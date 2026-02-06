Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
18 - 15
FT
48 - 7
FT
50 - 21
FT
U20
38 - 38
FT
HSBC SVNS 2026
Perth
Tomorrow
14:00
Friday
00:05
Friday
02:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:15
U20
Friday
13:45
U20
Friday
14:00
Friday
21:35
Saturday
00:05
Saturday
02:35
Saturday
06:00
Saturday
07:30
Saturday
08:10
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
09:35
Saturday
10:40
Saturday
14:00
Saturday
14:00
U20
Women's Internationals

With Ellie Kildunne in her way, what can England do with Emma Sing?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Ellie Kildunne of Harlequins holds off Emma Sing of Gloucester Hartpury during the Allianz Premiership Women's Rugby match between Harlequins and Gloucester-Hartpury at Twickenham Stadium on December 30, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

It began as a trickle of musings at the start of the season but is now a full-on deluge of discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

How do England solve an opportunity like Emma Sing?

As the PWR returned to our screens last weekend, we were served with another reminder of the treasure trove of rugby riches that Sing possesses.

VIDEO

Sing – aged 24 and with 13 caps to her name – has become a counter-attacking queen, a defensive shield, and a kicking extraordinaire of whom there is no equal in world rugby.

And in Gloucester-Hartpury’s recent win over Loughborough Lightning she put it all on display once again. She made more metres ball-in-hand than anybody else in the PWR (again), put in try-saving tackles, and kicked 5 of her 7 conversions, leaving her with an 84% success rate from the tee this season.

The next best kicker in the league is Zoe Harrison who is on a very healthy 78% herself. Sing picked up the player of the match award, had 2014 World Cup winner Katy Daley-McLean waxing lyrical about her on TNT Sports, and did it all in front of England head coach John Mitchell in the stands. Read the PWR round 9 roundup (with Sing the headline talking point).

Related

Premiership Women's Rugby: RugbyPass' midseason team of the year

When Premiership Women’s Rugby returned from its winter break it marked the halfway stage of the season.

Read Now

But does any of this matter when Ellie KildunneEngland’s brightest star as the Red Roses won the World Cup in September – is England’s nailed-on full-back? “It’s like she is made of magic,” the BBC’s Sara Orchard proclaimed perfectly of Kildunne in the World Cup final, and really, it is. It would be a brave coach indeed that replaces a magician with an artisan.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Sing’s performances do demand a re-reckoning of England’s back three. Could Kildunne and Sing both be selected? Now Abby Dow has retired, there is a real possibility to try this out in the Six Nations. And it would be fascinating to see how England might manage such an arrangement.

But why mess around trying to fit two full-backs in when you’ve got specialist wingers like Claudia Moloney-MacDonald, Mia Venner and Millie David, all champing at the bit to start?

The answer to that question is that one area England can improve in is goal-kicking. And Sing is the best goal-kicker in the world. As England’s first-choice fly-half Harrison usually has the kicking duties and is usually somewhere around 70% for kicks on goal in Test matches. That’s healthy enough but Sing could improve England’s performance from the tee by at least 10%.

Related

'It’s a little tainted': Moloney-MacDonald reflects on World Cup experience

Throughout the World Cup winning campaign, the winger only played in England’s pool stage match against minnows Samoa. But in testament to her resilience and good nature...

Read Now

That’s a benefit worth looking at. The reality is England don’t urgently need to improve in this area. The Red Roses are almost certainly going to cruise to another Six Nations title this spring and quite possibly another WXV title later in the year. A 10% uptick in kicking from the tee will be here nor there this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, by the time of the next World Cup in Australia in 2029 – which will fall under Mitchell’s tenure as England coach – the rest of the world will have closed the gap. They might not have caught up with the Red Roses completely but the likes of New Zealand, Canada, France, Ireland and even Australia should be in a place to catch England out if they have an off-night. That should be their aim at least.

And amidst intensifying competition for their crown, England may need that extra 10% kick success rate from the start of matches.

Mitchell is a shrewd operator and a master of forging squad cohesion and he will know just how important it is for Sing to be embedded in the side long before he really needs to call upon her to win England matches with the boot.

For all her achievements with Gloucester-Hartpury, Sing is still very short of time on the field in matches that matter for England. She started the Six Nations decider vs France last season and looked to the manor born for 20 minutes, but then a shaky half-hour ensued and France came roaring back.

She will have learned a lot. And she needs to be involved in more occasions such as those over the next four years. Given England’s dominance, there may only be one or two matches a season in which England are stress-tested. Sing needs to be involved in those encounters.

Related

'What more would you want?': why Emma Sing should start for England

Everybody's attention was entirely focused on one person as Gloucester Hartpury continued their faultless start to the 2025/26 Premiership Women's Rugby season.

