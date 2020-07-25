The Crusaders are best known for their clinical ability to take advantage of the many try-scoring opportunities they regularly create but their first try on Saturday night was something else altogether.
Whether it’s lineout drives, countless phases close to the try line or perfectly executed set-pieces, the Crusaders are typically experts at scoring when they need to score and accumulating points at almost every opportunity they have.
The Hurricanes marched out to an early lead courtesy of some strong running from Peter Umaga-Jensen but shortly before halftime, the Crusaders struck back in the cold.
New midfielder Fetuli Paea carted the ball up from halfway before dangerman Sevu Reece exchanged passes with halfback Bryn Hall then set out to cause some havoc amongst the Hurricanes’ ranks.
Reece broke down the middle of the park into the Hurricanes’ 22 then spiralled a one-handed pass out towards the left wing where George Bridge was chasing in support. The ball found turf and then Bridge’s boot found the ball, propelling it into the Hurricanes’ in-goal.
While there were plenty of Hurricanes players lying in wait, they weren’t able to react to the spinning rugby ball and Bridge chased through to dive on the pill and score.
WE. HAVE. NO. WORDS.
Sevu + George = ?
??: @skysportnz #CRUvHUR pic.twitter.com/OKzeLfVWlJ
— Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) July 25, 2020
Unsurprisingly, Twitter exploded following the try.
That finish from Bridge.
Get out of town.
Luck + ambition + skill often pays off.#CRUvHUR
— The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) July 25, 2020
You will not see a better, freakish finish than that from George Bridge. That was crazy stuff… just how…. #CRUvHUR
— Cornflake (@CornflakeBTP) July 25, 2020
Oh my word George Bridge. That touch was incredible! A bit of luck involved, including Jordie Barrett slipping but that was class! #SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvHUR
— Ross Barnett (@rbarnett08) July 25, 2020
Great half of rugby. If a team or coach wants to teach the importance of not giving up on the play then just show them the George Bridge try.#SuperRugbyAotearoa #CRUvHUR
— BleakBure (@BleakBure) July 25, 2020
George Bridge has a better left foot than Lionel Messi #CRUvHUR #RugbyAotearoa #Trytime
— Graeme Peacock (@graemepeacock05) July 25, 2020
Bridge. Take a bow! ?
But Paea break. And the Seevu swing. Wow #CRUvHUR
— Leonard NKUBITO (@nku6170) July 25, 2020
George Bridge are you kidding??? Lucky? Probably. Skillful? You know it! #CRUvHUR
— andthefoxsays (@andthefoxsays) July 25, 2020
That was…..incredible?!?!?! ??
George Bridge take a bow son! ??#CRUvHUR
— Dewi Preece (@DewiPreece1) July 25, 2020
In a backline containing the likes of Reece, Will Jordan and Richie Mo’unga, Bridge sometimes slips under the radar due to his relatively more subtle efforts but tonight’s score will have sent a hearty reminder around the catchy that he’s equally as capable of X-factor plays as the other outside backs scattered around New Zealand.
A late try to Wes Goosen gave the Hurricanes a 21-17 lead heading into the halftime break.
