They may be All Blacks teammates, but Hurricanes fullback Jordie Barrett has shown Chiefs midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown no mercy during their side’s Super Rugby Aotearoa clash at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Hurricanes on attack just inside their own half, the hosts spread the ball through the hands of Luke Campbell, Ngani Laumape and Ardie Savea before it found Barrett on his own 10 metre mark.

With first-five Orbyn Leger running a decoy line off Savea’s pass, Lienert-Brown was caught in two minds about who to defend out of the No 10 or Barrett.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
Le Crunch reaction with Neil Back | Offload Episode 21

By the time he had opted to commit himself to Barrett, he was a touch too late as he wasn’t able to enforce a dominant hit on the 23-test All Black.

Barrett took full advantage of Lienert-Brown’s indecisiveness by palming off the 25-year-old on his weak shoulder which allowed him to pierce the Chiefs’ defensive line and burst into enemy territory at top speed.

With ball in both hands, Barrett caught his opposite Damian McKenzie in two minds as the Chiefs fullback had anticipated a pass out wide to left wing Salesi Rayasi.

The pass never came, though, as Barrett boosted upfield before drawing in the tackle attempt of Chiefs first-five Kaleb Trask and firing a pass away to halfback Luke Campbell.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rookie No 9, who was starting his first match for the Hurricanes, then outpaced McKenzie in a mad dash for the line to score his first try in Super Rugby Aotearoa.

As a result, the Hurricanes drew first blood in the match, taking a 5-0 lead after 10 minutes of action, and they have since gone into the half-time break with a healthy 26-7 lead.

Attack force one If Super Rugby looks to be a different game entirely to the Six Nations, that's because it is. Gregor Paul Blue blooded Joe Rokocoko's soft spot for the Crusaders vanished when they beat his beloved Blues in the 1998 Super 12 final. Tom Vinicombe Downward trend The Chiefs need to look hard at themselves as they try to work out what has gone so wrong at the club. Michael Pulman Mac in the box The game has evolved such that Damian McKenzie is no longer the threat he once was - but that could change. Ben Wylie League of his own Leicester Fainga’anuku is setting Super Rugby Aotearoa alight. But he’s ambivalent about how his career develops. Tom Vinicombe

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now