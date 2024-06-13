Uncapped brothers included as Wales name U20 Championship squad

Wales have named a World Rugby U20 Championship squad that will be captained by Dragons’ Ryan Woodman and contains two uncapped players, brothers Ioan and Steffan Emanuel. The Welsh signed off on the recent Six Nations with a fifth place finish following home wins over Scotland and Italy and are now preparing for pool fixtures in Cape Town versus New Zealand, Spain and defending champions France.

A statement read: “Wales head coach Richard Whiffin has announced his men’s squad to contest the 2024 World Rugby U20 Championship in South Africa. The team will be captained by the returning Dragons RFC back row Ryan Woodman, who missed the Six Nations championship through injury, and includes just two uncapped players, brothers Ioan and Steffan Emanuel.

“Hooker Isaac Young, along with the Emanuel siblings and Woodman, are the only players in the squad who didn’t feature in the Six Nations. Young played for Wales last year but was ruled out for this year’s campaign through injury.”

Whiffin said: “Wednesday was a tough day, telling players who have worked incredibly hard that they haven’t made the plane. There were obviously some tough conversations but they have reacted well and the group have got tight around them and picked them up. But that is the nature of the job.

“We have got power throughout the team with genuine athletes in all areas of the field. The way we want to play is to move the ball and express ourselves in the wider channels. Hopefully we have a team who can be competitive in what is an extremely competitive pool.

“Ryan has had a massive impact in the two weeks he has been in with us. He has come back in very good nick after his injury-forced absence. His physicality now will be a key addition to the squad but not only that, his calmness around the group is also a positive effect. He is a natural leader and the players look up to him.”



Wales U20 Championship squad

Forwards (16):

Jordan Morris (Dragons)

Josh Morse (Scarlets)

Ioan Emanuel (Bath Rugby)

Harry Thomas (Scarlets)

Isaac Young (Scarlets)

Will Austin (Sale Sharks)

Kian Hire (Ospreys)

Sam Scott (Bristol)

Jonny Green (Harlequins)

Nick Thomas (Dragons RFC)

Osian Thomas (Leicester Tigers)

Ryan Woodman (Dragons RFC, capt)

Lucas de la Rua (Cardiff Rugby)

Harry Beddall (Leicester Tigers)

Morgan Morse (Ospreys)

Owen Conquer (Dragons RFC)

Backs (14):

Ieuan Davies (Bath Rugby)

Rhodri Lewis (Opsreys)

Lucca Setaro (Scarlets)

Harri Wilde (Cardiff Rugby)

Harri Ford (Dragons RFC)

Macs Page (Scarlets)

Steffan Emanuel (Cardiff Rugby)

Louie Hennessey (Bath Rugby)

Elijah Evans (Cardiff Rugby)

Aidan Boshoff (Bristol Rugby)

Harry Rees-Weldon (Dragons RFC)

Kodie Stone (Cardiff RFC)

Huw Anderson (Dragons RFC)

Matty Young (Cardiff Rugby)

Wales U20 pool fixtures:

Saturday, June 29: vs New Zealand, Athlone Sports Stadium

Thursday, July 4: vs Spain, Athlone Sports Stadium

Tuesday, July 9: vs France, Athlone Sports Stadium