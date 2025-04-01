Worcester Warriors poised to make first two signings

Worcester Warriors have started building a squad ahead of their potential entry into the Championship next season, and they could start by luring Nick Schonert back to the club.

Sale Sharks announced on Tuesday afternoon that South African-born tighthead Schonert, 33, had been released from his contract after only making one appearance this season.

Schonert played 110 games for Worcester and has only played against Newcastle Falcons in November since undergoing an operation on an Achilles problem last March.

RugbyPass reported last month that Matt Everard was set to become the re-formed Warrior’s new head coach after parting company with Leicester Tigers in February, where he had been working as defence coach.

We understand that he is set to return to Welford Road to sign Luton-born winger Josh Bassett, 33, who made 179 appearances for Wasps and scored 63 tries before being made redundant in October 2022.

Bassett also operates as an outside centre and full-back in June 2021 was called up to the England Senior Men’s training squad and has scored eight tries this season, including a hat-trick against Ulster in the Champions Cup.

The former England U20 international scored a brace against Coventry in the Premiership Cup and started his career in the Championship for Bedford Blues before joining Wasps in 2013.

The news that the Warriors are starting to get active in the transfer market is a clear sign that they are moving towards securing themselves a place in the Championship.

“Worcester Warriors continue to engage with the Tier 2 Board of the RFU to satisfy the requirements of entry to the league,” the club said in a statement last month.

“If successful, we are working towards a very tight timescale to ensure we are fit for purpose to play competitive rugby for the 2025/26 season, alongside all of the other components that need to be in place to ensure we have a great product at Sixways.

“Naturally, we have welcomed support from various organisations and individuals, however, we have not issued any contracts of employment at this stage.”

