'I love this club, but these are tough times' - Chris Robshaw's Harlequins verdict

Chris Robshaw will be back at The Stoop on Sunday to take a first-hand look at his embattled Harlequins as they face the Stormers in the Champions Cup.

In recent weeks, watching Quins has resembled rubber-necking at an accident scene. For Robshaw, who played for the club for 16 years, four successive league defeats by increasingly uncomfortable scorelines have been hard to take.

The 66-21 defeat at Northampton last weekend laid bare the extent of their problems. They missed 59 tackles in that game. Quins have conceded 23 tries in their past three matches which, even by free-scoring Prem standards, is outlandish. Something is going badly wrong.

Harlequins suffered a 10-try drubbing at the hands of Gallagher Prem leaders Northampton Saints on Saturday (Photo by PA)

“That’s the thing – the losses have been big haven’t they?” said Robshaw. “When you lose by a handful of points it’s obviously tough to take but you can see you’re not a million miles away. When you are conceding 60 or getting nilled… it has been tough for the club. It’s not a nice place to be, I’m sure.

“It is a young-ish side and the coaching staff have to pick them up and give them some confidence because that will definitely have slipped over the last couple of weeks unfortunately.”

The nosedive is so steep, the brittleness so acute, it is not entirely fanciful to picture a scenario where Harlequins finish bottom of the Prem this season. They lie eighth out of ten, five points above last-placed Newcastle who celebrated their first win of the league campaign last weekend and who they still have to visit in May.

Whether that woeful worst-case scenario comes to pass or not, this season represents an embarrassing level of underperformance for a club which, unlike others, spends up to the salary cap.

Any side would miss Esterhuizen. He was the real difference. He was the guy who would get Marcus Smith out of trouble, get the side back on the front foot.

Cash is not the problem in Southwest London; value for money definitely is.