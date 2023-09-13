Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
27 - 12
FT
71 - 3
FT
43 - 10
FT
28 - 8
FT
59 - 16
FT
Tomorrow
09:00
Tomorrow
11:45
Tomorrow
15:00
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Scotland statement: Hotel accident ends David Cherry's World Cup

2

Former England teammate believes the Ford-Farrell axis is over

3

Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on

4

Beauden Barrett is clearly the All Blacks’ best option at fullback

5

Rugby World Cup Fantasy Rugby – Round Two Cheat Sheet

More News More News

Latest Feature

Mick Cleary: 'George Ford has to stay as the starting No 10. It is as straightforward as that.'

Finally, England showed their hand, and put in a gritty, savvy performance to get their show back on the road

Rugby World Cup News

Four quickfire Samoa tries condemn Chile to second successive loss

Australia insist there are 'no mind games' as Skelton still a chance

Wales player ratings vs Portugal | Rugby World Cup 2023

Struggling Wales win a contest memorable for attacking Portugal flair

More Rugby World Cup More News

Trending Video

Samu Kerevi professes belief in Wallabies | Bledisloe Cup

Wallabies star Samu Kerevi speaks to media ahead of Bledisloe 2, revealing how Eddie Jones is keeping the team's spirits high despite a challenging start to the international season.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

Ben Kay: The stars are starting to align for England
N
Neil 8 minutes ago

“_They’ve sorted their defensive issues out_” After one game? I hope so, but one performance doesn’t erase 18-months of mediocrity.

Go to comments More News
'I haven't seen an All Blacks team play like that for a long time'
e
etienne 21 minutes ago

Congratulations to the AB for there stellar performance against a side that gets hammered by South African franchise’s. Hope you take pride in this victory

Go to comments More News
Rugby World Cup

What Ireland make of ‘the curse' one game into their latest World Cup

By PA
(Photo by Adam Pretty/World Rugby via Getty Images)

Prop Andrew Porter has insisted that every member of Andy Farrell’s 33-man squad believes that Ireland can win the Rugby World Cup. Rugby’s top-ranked nation are among the favourites for glory in France but have never won a knockout match at the tournament following a string of disappointing last-eight exits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinness Six Nations champions launched their campaign by dispatching Pool B minnows Romania 82-8 and on Saturday face Tonga in Nantes before pivotal Paris showdowns with title holders South Africa and Scotland.

Porter believes Ireland’s current crop of players have no qualms about previous failures or the quarter-final curse. “I don’t think this squad does,” said the 27-year-old, who was part of the team eliminated 46-14 by New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

Video Spacer

Rugbypass TV
Video Spacer
Rugbypass TV

“We all have the belief that we can go and win. I don’t think anyone is too bothered with what has happened in the past. Obviously, there are lads that have been in three World Cups and four World Cups, and it’s incredible to have their experience in the squad.

“But there is not one player in the squad who doesn’t believe we can go and do this. I don’t think there are really any hang-ups about whatever you call it, ‘the curse’.”

Ireland face a major challenge to snap their unwanted World Cup record as they are likely to face a quarter-final clash with formidable hosts France or the All Blacks. Farrell’s men must first secure progression from arguably the competition’s toughest group.

Ireland performance coach Gary Keegan, who works with players and management on mental preparation, believes head coach Farrell is “100 per cent convinced” of breaking new ground. “It takes a leader who has the confidence in himself to want to break the mould and to want to reach for the stars,” said Keegan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Because if he is not convinced that it can be achieved, it’s very hard to convince everybody else that it can be achieved. He is 100 per cent convinced. That doesn’t mean there are any guarantees in terms of where you end up.

“It’s about how we respond to difficulties as we face them. We are not expecting the paths to be clear or easy. It’s not meant to be because it wouldn’t be worthwhile if it was.

“The group has always had that potential, there is a lot of talent. One of the big changes is the empowerment that Andy provides to those players. There is a very significant buy-in to what we are trying to achieve and a belief in how we are trying to achieve it.”

Leinster player Porter shed around four kilograms and had a face “like a strawberry” during Saturday’s sweltering curtain-raiser in Bordeaux.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to recovering from that gruelling experience, he and teammates Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy took time out from training to visit Clocheville Children’s Hospital in Ireland’s base city of Tours.

Porter, who aged 12 lost his mother Wendy to breast cancer and is involved with the Irish Cancer Society, found the experience incredibly humbling. “It’s obviously a charity that’s close to my heart,” he said.

“It was a hospital for children with cancer, so it was incredibly humbling seeing how brave those kids were, and just kind of being able to brighten their day. It meant a lot to me, and I’m sure the other players who were there as well.

“It’s obviously something I dealt with a lot when I was younger and didn’t have a lot of knowledge about it at the time. But, given my status, it’s incredibly important to use that status to benefit others and that’s what I’m going to try and do.”

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on Nigel Owens gives his verdict on Tom Curry red, Jesse Kriel play-on
Search