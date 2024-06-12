Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
21 - 29
FT
50 - 19
FT
Tomorrow
03:05
Saturday
00:35
Saturday
10:00
Saturday
13:00
CanterburyOtago

'You know we can't do that': How Canterbury swooped in and poached Richie McCaw off Otago

By Ben Smith
Canterbury flanker Richard McCaw charges at Wellington first five David Holwell during their NPC and Ranfurly Shield match at Jade Stadium, Christchurch. Canterbury won the game 31-29. (Photo by Simon Baker/Getty Images)

Former New Zealand Rugby Chief Executive Steve Tew has detailed the story of how all-time great All Black Richie McCaw ended up at Canterbury.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 149 Test legend and two-time Rugby World Cup winner was playing rugby for the Otago Boys 1st XV at the time when future All Black coach Steve Hansen became enamoured with him.

At the time Hansen was involved with talent identification with Canterbury and Steve Tew was the CEO of the provincial union.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

But an agreement between the two traditional heavyweights of the South Island was a potential road block for signing the young openside.

“Steve [Hansen] was in charge of talent ID and he’d identified this kid down at Otago Boys,” Former NZR Chief Steve Tew told Between Two Beers podcast.

“He reckoned he was going to be as good as anybody he’d seen.

“He came into my office and there was a quadranguler tournament at Lancaster Park, our office was just out the back, he said ‘this kid McCaw’, I said ‘Steve, you know’.

“Because we had an agreement with Otago and the Highlanders that we wouldn’t poach each other’s players. Because we needed them. If we were going to get players into the South Island, they had to come from somewhere else.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No point beating the crap out of each other, so we had this agreement, I said ‘you know we can’t do that’, and he swore away.”

Not taking no for an answer, Hansen dug in and did his research, uncovering that Otago had signed one of Canterbury’s young players and a rival to McCaw in the same position.

“He’s back about three hours later, he said ‘you know they’ve pinched number seven Sam Harding’, I said ‘who have?’ and he said ‘Otago have pinched Sam Harding, now we can go get McCaw’.

“So true enough they had pinched Sam Harding, Sam was actually ahead of Richie at the time, he was getting starts in age grade teams and whatever. So we talked to Richie, got him up to Lincoln, met the Chancellor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Interestingly enough he got a kick in the jaw in one of the first club games and ended up with a really badly fractured jaw. His mum and dad came up and stayed for a few days to look after him, he didn’t play much footy in that first three to four months.”

Tew explains that it didn’t long to understand McCaw’s character and drive was ‘special’ but he said the call to sign him was left to the ‘experts’, legendary coaches Wayne Smith, Robbie Deans and Steve.

“I trusted people like Wayne [Smith] and Steve and Robbie [Deans] to know what they do. They were the experts. I could have an opinion about props but that would be about it really,” Tew said.

“You know as soon as you met him he was a special human. Quiet, very unassuming. Richie’s still not the most effusive person when you first meet him, he takes time to warm up. That’s the nature of the man, but very intelligent very deep thinker.

“The thing I recount most fondly about Richie is when we’ve had difficult conversations with players in negotiating collective agreements or whatever, he cares about everybody in the game, he doesn’t just care about the group he’s representing immediately in the All Blacks.

“He was worried about the All Blacks Sevens, he was worried about the women’s, he was worried about what’s going on in provincial. That’s why you see him still involved now.”

Watch the exclusive reveal-all episode of Walk the Talk with Ardie Savea as he chats to Jim Hamilton about the RWC 2023 experience, life in Japan, playing for the All Blacks and what the future holds. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Report: France planning to stiff 2025 tour to play All Blacks

2

Leinster have made their big call, but something still needs to change

3

Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

4

Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

5

'Publicly I said I didn't care': Ian Foster reveals revenge motivation in Ireland quarter-final

6

Ex-England player's theory about why Ted Hill hasn't made tour squad

7

George Hendy: 'Tom James is not a happy man with me at the moment'

8

Beauden Barrett on the Ireland players who were 'targets' for the All Blacks

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

With Test centurions Owen Farrell, Ben Youngs and Courtney Lawes absent, there is a youthful feel to England's touring party

FEATURE

'Enmity and history as Munster and Glasgow collide with URC final spot at stake'

In the age of contrived hype, this Celtic feud is a brilliant and important element of the URC.

FEATURE

Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

The fly-half is relaxed about the prospect of a Wallabies recall as he aims to steer Brumbies to the SRP final.

Comments on RugbyPass

T
T-Bone 25 minutes ago
Ollie Sleightholme: 'I went from 90 to 98 kilos in five weeks'

Ahem…that’s a rapid weight gain 😳 Had a great season

1 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 29 minutes ago
The Test rookie touted by Conrad Smith for All Blacks selection

Proctor deserves to be in the squad No chance Razor will break up the Jorko partnership for England given the exodus of players and injuries already ALB is also playing great so can both of them make it in?

