Zach Mercer picks up where he left off in Top 14 with dream return

Former England No.8 Zach Mercer marked his return to the Top 14 with a first-half try against his former employers Montpellier in the first day of the new domestic season in France on Saturday.

The 28-year-old only needed 25 minutes to open his account this season with his new club Toulon, two years after he left France to return to England with Gloucester.

This was all in the process of Pierre Mignoni’s side building a 24-3 half-time lead at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium.

Though the hosts fought back in the second half, it was not enough to avoid an opening day 27-17 defeat, with a former home favourite in Mercer picking up where he left off in France.

Mercer’s two seasons in the Top 14 were hugely successful, brining Montpellier the league title and also being named the league’s player of the season.

He returned to the Gallagher PREM in 2023 prior to the World Cup, and was soon involved in an England camp under Steve Borthwick. However, he failed to make the squad for the tournament in France, and was left out of England squads thereafter.

After failing to add to the two caps he earned under Eddie Jones while a Bath player, left England again at the end of last season following an injury-blighted campaign.

A player that is hugely respected in France, Mercer looks to have taken no time ingratiating himself with the Stade Mayol faithful.

Mercer has joined a Toulon pack that already boasts a large English contingent, with captain David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam both starting, and the injured Kyle Sinckler soon to return.

Mercer also came up against a former England No.8, Billy Vunipola, who featured in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Toulon take on Castres next week, who suffered an opening day defeat to Pau.

