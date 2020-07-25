The Crusaders are best known for their clinical ability to take advantage of the many try-scoring opportunities they regularly create but their first try on Saturday night was something else altogether.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whether it’s lineout drives, countless phases close to the try line or perfectly executed set-pieces, the Crusaders are typically experts at scoring when they need to score and accumulating points at almost every opportunity they have.

The Hurricanes marched out to an early lead courtesy of some strong running from Peter Umaga-Jensen but shortly before halftime, the Crusaders struck back in the cold.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
We chat with rising star Asafo Aumua about where it all started and what the Hurricanes is the best place for him to grow in his position.

New midfielder Fetuli Paea carted the ball up from halfway before dangerman Sevu Reece exchanged passes with halfback Bryn Hall then set out to cause some havoc amongst the Hurricanes’ ranks.

Reece broke down the middle of the park into the Hurricanes’ 22 then spiralled a one-handed pass out towards the left wing where George Bridge was chasing in support. The ball found turf and then Bridge’s boot found the ball, propelling it into the Hurricanes’ in-goal.

While there were plenty of Hurricanes players lying in wait, they weren’t able to react to the spinning rugby ball and Bridge chased through to dive on the pill and score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded following the try.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a backline containing the likes of Reece, Will Jordan and Richie Mo’unga, Bridge sometimes slips under the radar due to his relatively more subtle efforts but tonight’s score will have sent a hearty reminder around the catchy that he’s equally as capable of X-factor plays as the other outside backs scattered around New Zealand.

A late try to Wes Goosen gave the Hurricanes a 21-17 lead heading into the halftime break.

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now