Read Now

Whether that means selecting both Sing and Kildunne, or whether it means leaving Kildunne out for some of the big games over the next few years is a matter for Mitchell and his coaching team.

Whichever way he chooses to approach an opportunity like Sing, he needs to ensure that come 2029 and, let’s say, a rainy semi-final in Sydney when perhaps England haven’t played well, when perhaps they’ve had decision after decision go against them, and it all comes down to someone landing a goal-kick from a difficult angle and a long way out, he must have the best version of Sing to call upon to kick it over.

The only way to do that is to start bringing in Sing as a front-line player as soon as possible. Even if it means the unthinkable: making space for her at the expense of Kildunne. At least for a few matches.

Luckily there’s not a lot of time to wait to see a head-to-head of Kildunne vs Sing (if both players are selected and fit), as Gloucester-Hartpury continue their PWR title defence in round 11 on Saturday 14th February 2026 against Harlequins at Kingsholm. Who’s your pick?

Fixture
PWR
Gloucester-Hartpury Women RFC
06:00
14 Feb 26
Harlequins Women
All Stats and Data

Recommended

Dual Olympic gold medallist lifts lid on NZ’s shift after SVNS Cape Town

INTERVIEW

Flying under the radar: Six players to watch at SVNS Perth this weekend

OPINION

'I couldn’t grasp the concept of it': Annabel Meta on front-row move and Red Roses experience

INTERVIEW

Premiership Women's Rugby: RugbyPass' midseason team of the year

OPINION


We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Three talking points from Round 10 of the 2025/26 PWR season

3
2

Ellie Kildunne to release book ahead of 2026 Women's Six Nations

3

A car crash, ACL rehab and having a baby: Life hurdles overcome by Amelia Kolev

1
4

Former Wallaroos playmaker Dallinger eyes black jersey with Chiefs deal

5

How the Lions and John Mitchell helped put the spring back in Meg Jones' step

6

'The worst pitch I’ve ever, ever played on': Sale in spotlight for pitch conditions

7

Australia handed tough Vancouver pool draw after Perth heartbreak

1
8

Jorja Miller scores birthday double as NZ book spot in SVNS Perth decider

1

Comments

7 Comments
C
Chris929 4 days ago

rugbypass seem to be running a media campaign to install emma sing into the england team! all gloucester fans presumably?

B
BC1812 4 days ago

It would be a huge backward step to move Kildunne away from Full Back where she can unleash her full attacking potential. She would be much more restricted on the wing. Sing would not have scored any of the tries that Kildunne has conjured up from nothing in the last two seasons. I don’t see any sane rationale to play a much more limited full back lacking in real pace for a possible (not guaranteed) small percentage increase in place kicking. Sing has to kick 4 conversions that others wouldn’t kick (pretty unlikely), to outweigh a KIldunne scored or inspired converted try. It would also keep a pacy winger out of the team. I would like to see one of the real wingers groomed to be the No 3 full back behind Kildunne and Rowland. Sing might be a safe pair of hands but uninspiring, though a probable starter in most other teams. For the Red Roses she is a useful back up against the lesser countries.

C
Courtney20 4 days ago

Like so many I am a big fan of EK, remember her making her debut in 2017 in 2 starts against Canada, there were conversations about putting her at fullback and moving Nollie Waterman to the wing, with similar reactions. Both scored in the second match. EK has also scored wonder tries from 12, but agree she is best suited at fullback. I do think you are doing a disservice to ES, she is not EK, nonetheless she wouldn’t let the RR down. There have been similar fullbacks that you could argue were without pace and dynamism, Leigh Halfpenny comes to mind, he grew into his role and Wales won numerous titles with him in the team. Just because EK is that good doesn’t mean ES is that bad and I am not convince fullback is where Mitchell sees HR

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

Dogged by Scotland's brain fades, poor results and constant Red Bull speculation, this may be do or die for the long-serving coach.

3
LONG READ

Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

With a home World Cup appearing on the horizon, Australia's Super Rugby Pacific franchises know they will be under more scrutiny than ever.

7
LONG READ

Why thriving Mickael Guillard is viewed as a future France captain

Athletic forward who broke through as a back-row excelled in a player-of-the-match display at lock against Ireland

3

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 3 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I’m really torn on that final part - I think ENG have a better defence than FRA but FRA have a better attack, so difficult to compare.

Two very similar level teams playing the game with totally opposite strategies.



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 6 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

IF . . . They get George Martin back (which Sarries signing him suggests should happen), do you think he will end up being the bench player of the 3 or do you think Borthers will keep him as a starter and bring Chessum off the pine (again).

It will be really interesting to see how that plays out but when fully fit, they are ENG’s strongest 3, unless Ribbans returns and then it would get interesting.



