5:17am, 05 March 2021

World Rugby have confirmed that the World Rugby U20 Trophy 2021 will not take place this year due to the global effects of the pandemic. The news follows the cancellation of the World Rugby U20 Championship 2021 announced last month.

The competition is the second tier, annual international competition for U20s players. It is the second year in a row that the event has been cancelled.

World Rugby have said in a statement: “The dynamic nature of the environment combined with travel restrictions do not provide the right conditions to host a safe and successful tournament as initially planned for September.

“The decision was made in consultation with partners and unions involved in the junior competition. Regional solutions are being sought for 2021 as World Rugby remains firmly committed to raising competitiveness and standards worldwide through meaningful competitions pathways for the future stars of rugby. An update on age grade competitions for 2022 will follow in due course.”