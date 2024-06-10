The one Wales selection ripped as 'demoralising' by Ian Gough

Former Wales lock Ian Gough has criticized Cory Hill’s unexpected international recall as “demoralising” for home-based players.

Hill, 32, last played for Wales three years ago and is currently with Japanese fourth division team Secom Rugguts.

Due to a second-row crisis in Wales, Hill has been included in Warren Gatland’s squad for matches against South Africa and Australia.

The crisis is due to injuries to Adam Beard, Rhys Davies and Teddy Williams, Seb Davies’s suspension, and Will Rowlands being rested.

Exeter’s Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are also unavailable for the Springboks Test. Gough – who earned 64 caps from 1998 to 2009 – argued Gatland’s decision sends the “wrong message” to other players.

“For Cory Hill to get the red carpet back into the Wales squad grates on me,” Gough told Radio Wales Sport. “He went to Japan for money, which is fine, but how can you pick someone who has been playing park rugby in Japan for a squad to play South Africa.”

Hill initially moved to Japan to join the Yokohama Canon Eagles from Cardiff. In 2023 he transitioned to fourth division team Secom Rugguts – a move which offered financial incentives but a significantly less demanding standard of rugby. He could now be set to face the Springboks, arguably the sport’s most physical Test side.

“He was a fantastic player but you should always judge on form and when was the last time he played a top-end game?

“When was the last time he was tested at any level, even a Champions Cup game or a URC quarter-final?”

“I don’t agree with it. It doesn’t send a good message to those players who stayed in Wales to ply their trade.

“It must be very demoralising for someone like Morgan Morris who has shown real consistency over the years and doesn’t get in.

“Perhaps there is method in the madness but it seems like throwing a feather in the air and seeing which way the wind blows.”