Henry Pollock hailed Northampton’s “no fear” approach after Saints shredded the form book to stun tournament favourites Leinster and book a place in this season’s Investec Champions Cup final.

The reigning Gallagher Premiership champions had been largely written off against opponents that did not concede a point in demolishing knockout-stage rivals Harlequins and Glasgow.

But Saints had other ideas, avenging last year’s narrow semi-final defeat against Leinster and ending a 14-year wait to reach northern hemisphere rugby’s biggest domestic showpiece.

They will meet Bordeaux-Begles or Toulouse in the final at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on May 24, with England having a first Champions Cup finalist since Exeter in 2020.

Flanker Pollock scored one of Northampton’s five tries in a dramatic 37-34 victory and underlined his British and Irish Lions selection credentials ahead of the Australia tour squad announcement on Thursday.

Pollock’s England team-mate Tommy Freeman scored a first-half hat-trick, while full-back James Ramm also touched down and Fin Smith kicked three conversions and two penalties.

“I have never played in a game that hard in my life,” Pollock told Premier Sports.

“That is what dreams are made of. As a boy, I grew up watching this competition and to reach the final is so special.

“To come out here with no fear, being 100 per cent at everything we did, this is what sport is about. It is why you play the game.

“Bring on Leinster, we’ve ticked that box. Bring on Cardiff!”

Saints and England fly-half Smith admitted that being widely dismissed spurred Northampton on for the Aviva Stadium clash.

Smith said: “All week we were reading stuff – Leinster by 35, Leinster by 40 points. We are a tight group and we looked at that and thought, ‘Bring it on’.

“No-one else believed, but we stayed nice and calm all week, said we had a job to do and turned up and did it.”

Freeman, who touched down in all of England’s Six Nations games this season, led the way during a magnificent Saints performance.

And Northampton rugby director Phil Dowson added: “He (Freeman) comes across as a very laid-back, happy-go-lucky guy and nothing seems to faze him and he can play on occasions like that.

“But he is also massively driven. Don’t let that fool you that he is this laid-back, casual guy, because he is actually pushing himself incredibly hard. His athleticism is unreal.

“I am immensely proud. The second half was ugly, but we stuck at it. The effort they put in, huge credit, it was a great team performance.”

Four-time winners Leinster matched their opponents try for try, Josh van der Flier (two), Tommy O’Brien, Caelan Doris and James Lowe crossing, with Sam Prendergast landing three conversions and a penalty.

Saints even had to overcome late yellow cards for flanker Josh Kemeny and lock Alex Coles that saw them briefly reduced to 13 players, yet an astonishing defensive effort kept Leinster out during the closing minutes.

Leinster captain Doris said: “We are absolutely gutted. I don’t know what to say really.

“Credit to Saints. They came out firing, as we expected, and their attack was very dangerous, but we just weren’t good enough.”