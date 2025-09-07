Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
43 - 26
FT
38 - 20
FT
29 - 28
FT
52 - 10
FT
30 - 21
FT
26 - 17
FT
28 - 23
FT
48 - 10
FT
49 - 24
FT
30 - 28
FT
21 - 24
FT
28 - 26
FT
26 - 28
FT
10 - 43
FT
46 - 17
FT
WOMENS
18 - 25
FT
31 - 13
FT
34 - 16
FT
34 - 10
FT
26 - 23
FT
46 - 5
FT
WOMENS
16 - 12
FT
31 - 25
FT
52 - 29
FT
10 - 64
FT
18 - 13
FT
WOMENS
40 - 8
FT
WOMENS
13 - 29
FT
44 - 32
FT
24 - 62
FT
63 - 10
FT
Thursday
14:00
TOP 14

Zach Mercer picks up where he left off in Top 14 with dream return

Toulon's French fullback Marius Domon (R) is congratulated by Toulon's English flanker Zach Mercer (2ndR) after scoring a try during the French Top14 rugby union match between Montpellier Herault Rugby and RC Toulon at the MHR Stadium in Montpellier, southern France, on September 6, 2025. (Photo by Sylvain THOMAS / AFP)

Former England No.8 Zach Mercer marked his return to the Top 14 with a first-half try against his former employers Montpellier in the first day of the new domestic season in France on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old only needed 25 minutes to open his account this season with his new club Toulon, two years after he left France to return to England with Gloucester.

This was all in the process of Pierre Mignoni’s side building a 24-3 half-time lead at Montpellier’s GGL Stadium.

Though the hosts fought back in the second half, it was not enough to avoid an opening day 27-17 defeat, with a former home favourite in Mercer picking up where he left off in France.

Fixture
Top 14
Montpellier
17 - 27
Full-time
Toulon
All Stats and Data

Mercer’s two seasons in the Top 14 were hugely successful, brining Montpellier the league title and also being named the league’s player of the season.

He returned to the Gallagher PREM in 2023 prior to the World Cup, and was soon involved in an England camp under Steve Borthwick. However, he failed to make the squad for the tournament in France, and was left out of England squads thereafter.

After failing to add to the two caps he earned under Eddie Jones while a Bath player, left England again at the end of last season following an injury-blighted campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

A player that is hugely respected in France, Mercer looks to have taken no time ingratiating himself with the Stade Mayol faithful.

Mercer has joined a Toulon pack that already boasts a large English contingent, with captain David Ribbans and Lewis Ludlam both starting, and the injured Kyle Sinckler soon to return.

Mercer also came up against a former England No.8, Billy Vunipola, who featured in the final 20 minutes of the match.

Toulon take on Castres next week, who suffered an opening day defeat to Pau.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Ranking England's back-row options ahead of the new season

No team in world rugby can match the depth that England has in their back-row currently.

Read Now


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Jacques Nienaber's Leinster future has been put to bed

2

Willemse announces his immediate retirement from rugby

2
3

Owen Farrell snubbed by England as Maro Itoje unable to train

22
4

Fissler Confidential: Joey Carbery move, England rookie PREM swap?

5

Pat Lam calls for special scrum law to be introduced

5
6

'Slap in the face': Rob Baxter's candid admission on arguably Exeter's darkest day

7

Why 19st bruiser Reuben Logan is so 'different' to Henry Pollock

2
8

NRL club address Mark Nawaqanitawase situation as Wallabies circle

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

One week the All Blacks can be peerless but the next they are floundering and it is becoming a real problem to predict their path

24
LONG READ

'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

If there was any uncertainty, the Springboks' Wellington rout reaffirmed their status atop rugby's Mount Olympus.

60
LONG READ

'We have what it takes to beat France' - Ireland aim to emulate history-makers

Ireland flattered to deceive against New Zealand but there is quiet confidence they can raise their game for the RWC quarter-finals.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jen 5 minutes ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

😂

24 Go to comments
C
CO 7 minutes ago
Humbling of All Blacks has left Springboks with no choice

No surprise when you against dead legs

39 Go to comments
C
CO 10 minutes ago
Humbling of All Blacks has left Springboks with no choice

Great article, the Boks have established a new Everest summit whilst the Allblacks remain lost at base camp.

NZ rugby has worked with the NZ rugby players association to create something resembling a teachers union where everyone's woke and cuddly with a strange marriage to an ever more sophisticated pre game dance that would win Eurovision with it's exquisitely carved stage props waved around.



...

39 Go to comments
R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 12 minutes ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I’m not one for excuses, but I think the capitulation owed itself somewhat to the mental toll of defending Eden Park. The ABs were so fizzed up for that one that they looked exhausted in the 2nd half in Wellington. Of course, credit to a wonderful performance by the Boks to punish them for their lack of mental skills consistency.

