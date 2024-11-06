Why Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii can do what Sam Burgess couldn't

Wallabies assistant coach Geoff Parling believes Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii’s big-game experience could help him make a seamless transition from rugby league to the Test arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Suaalii was parachuted into the Australia squad for the Autumn Nations Series less than a month after he played his final game for the Sydney Roosters, a 48-18 defeat to Melbourne Storm in the NRL preliminary finals.

It means the 21-year-old could make his Test debut before he has played a single match for his new Super Rugby side, the Waratahs but Parling has been impressed with what he has seen in training.

Wallaby scrumhalf Jake Gordon and lock Will Skelton presser Wallaby scrumhalf Jake Gordon and lock Will Skelton presser

“He’s looking good, I’ve been really impressed with him,” Parling said.

“He’s a bit different in that you get some guys that are fresh into this sort of environment and they’re not used to the big games out of the big occasion.

“Well, he is used to some big games and big occasions.

“In terms of his application, his prep, I know his very first day, when he was watching training, he was talking to himself, through the calls, when he saw things, so I can’t be more impressed with how he’s applied himself so far.”

England Australia All Stats and Data

Former England lock Parling is well aware of the pitfalls attached to players switching codes having been part of Stuart Lancaster’s squad when Sam Burgess was drafted in ahead of Rugby World Cup 2015.

But he thinks that Suaalii’s age combined with his previous experience in union as a schoolboy and the long lead-in to Australia’s home World Cup in 2027 can work in his favour.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parling added: “It’s a fine balance. I do feel it’s slightly different to Sam because Joseph played union at school.

“He’s got a decent union background and he’s younger than Sam was.

“Obviously, we want to play him when we think he’s ready, but I honestly couldn’t be more impressed with how he’s been so far. Certainly as a professional, he’s been really good.”

Indeed, Parling refused to rule out the former NRL star being involved at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, saying only that “we’ll have to see”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parling was brought back onto the Wallabies coaching staff by Joe Schmidt at the start of the year as the Kiwi attempts to return the team to its former glories.

The former Newcastle Falcons, Leicester Tigers and Exeter Chiefs player says there is a certain amount of “goodwill from people” as they set about that task.

And he believes that in the likes of Suaalii, Will Skelton and Samu Kerevi, the squad possesses the talent to be challenging the world’s best sides again.

“There are some great athletes and great players in Australia,” Parling said. “In general I feel like the population there move slightly better than the population here (in England).

“I don’t know whether it’s being brought up on an outdoor lifestyle, in terms of being athletic and moving.

“We’ve got some good athletes, can we put them all together now? That’s our challenge as coaches.

“You see these guys that have just come into the squad, if they’re going to be involved, can we get it so they’re putting their strengths out on the field for us, whilst also being really aligned to how we want to play? It’s exciting, it’s a great challenge.

“It’s hard at times, but I do certainly think we’ve got some really good players.”