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 13 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

. . . Add onto that list Ilione, who didn’t make the ENG 36 and it really drives home the embarrassment of riches available to ENG in the back row.

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 14 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I have to say, given how important post contact carry metres are, I am really surprised ENG didn’t do more with Tom Pearson, who is probably the most physically impressive of all their open side options - the guys is an absolute beast - 6’3 120KG (and quick).

He & Pepper have many similarities but I think Pepper is better at the jackal and Pearson is a better carrier.



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 21 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

With LBB chasing, they shut down the space of those long kicks pretty quickly. I think that part of his game is even more impressive that his attack.

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 31 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

When you look at Joe’s time, it was Joe, Farrell (defence) and Catt (attack) - 3 hugely experienced coaches that pieced together a fantastic team.

I wouldn’t say Farrell’s coaching team has that same quality at the moment - he’s taken younger step up coaches but this is a hard environment to learn from scratch and moments like this need greater experience to navigate.



...

241 Go to comments
M
Max Imus 31 minutes ago
'That will come to bite England... but they hide him well'

Farrell is fearless, but maybe not technically great at tackling. Definitely more of a beast than most. I dont know why leinster don’t team prendergast with Will Connors and get him to teach prendergast how to tackle. Connor has a PhD in tackling.

14 Go to comments
D
DP 33 minutes ago
Johnnie Beattie: 'The Calcutta Cup showdown will decide Gregor Townsend's future, or whether it's time for Franco Smith'

It was time for Smith long before the SRU renewed Townsend contract, perennial underachievers.

3 Go to comments
p
pb 36 minutes ago
'I’m severely worried': Ex-players sound alarm over looming Irish crisis

In order to “widen the pool” club players should be given the same opportunities/exposure as school players.

An 18yr old school player has potentially played 8 internationals compared to 2 for clubs.



...

12 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I think the real worry is the lack of talent coming through their pathway.

They didn’t recruit many “transplants” since Covid and there is a lack of domestic talent coming through (from the U20’s or A teams).



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 42 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

It’s sometimes very hard for a maverick, genius player (like Sexton) to shift from player to coach. We haven’t seen enough of him behind the scenes to see but I wonder if he is telling the players what to do and they just don’t have his skill set to execute, or if Sexton’s high standards lead to some frustration that also gets in the way (pretty quickly), which I think we are seeing with ROG at La Rochelle..

Sexton always had such high standards, it would be my concern if he can separate and take a step back - it gets easier with time but would be interesting to see behind the scenes.



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 45 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

G,B&R discussed this with Haskell & Mike Brown.

Haskell said there was no bite to the forwards play and IRE lacked emotion in their play, which always used to be a given. He thinks Farrell will get that back, especially after his comments.



...

241 Go to comments
P
PMcD 56 minutes ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

He was certainly purring like a V12 Ferrari in those scrums against Scotland. I think that was the turning point in that game (and the miss-firing lineout). Scotland just couldn’t get quality ball.

241 Go to comments
u
unknown 56 minutes ago
England boss Steve Borthwick sends message to Gregor Townsend critics

England actually won the Calcutta Cup last year but all your other points are spot on

2 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Sorry - I do feel I slightly de-railed this thread with my bench comments but from the responses you can tell there is a bit of fan concern regarding if we have the optimum balance at the moment. Its been interesting to see the responses.

241 Go to comments
M
Mitch 1 hour ago
Opening salvos will dictate Australian Super Rugby Pacific fortunes

G'day Brett,

Normally I look forward to the start of super rugby but that anticipation just isn’t there this year, probably due to fatigue of the competition basically being X amount of games to get to an all New Zealand final.



...

7 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

I doubt it JD, the Gallagher Premiership refs are pushing back on speeding up scrums & resets, they are making sure the line out forms fairly quickly and generally pushing back on players stopping the clock.

The only difference may be the TMO - which they are trying to speed up at the moment and keep in the background to keep the tempo of the game.



...

241 Go to comments
E
Eric Elwood 1 hour ago
Ireland coach John Fogarty makes frank Tadhg Furlong admission

Not sure what Fogarty’s “frank” admission was?

4 Go to comments
P
PMcD 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

Absolutely correct, given we used to have 3 subs in the old days (not enough) but then jumping to 8 (5/3), followed by 8 (6|2), it feels like we have lost a bit of the balance.

I am happy to replace the 3 front rows to support player safety but I see little reason to need more than 6 subs in a match (3 f/r + 3 changes).



...

241 Go to comments
H
Hammer Head 1 hour ago
The times are changing, and some Six Nations teams may be left behind

That would require an ego check. And a recognition that they could gain from Nienaber.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from blaming Nienaber.



...

241 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT