed autumn. And yet England were busted too often for any comfort whatsoever. France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Scotland’s fast-twitch magician, Darcy Graham, will have taken note.
For all that, Borthwick does not have to indulge in snake-oil confected nonsense in order to be able to Accentuate the Positive etc as Bing Crosby once crooned. The Curry twins were outstanding, Maro Itoje too. His captaincy skills will be much-needed over the next few days. The set-piece functioned as did the maligned centre pairing. Ollie Lawrence played as he does for Bath, with purpose and impact.
So, yes, there is hope. But we know what that can do to you.
It felt like the English game plan was too rigid. It clearly worked for a while, but as Ireland adapted and started to exploit weaknesses England couldn't adapt and keep up with them.
England really needed to step up and shape their oen narrative at the RWC, and they did that against Argentina. They reallly needed to step up and shape their own narrative in the 6N last year, and they did that against Ireland.
Both times they had a competent fly half! They don't anymore!
The Irish provincial teams appear to be extremely well conditioned. This year I am noticing opposing teams getting worn down with lads hobbling off later in games. Leinster particularly have been blowing away teams in second halves. The win on Saturday almost followed a Leinster win in 2025. Close first half and then pulling away in the second when opponents weaken. Tom Curry had an outstanding game. Heroic I think.
France are as fit and hardened as Ireland. Bigger guys too. Will England be able to repeat the intensity against France never mind extend it? an the lieks of Tom Curry recover, prepare properly for Franc eand repeat another mega performance. I dont know.
I don't know. The French match was controlled, plenty in the tank.
I feel England would be foolish to repeat that high intensity approach against France. Not unless the English wingers fancy early one on ones versus Bielle Biarray and Penaud after x kicks. Aldritt was talking about remaining humble. They won't underestimate England and they clearly believe they have something going there.
The amount of time England spent without the ball it's no wonder they gassed. You'd need to be pretty damned fit to keep that up. It's been clear for bloody ages already that Borthwick and Wigglesworth can only coach a team to play in one manner. They need to go sooner rather than later.
France could be the end of Borthwick’s tenure. If they are even marginally more switched on than Ireland was in that first 40 - it could be a long day at the office for England.
For starters. Dupont is looking sh1thot. He will punish them if they miss a step.
Ramos will take the points on offer, so conceding penalties in desperate defense won’t work well.
The French ball carriers are bulkier. And containing the French pack which will go route one more often than Ireland did is going to be a brutal effort on the English bodies which looked worse for wear after 80. The French will be all to happy to meet the English blit
And let’s not get into the French kicking game. Far superior to England’s.
There isn’t a weakness to the French game at the moment. Or at least anything the English are good enough to exploit.
I'm looking forward to it. I'd love it if England somehow pulled off a victory but if they get absolutely hammered and the coaches again get shown up as being inadequate, it wouldn't be the worst thing for English rugby.
England were hopelessly narrow on 3-4 occasions against Ireland and just in the first half.
Ireland didn't have an effective half back to wing kicking game. France have the best.
Even if cover gets there, Bielle Biarray and Penaud score anyway.
Flament had a hand in most line breaks for Toulouse versus Leicester when Toulouse scored 80. Toulouse converted almost 10 out of 20 line breaks into tries by choosing to take another phase when a try wasnt immediately on. The ABs often score off such a phase by whipping it out to an expectant winger. But what Toulouse and France are doing is more sophisticated than that and yet simple. The first player to arrive (usually a back) clears out the tackler. Second player is scrum half. Next few line up in a backline and the ball goes out and they score easily against a disorganized defence.
If France go say 14 nil up early enough and Flament is playing, things could get very bad as in the record of 2 years ago will go.
Edit: Flament is out.
I think that this was a fair & balanced article.
The simple truth is that England constantly keep demonstrating an inability to play 80mins of the requisite intensity, guile and cohesion that test rugby requires, and the reason for this odd malaise and their inability to address it, seems unclear.
A very simple test of a sides quality is simply to look at the oppositions 23 match day squad and think " How many of our 23 would make thar team"?.
Next wk against France, the answer will be hardly any at all!!