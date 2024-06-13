Welsh-qualified Kiwi Blair Murray becomes Scarlets' latest signing

The Scarlets have continued their recruitment drive ahead of next season with the signing of Blair Murray from Canterbury in the National Provincial Championship in New Zealand.

The 22-year-old is able to play across the back line, at fly-half, on the wing or at fullback, although he is most comfortable in the back three.

This is a signing that may interest Welsh rugby as a whole, as Murray is Welsh-qualified through his mother despite previously representing New Zealand Schools.

Murray is not the only Welsh-qualified back-three player arriving at Parc y Scarlets, with Nottingham’s Ellis Mee also eligible to don the red jersey.

This is the second Scarlets signing of the week, after Wales tighthead Henry Thomas agreed to join the club, and sixth overall heading into next season.

“I am excited to get the opportunity to play for the Scarlets, a great club with a fantastic heritage and passionate fan base,” Murray said after signing.

“I’ve always thought being able to go to Wales would be great for me so for it to be happening and to be able to play in front of my family is a dream come true.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “Blair is an exciting prospect, a player with pace, who can beat defenders and has excellent footballing ability.

“He has represented New Zealand Schools and has been in and around the Crusaders squad for a couple of years now. He is also Welsh qualified.

“There is no secret that we are in the process of a rebuild and Blair is another signing who will add depth going into the new season.

“We have a lot of talented young players who have a bright future in the game and I am sure the competition we are building for the jersey will drive them all on.”