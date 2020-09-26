7:12am, 26 September 2020

Racing 92 fullback Simon Zebo has revealed the origins of Finn Russell’s ‘white chocolate’ nickname at the Parisian club.

Followers of Zebo’s social media accounts will see that he often refers to the mercurial Scottish international and Racing 92 star as ‘white chocolate’, a moniker that hasn’t been publically explained to date.

Now, in an interview with Midi Olympique, former Munster and Ireland fullback Zebo has clarified the origin of the name.

“I call him “white chocolate” because it reminds me of a former NBA player, Jason Williams (Miami Heat), whom American fans called that.

“Williams looks like Finn: on the pitch, he had incredible individual technique and made crazy moves, blind passes, between the legs… And like Finn, “White Chocolate” always played with a smile,” said Zebo.

There’s no denying a bit of a resemblence between the two.

NO SLEEP TIL BROOKLYN!!! Out here for the #OvertimeTakeover presented by @converse!! Looking forward to lacing up tonight and hooping with everybody @overtime got coming thru!! Game is at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse at 8pm!!#overtime #conversehoops pic.twitter.com/tHTLqD6lw0 — Jason Williams (@55buckets) May 18, 2019

Russell and Zebo have struck up quite the friendship at Racing 92. Both are known for their on-field flair, and immediately complimented each other on the pitch. It’s a relationship that has flourished off the pitch too, with the two former PRO14 players in similar boats since leaving Glasgow Warriors and Munster for the French top flight.

The Finn Russell x Simon Zebo connection is doing damage in Paris ? ??????????? How about that for an offload? ? pic.twitter.com/5AkPq4Nn8p — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 9, 2018

Both have been named in the team that will take on Saracens in Paris this afternoon.