2 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 34 minutes ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

On paper and form this appears an even series I’ll be disappointed at a 1-1 and massively disappointed if the English win 2-0 For every kiwi saying England won’t win just look at their recent form and their club teams And a timely reminder of the issues at lock for the ABs and a new coaching group But it’s exciting too - lots of talent to pick from The big area I see England having an advantage is at the ruck The ABs are fairly devoid of pilferers. Sevu Reece is probably the best!

7 Go to comments
T
T-Bone 48 minutes ago
Maturing lock Isaia Walker-Leawere has become a leader of the Hurricanes pack

Hmmm I wonder if Ryan and Razor can mould this guy These next 1 or 2 games could make or break it for him Played well but gives the impression of perhaps not being fully switched on Has the size - perhaps an inch or two short But he’s that bit bigger than others

1 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 50 minutes ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Corey Flynn! Who saw that one coming to the ABs??? Inside track has it he was only interested in the check towards the end of his career and couldn’t be arsed training to standard…

7 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hours ago
Noah Lolesio: 'I've experienced all the ups and downs of international footy'

Still can’t believe BOK fidb’t give the Brumbies the penalty he should have which would have potentially won the thrm that game. Gotta say Brett, I’m disappointed about the start times for the weekend's games. There’s no way the NRL would move a game to accommodate a super rugby semi, so it’s sad to see super rugby being so accommodating.

3 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hours ago
Ex-England flyhalf says Crusaders downfall means series win over the All Blacks a 'realistic chance'

Same old story with England…..think they can but deep inside they know it will not happen

60 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Come back to Super Rugby. Loved having him at the Blues.

5 Go to comments
R
Robbie 2 hours ago
Joe Marchant on brutal chat with Eddie Jones that led to England exit

Scrap eligibility rules now

5 Go to comments
D
Dave 3 hours ago
NZR statement: Two coaches added to Scott Robertson’s All Blacks

Sorry…whos crying??

7 Go to comments
s
stephen. 3 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

You'll soon change your tune if they were to lose that series. Since when was a rugby tour to New Zealand a non-event. In

11 Go to comments
J
Jmann 5 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France have never won a RWC and failed to do so at home. NZ have won 3 (and probably should have won 6 if we’re honest). Hey France… you continue being you ;)

11 Go to comments
A
Ardy 7 hours ago
How the 'un-Australian' Brumbies are flying the flag in Super Rugby

I agree with Larkham’s statement about the Brumbies that they are ‘pragmatic’ and being realistic allows them to be competitive and the best team in Australia. The coaching of the Tahs looking to beef up rather than speed up, the Reds with all the skills but hate travelling away from Old, ditto the Force but without all the skills the Reds have. The Rebels playing South African rugby for most of the season and ensuring Gordon got little ball and well away from the Ad Line looked like something from 10 years ago in S.A. Losing Carter Gordon along with the Rebels is not a good sign for our rugby and Schmidt’s task, already a big ask has just got harder. I am hoping the Brumbies go all the way this year but have not picked them in my comp.

83 Go to comments
J
Jen 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

Cancel the games. If it’s too hard for the French to rustle up a full-strength side or they don’t care enough about it then let’s just can it.

11 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
'Worst-case scenario' leaves All Blacks short of locks to face England

from the Baby Blacks in 1986, the RWC’87 Champions were born.

9 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Tyrel Lomax returns for Hurricanes' semi-final against Chiefs

Lomax absolutely destroyed the Boks in the Final. Must be close to no1 prop on the planet.

3 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
Titans statement: Wallabies' Carter Gordon quits union for NRL

Absolutely BONKERS decision. Australia has an incoming Lions tour - the biggest series of games outside a RWC. And 2 years after that a home RWC. Instead Gordon will be turning out for the GC Titans, historically one of the worst teams in the NRL. His agent should be axed.

8 Go to comments
R
Red and White Dynamight 8 hours ago
France snubbing New Zealand tour shows the difference in priorities

France never send a full strength squad down under. Ever. But they always insist on a full strength AB team to tour France.

11 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
Borthwick's Babes primed to take New Zealand by storm

> It is a hothousing opportunity for sure but there is also a chance England could get burned. Could be the elephant in the room that this happens first up against Japan and NZ get the rough end of the stick, a pricked and fired up England side. One wonders how their backs to combine though. Tough ask to have this countered by the simple unknown. NZ won’t be new but wouldn’t be surprised if it didn’t mean England were comfortable with knowing what _theyre_ up against.

7 Go to comments
J
Jmann 8 hours ago
Why the All Blacks should follow the 'Marco Pierre White theory of rugby selection'

Stephenson still has suspect defense.

15 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING The Highlanders confirm the departures of six players Highlanders confirm the departures of six players
Search