Henry Thomas' Wales move confirmed after recall to national squad

The Scarlets have announced the signing of tighthead prop Henry Thomas, a week after he was recalled to the Wales squad by Warren Gatland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thomas had previously been ineligible to play for Wales after signing for French outfit Castres in January, but his selection for the national team last week suggested his move to one of the regions was imminent.

This will be the first time that the 32-year-old will play for a Welsh club, having previously played for Sale Sharks and Bath in the Gallagher Premiership during his seven-cap England career.

Rassie Erasmus on Test at Twickenham Rassie Erasmus on Test at Twickenham

He was a Montpellier player when he was first selected for Wales last year, where he made his debut in red before the World Cup.

Thomas will work under his former Sale Sharks teammate Dwayne Peel at Parc y Scarlets.

South Africa Wales All Stats and Data

Before linking up will his new club, the prop will first take on South Africa at Twickenham on June 22 before a tour of Australia in July.

“I spoke to Peely a few months ago and the way he spoke about his vision for the club and I know the style of rugby they play, it made it an easy decision for me,” Thomas said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is so much quality in this Scarlets squad, I’m looking forward to seeing what I can add and hopefully help to compete at the top of the URC and in Europe.

“My memories of playing against Scarlets in Europe when I was at Bath were always tough ones. They had a strong pack and played quick exciting rugby, I’m excited to be a part of that.”

Peel added: “Henry will bring vast experience from the top level in England and more recently in France, where he has played a lot of games in the Top 14 for Castres and Montpellier this season.

“He is a powerful scrummager who is also a strong carrier and will add further depth to our front-row resources.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bringing in an international forward can only help the young group we have at the Scarlets. We have two young tight-heads in Harri O’Connor and Sam Wainwright and an exciting group of young front-rowers coming through our academy.

“We look forward to welcoming Henry to Llanelli for pre-season.”