60 Go to comments
B
BA 13 minutes ago
'You just can't hide': All Blacks assistant on not shying away from criticism

Given the type of game the way it was going in 1st half this game could have easily been a 37-28 sort of score line as Boks for all their brilliance with ball missed a heap of tackles but as they cut their mistakes out ours stacked and we lost our bottle to keep moving the ball thru the hands and ended getting the same thing regardless our biggest hiding at home, Razor&co need to acknowledge the challenges/problems more specifically both with media and selections find that balance between change and backing dudes but for Eden Park there needs to be at least 1 or 2 big selection surprises calls positional change to acknowledge what the haps are , but my gut tells me they will stay the course and if they grind out a win I will applaud but still concerned why no change? They should be using a slightly clean slate attitude now anyhow imo because if we go down bumbling set piece fumbling the ball get beaten in the air miss a heap of tackles and kick ball away something is def stinky

34 Go to comments
R
Rugby 101 - Ed Pye 23 minutes ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Razor has to be more agile than he has been. His selections so far have been reliant on experience, but that can be an issue when the experience is full of bad habits.

24 Go to comments
J
Jon 30 minutes ago
Gallagher PREM 2025/26 squads rated: Leicester Tigers

It was a poor attempt at a ‘magic’ pun

3 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

They are both good players but DuPont is better and does things that no other player can. FRA are definitely better when he is in the side. He’s the equivalent of Sia for the Boks and is their talisman in the moment of need that creates something impossible.

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

That’s going to be an absolute epic match when those two sides eventually meet. When they are at their best I think they are in a slight league of their own and they are very well matched but SA may have a better rush defence.

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Whilst Saturday was outstanding, there is also an argument to say SA left at least 10 points out there in those first 10 mins and when Steenekamp/Wessels/Louw come on, it may be the most powerful bomb squad ever, with Etzebeth or Snyman coming on with fresh legs at the same time.

Whilst Saturday was sensational to watch, dare I say it, I still think they have more to come . . . . and that’s a frightening prospect!!



...

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

The SA defence was outstanding. I’m not too sure NZ saw that coming but they gave them no room whatsoever.

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

Well Nick, we didn’t know what to expect from this back line but the back row clicked into place with Wiese and they each did their job perfectly. The scrum was dominant throughout and the lineout had been worked on all week, whilst the backline were outstanding.

The fact the SA coaches were jumping around like giddy kids at the end only confirms how special that was.



...

60 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Its losses like these that can make or break the coaching staff. NZ Rugby is not in a bad place overall. Theres plenty of experience and quality in the team and plenty of talent in the set up. They just need to keep building. Losing test matches is never ideal and being hammered by 30 points at home is terrible however they still need to keep building depth and trying new combinations. Razor and co need to be bolder both in selection and game plan. The next 3 weeks will show us what this group is made of. How they respond to a shellacking matters. The All Blacks need to make a statement against a resurgent Wallabies

24 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

Don’t worry AB fans, it’s not as bad as you think. We ENG fans have been through far worse under Borthwick and after 3 years of painful losses and dull rugby, we are finally coming through at the other end and it’s starting to look good again. 🤞

24 Go to comments
L
LN 1 hour ago
Bordeaux vs Racing 92 | Racing 92 vs Bordeaux | Top 14 Live

Racing 92 is winning with two red cards, WOW!!!

1 Go to comments
S
SK 1 hour ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

What a spectacle of a performance from the Boks. They married power with with pace and it killed the All Blacks. They produced so much lightning quick ball and this time they had lightning quick backs and plenty of muscle to burn. The All Blacks defensive line had no time to reset and they tried to reset furiously so many times that by the end of the game they were gassed. Every time a Springbok player was chopped down the ball came out quick and then the ball went to Willemse or Libbok who gave it air or ran at the defence squaring them up. If not them then to Esterhuizen, Wiese or Smith to take it up the guts and buy time. Reinach also sniped. The Boks backed that up with forwards who could keep up with play. Jan Hendrik Wessels, Ruan Nortje, Malcolm Marx, Marnus, Ox Nche, RG Snyman, Siya Kolisi and Pieter Steph and were right there to clean rucks, take a pop pass or tidy up. They also won plenty in the air through Moodie and Hooker. The work from Moodie was understated in that game, he too cleaned rucks like a forward. Willams and Kolbe were like Jack Rabbits in wide areas. With so many threats the All Blacks line didnt know how to set or what speed to come up at. They were disjointed and messy. They were chasing their own tail missing tackles and ran out of ideas quickly. It was furious and fast. Tony Ball is alive and well but its Rassies selection that deserves the credit. He had the guts to change the plan and he had the vision to select the athletes to execute the plan. Razor may have won the battle of these coaches at Eden Park but Rassie showed that the Springboks can shift their gameplan, change their personnel, use their versatility and depth (even when losing 4 to injury during a game) and find different ways to win. Razor cant say the same about his team.

60 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
Rampant Springboks return to the top of world rankings

I think that’s probably it in a nutshell.

19 Go to comments
S
SF 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I know New Zealanders hate what i’m going to say. Select your players

That are playing abroad. Rassie started it. Liatern to your players that have played abroad. All of them say that they have grown immensely. Unfortunately you have your old school thinking supporters. That’s your problem. Rassie has shown that you have to evolve. As far that is, concerned that AB's are a nil on a contract



...

24 Go to comments
S
SK 2 hours ago
'There can be only one' - Why South Africa are still the best team in the world

I would correct you on that one. Manie Libbok is the best flyhalf when the team has front foot ball. Once they start going backwards he doesnt always make the best decisions

60 Go to comments
j
johnz 2 hours ago
Will the real All Blacks please stand up?

I think you’re right, we could do with some help. We’re too busy complaining in the comments sections of online publications to organise a movement for change.

24 Go to comments